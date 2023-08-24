NewsTribune Week 1 preview capsules

La Salle-Peru at United Township

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 31-21 L-P

About the Cavaliers: L-P will debut a new offense in its nonconference opener in East Moline as the Cavaliers move away from the triple option to a gap scheme offense that will be more balanced. Quarterback Brendan Boudreau returns after running for five touchdowns and throwing for two last year, while Brady Romagnoli is back at running back and Ty Terzick and Adam Lane return to anchor the offensive line. Andy Medina and Danny Beavers return at linebacker. Senior Josh Senica, a basketball standout, is out for football for the first time since grade school and will play tight end and linebacker. The Cavaliers have dominated UT, winning 12 consecutive games in the series. L-P is 20-10 over the last four seasons and has qualified for the last three postseasons.

About the Panthers: United Township fell off last year with a 1-8 record after going 5-1 in the spring of 2021 and 4-5 in the fall of 2021, which were the Panthers’ only two seasons above two wins in the last 20 years. Quarterback Matthew Kelley returns for his third year as the starter. He threw for nearly 1,200 yards last season with nine passing touchdowns and six rushing TDs. Receiver Korey Randle is a three-year starter, as are offensive linemen Jacob VandeWiele and Aaron Clifford, who headline a line with four returning starters. The Panthers return seven veterans on defense, including Randle and Anass Issifou in the secondary.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

St. Bede vs. Tuscola

At Illinois Wesleyan

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Bruins: The neutral site nonconference game will be the St. Bede debut for quarterback/defensive back Max Bray, who transferred from Aurora Christian. Bray threw for 3,747 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 716 yards and 11 TDs over the last two seasons while leading the Eagles to an 11-9 record and two playoff appearances. He’ll operate behind a veteran offensive line that lost just one starter from last year. RB/LB Grady Gillan, RB/LB Halden Hueneburg, WR/LB Seth Ferrari, WR/LB Evan Entrican, WR/DB Hunter Savage will be key two-way players for the Bruins. St. Bede is 20-7 over the last three seasons, including 7-3 last year.

About the Warriors: Tuscola is one of the state’s premier programs as the Warriors own the third most wins in state history, have made the playoffs 31 times, won state two state titles and finished as state runner-up four times. Last season, the Warriors went 9-3 and lost to Ridgewood-Lexington in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Quarterback Jordan Quinn returns after throwing for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns and running for 700 yards and nine TDs last fall. Sophomore running back Dylan Graves made his varsity debut in Week 9 last season, running for 227 yards and three touchdowns, and playing a key role in the playoffs. Tight end Brady Cain and running back/receiver/defensive back Austin Cummings are also key players for the Warriors.

FND pick: Tuscola

Hall at Orion

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 42-12 Orion (2022)

About the Red Devils: Hall will play its first game without all-stater Mac Resetich, who is now playing at the University of Illinois. Resetich accounted for 90% of the Red Devils’ offense last season. Senior Gianni Guerrini takes over at quarterback, while Joseph Bacidore, Tristan Redcliff, Braden Curran and Aiden Redcliff will be offensive weapons for the Red Devils as well. Tristan Redcliff was the team’s leading tackler last year with 92, while Guerrini and DeAnthony Weatherspoon return to lead an experienced secondary. The Red Devils are 7-1 all-time against the Chargers.

About the Chargers: Orion went 4-5 last season for the second year in a row. The Chargers are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Sophomore Kale Filler, the son of head coach Chip Filler, returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,009 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. RB/S Kaden Edmunds, RB/LB Aiden Fisher, WR/LB Maddux Arnold, TE/LB Duncan Adamson and WR Jake Bainbridge also will be key contributors for the Chargers.

FND pick: Orion

Mendota at Morrison

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 14 seniors from last year’s team that went 3-6, which is the largest group of seniors in coach Keegan Hill’s six-year tenure. However, the Trojans return a few key players in quarterback Justin Randolph (1,472 yards, 11 TDs in 2022) and receiver/defensive back Braiden Freeman (651 yards, four TDs). Running backs Keegen Stewart, Corbin Furar and Diego Sandoval look to replace 1,000-yard rusher Anthony Childs. Freeman and linebacker Dean Gilbert are the only returning starters on defense.

About the Mustangs: Morrison has a new coach in Nathan Vandermyde, a former Mustang quarterback and assistant coach. The Mustangs went 5-5 last fall to bounce back from a 2-7 season in the fall of 2021. The Mustangs return nine starters on offense, including a strong core of skill players on offense in RB/DB Brady Anderson (660 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns), RB/DB Chase Newman (886 total yards, seven TDs), senior RB/LB Carson Strating (577 rushing yards, seven TDs) and WR/DB Daeshaun McQueen (476 receiving yards, 5 TDs), while junior Colton Bielema takes over at quarterback. Strating will lead the defense as he returns at linebacker after earning All-Three Rivers Conference West Division honors last year.

