Connor Scott bigger, stronger for Bureau Valley

MANLIUS - Bureau Valley fans and opponents have seen a lot of Connor Scott over the course of the last three seasons as the Storm’s leading tackler.

But they might not recognize him this year.

They will find a bigger, stronger version of the Storm stalwart, who’s added “25 good pounds of weight” this offseason, Storm coach Mat Pistole said.

It was all by design.

“Gaining weight helps you play football,” said Scott, who averaged 9.1 tackles a game last year. “Especially being on the O-line, there’s times I feel a little undersized. Gaining the weight I did it should help me out.”

He did it by hitting the weight room and eating more, a lot more.

“Eating more, eating right,” Scott said. “It’s nothing special. I just kind of eat as much as food as I can and whenever I can. Lots of everything. That and lifting a whole lot of weights.

Fellow lineman Jon Dybek is impressed.

“He’s definitely got bigger. That’s for sure,” he said.

The added weight will take Scott a long way this year, Pistole said.

“He’s just an elite young man. He does everything the right way, Pistole said. “Honestly, he’s weighed 160 to 170 pounds starting guard and middle linebacker at the varsity level from a freshman all the way to junior year. There’d be times watching on film, he’d be in a great spot, great position and make a great read and be fundamentally sound what he was doing and his lack of size hurt him.”

“He’s about 203-204 right now is going to be massive for him. Going to be one of the best guards and linebackers in the conference without a doubt.”

Dybek is taking the opposite approach, dropping about 10 pounds entering his senior season, to be quicker.

“Last year, I feel like I struggled being fast. So, that was my main goal, to be a little faster,” said Dybek, who plays for the Storm basketball team and competes in the throws in track.

Another new and improved Storm player this year promises to be junior quarterback Bryce Helms. He had never played the position until thrown into the varsity fire as a sophomore and learned on the job.

He completed 28 of 77 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 329 yards and four touchdowns on 72 attempts (3.3 yards per carry).

Bureau Valley junior Bryce Helms returns at quarterback for the Storm with one year under his belt. (Mike Vaughn)

He feels more up to the job this year.

“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable especially with line that we have and the playmakers that I can get the ball to. They make it easier on me,” he said. “I’m just going to approach this season with high expectations and confidence because I know how much work myself and the other guys have put in this offseason.”

Pistole said Helms has come a long way.

“Last year I think a lot of things were hitting him from all angles. We put a lot on a young kid’s shoulders. He’s young from his age anyway,” Pistole said. “We talk about winning in the dark and what I mean by that, ‘When the lights are off, are you going to work hard enough to win when the lights do come on?’ I drive by his house and more times than not he’s out in the back yard throwing the football trying to get better and staying after practice to work on things.

“His decision making is definitely showing in our camp this summer. He had to learn how to throw the ball and as things start to click, I think Bryce has a bright future as quarterback for sure.”