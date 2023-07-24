Montini’s George Asay motivated to make waves in final season, lead program back to playoffs

Time was starting to run out for Montini’s George Asay.

As a junior, Asay displayed promise playing several positions for the Broncos, mainly running back, wide receiver, linebacker and on special teams. But Asay entered the offseason with a sense of urgency. He wanted to improve his chances to play at the next level and restore some of the shine lost for the Montini program after a stunning run of success dating back to 1993.

Thus, after the Broncos missed the playoffs in 2022 for the second straight season – after 27 consecutive playoff appearances – Asay started working out religiously to improve his body and conditioning to prepare for a big final season.

“Going into my senior year, I knew I had to flip the switch and put everything I had into the offseason, speed training with [former Montini star] Jordan Westerkamp, lifting my butt off and maintaining conditioning,” Asay said.

With just over two weeks until the start of fall practice, Asay has lowered his 40-yard dash time to 4.48 seconds, improved his bench press and gained nearly 15 pounds of muscle. At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Asay said he feels ready to make some waves after a strong offseason.

“I’m motivated to become better next year and make it, and be able to excel at the next level,” Asay said. “My increase in speed has added another weapon to my arsenal for the upcoming season. I’m excited to see what my teammates, such as Alex Marre, and I are able to do in our senior season.”

Marre is another senior to watch this season. Marre is a strong running back with strength, power and speed.

Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said Marre and Asay are both primed to put up big numbers.

“Alex is a very strong, physical runner with good speed and a real go-to player who has an outstanding offseason,” Bukovsky said. “George has excellent speed and versatility and will play offense, defense and special teams. He also had an outstanding offseason.”

Marre grew two inches and added 15 pounds since last season to put his frame at 5-8 and 180 pounds.

“This offseason I have dedicated a large portion of my time on working on becoming more explosive and making sure that I keep my feet moving on the field and getting faster,” Marre said. “I’m motivated to bring a lot of energy to the team to keep everyone excited on the sidelines.”

Bukovsky said the Broncos, who finished with a 3-6 record last season, should be more experienced and tougher this season.

”We had a very strong summer and have competed very well at our 7-on-7s,” Bukovsky said. “We’re looking forward to a big boost from a very deep and talented junior class. Many of them saw significant playing time last year as sophomores. Our seniors have been excellent leaders so far this season, and we should have more depth than the previous few teams. We’re hoping to be a much more physical team this season on both sides of the ball.”