FND pick: Morrison

Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 48-0 Princeton (2022)

About the Tigers: Princeton opens the 2023 season where it ended the 2022 regular season. The Tigers return an experienced team, led by DL Bennett Williams, an Air Force recruit, OL/DL Payne Miller, a Western Illinois recruit, and WR/DB Noah LaPorte, who has received Division I interest. Jack May and Cade Odell also return on the offensive line. Will Lott steps in at quarterback to replace all-stater Teegan Davis, who is now at Iowa, while Ace Christiansen and Casey Etheridge take over as the team’s primary running backs. Princeton is 45-9 over the last five seasons with five conference titles, one semifinal berth and two quarterfinal appearances. The Tigers have won the last four games against Monmouth-Roseville by a combined score of 166-27.

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville lost nearly all of its skill players from last year’s team that went 5-5. The Titans, who have five starters back on offense and three on defense, return less than 200 yards from scrimmage. RB/LB Tyler Finnicum and RB/DB Payton Thompson are the team’s top returning tacklers from last season. RB/DB Rhett Willett, QB/DB Andy Myers, OL/DL Jackson Thomas, OL/DL Brody Dodd and RB/LB Andrew Way also will be key contributors for Monmouth-Roseville.

FND pick: Princeton

Bureau Valley at Erie-Prophetstown

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 33-0 E-P (2022)

-About the Storm: Bureau Valley is looking for a bounce-back season after going 1-8 last year. The Storm, who have not had a winning season since 2016, returns seven starters on offense and defense, including four-year starters OPL/LB Connor Scott and OL/DL Jon Dybek. Bryce Helms returns at quarterback, while RB/LB Elijah Endress, WR/DB Brock Shane and RB/DB Brady hartz also are expected to be playmakers for the Storm.

About the Panthers: Former E-P assistant Tyler Whitebread takes over as head coach, switching players with former head coach Jessee Abbott. Whitebread takes over a team that went 4-5 last season, including a shutout of the Storm in Week 7. E-P returns five two-way starters from last year in RB/LB Luke Otten, OL/LB Zeb Wickes, OL/LB Amen Barron, WR/LB Franky Bushaw and OL/DL Bryce Folsom. The Panthers have beaten the Storm four years in a row by an average score of 36-7.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Dwight at Fieldcrest

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Trojans: Dwight is coming off a 2-7 season, which was the Trojans’ fourth straight losing season. Conner Telford is back for his third season as the Trojans’ starting quarterback. Senior fullback Seth Robertson did not play last year due to an injury suffered his sophomore season, but he’s expected to be a key piece of the offense. Guard Terry Wilkey will anchor an offensive line that will feature freshmen Will Anderson and Graham Meister at the tackle spots. Linebacker Dylan Crouch is back after leading the team in tackles last fall.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is looking for its first win on the field since the spring 2021 season. The Knights were young last season and return plenty of experience, including senior WR/DB Jozia Johnson (16 rec., 367 yards, TD), junior RB/DB Eddie Lorton (275 rushing yards, two TDs; 82 receiving yards), junior TE/LB Jackson Hakes, senior OL/DL Aydin Stimpert and senior QB/DB Brady Ruestman (57-142-13, 749 yards, two TDs), who each started every game on both sides of the ball last season.

FND pick: Fieldcrest

Unity Christian at Amboy co-op

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Lions: Unity Christian is coming off a 10-1 record last fall. The Lions have a new coach in Michael Harris, who previously was an assistant for Unity Christian. The Lions’ star player from last season, Lleyton Miller (3,519 rushing yards, 53 touchdowns), transferred to Macon Meridian.

About the Clippers: Amboy returns every starter but one from last year’s team that went 10-3 and finished as Illinois 8-Man Football Association runner-up. TE/DE Brennan Blaine was an all-stater last year, catching 46 passes for 1,191 yards and 21 touchdowns last season while racking up 98 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Other key returnees are Landon Whelchel (1,451 rushing yards, 18 TDs, 119 tackles, nine TFLs) and Quinn Leffelman (896 rushing yards, 16 TDs, 73 tackles, 10 TFLs, eight sacks). Eddie Jones takes over at quarterback full time after filling in for an injured Tucker Lindenmeyer last season. I six starts, Jones threw for 547 yards and nine touchdowns.

FND pick: Amboy co-op