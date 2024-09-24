Brooke Ekwinski, Yorkville overwhelm Joliet Central

Yorkville's Bella Esquivel (27) carries the ball against Joliet Central during a flag football game at Yorkville High School on Monday, Sep 23, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

YORKVILLE – Sophomores and juniors helped put on a fantastic show during the Yorkville girls flag football team’s Senior Night at Campbell Field on Monday afternoon.

Junior quarterback Brooke Ekwinski ran for a touchdown and threw for three more, junior Annabel West caught a pair of Ekwinski passes for long touchdowns, sophomore Bella Esquvel caught another while sophomore Hayden Hodges and junior Grace Niles each had a pick-6 in the second half as the Foxes overwhelmed Joliet Central, 40-0.

“We talked about in the pre-game huddle how we can’t play down to them,” Ekwinski said. “We’ve got to play how we play knowing that maybe they haven’t had as successful of a season.”

Yorkville (10-4) led 19-0 at halftime and any hopes Joliet Central (0-7) had for a better second half seemingly dissipated when Hodges intercepted the ball on the first play of the second half and rambled into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.

“Today was a great overall team win, especially on the defensive end with four interceptions,” Foxes coach Clarissa Cooper said. “We started the game off with all the senior festivities and teary eyes, and it wasn’t the perfect start, but we came out strong in the second half. We’ve been very fortunate with the seven (seniors) we have this year. The juniors and sophomores all look up to them not only as players but as humans. They’re great people. It’s fun to see them connect as the season goes on.”

Ekwinski wasted little time putting the Foxes up early, scoring on a 33-yard run on Yorkville’s opening possession of the game. Ekwski then found Jackie Sladden with a pass for the PAT and a 7-0 advantage.

Sladden and fellow seniors Gabby Vega, Cassia Bonga, Julianna Gonzalez, Claire Davies, Jayda Stewart and Hannah Halbesma were recognized as seniors of the team’s debut season.

“This has been such a great growing experience,” Sladden said. “We’ve obviously had our ups and downs, but this team has been the absolute best, especially for this being my first and last year. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s been so amazing.”

Softball was Sladden’s sport for as long as she can remember, but she’s found a new challenge with flag football.

“Since I was a little kid softball has always been my No. 1 sport so I did that for a few years here but then flag football was brand new to us this year and I’ve always been a big football fan - go Bears! - and I’ve always loved watching it,” she said. “I loved playing catch with my dad in the front yard so I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to play.”

The Foxes were opportunistic all night long against the Steelmen, forcing four turnovers and turning all of them into points.

“We’re making progress and we’re still learning,” Joliet Central coach Carlotta McLaurin said. “We have a lot of injuries. We have two new quarterbacks who are learning the position and we’re re-strategizing, trying to figure out what’s going to work better to get them the right set of defense and right set of offense.”

Joliet Central was without sophomore starting quarterback Georgianna Majerus and held scoreless for the second straight game.

“She’s out with a concussion and we’re not sure when she’s coming back,” McLaurin said. “We just got to keep pushing forward and work hard and keep working on drills and keep working on pulling flags, and we’ve got to get that endurance piece in so we can get out there and run so we can finish and can get a touchdown and get some points on the board.”

Despite the lack of success in the win column, McLaurin said her kids remain in good spirits.

“When they first started coming to practice they were so focused on the drills and the passing that it wasn’t fun,” she said. “Now they’re to the point where they’re having fun, but we got to put that fun out on the field and make it count and get some points on the board.”

The Foxes were certainly having a lot of fun.

“I feel like everyone works so well together and we all just clicked,” West said. “It was good.”

The chemistry between Ekwinski and West is excellent thanks in part to a friendship that began as basketball teammates.

“It’s crazy to believe,” West said. “When she throws the ball I get excited a little bit. I prepare the (celebration) dance in my head. It’s so fun.”

Defense can be fun to play and watch, too.

“Gabby Vega is a spunky little kid,” Cooper said. “You send her into rush and she’s going to go head first in and pull the flag. It’s been very cool to see. The kids are willing to ask questions and coach (Victor) Mendez has six different formations and a lot of plays for the kids to soak in. It’s not always perfect but the kids go in willing to do it and they don’t play scared.”

The Foxes do not play again until Oct. 5, but they will learn more about the playoffs when seeds and pairings are announced this Friday.