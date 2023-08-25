Stars for Lemont’s 2007 state runners-up, Willie Hayes and Graham Pocic reunite to coach alma mater

Let’s go back to 2007. Lemont made its first-ever appearance in an IHSA state title game for football and two important reasons were Willie Hayes and Graham Pocic.

Hayes, an inside linebacker, and Pocic, a key cog on both sides of the line, were big reasons Lemont went 7-2 in the regular season, then made an epic playoff run that culminated in a loss to Joliet Catholic in the Class 6A final.

Those were the days. But they’re back again for Hayes and Pocic, and they are hoping for even better results.

After 10 years on the Lemont coaching staff and five as defensive coordinator, Hayes was hired in February to be Lemont’s head coach, replacing the retired Bret Kooi. Pocic was a volunteer coach for the offensive line the past few years before officially joining Hayes’ staff this season.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

“Each team is unique in a lot of ways,” Hayes said. “In 2008 we were really close, but we had 45 or 50 people that were my best friends. You can play football and be successful, but you’ve got to play for the guy next to you.”

Hayes said he was “just a sponge” coaching under Kooi and his own coach back in 2007, Eric Michaelsen. He brings a lot of them into his own coaching.

“When you’re a young kid, those guys have a big impact on your life,” he said. “I kind of see myself and my staff now, we’re rolling with the same punches and doing the same thing.”

Graham Pocic (79) holds the 2007 Class 6A state runner-up trophy as teammate Willie Hayes (44) looks on. Pocic and Hayes, once teammates, are now together again as coaches on the Lemont coaching staff as Hayes takes the reins as head coach. (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Pocic, who played on the offensive line at Illinois before a short stint in the NFL, is pleased to be part of the staff, co-coaching the offensive line with John Coneset.

Joining Lemont as a volunteer coach in the first place was somewhat happenstance.

“When I had shoulder surgery, I needed something to do at home,” he said. “Over the years, I went down whenever I could, mostly in the mornings.”

Pocic’s brother, Ethan, currently plays for the Cleveland Browns, and is a key offensive line resource.

“Occasionally I’ll run into something I didn’t see before, or I’ll watch some NFL game and see something new,” Pocic said. “Especially for center or guard stuff, he’s one of he first people I reach out to.”

All that said, the expectations, as usual, are high in Lemont.

After a 32-29 loss to eventual champion East St. Louis in a Class 6A semifinal a year ago, the pair have a power-packed team once again. That group will be led by senior quarterback Nathan Kunickis, senior left tackle Jacob Katauskas and senior nose guard/right guard Alex Pasquale, among others.

“It’s truly up to them how far they want to go,” said Hayes, who played four years at North Central College. “They work hard every day. They have to stick with one another through thick and thin, and I think this staff does a great job holding our standards really high.”

With school starting and new coaches in all sports beginning their careers, the two coaches offer a little advice.

“Make sure they are having fun,” Pocic said. “That’s the most important thing. Be hard on them, but you have to make sure you respect them.”

Added Hayes: “Take it one day at a time. If you sit down and take it one day at a time and focus on the minor details, things come together at the end.”