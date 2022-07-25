Marist focusing on details in quest for program’s first state title

One thought has persisted in each Marist player’s mind this summer: one more.

The goal for every RedHawk when they first enroll is to become the first group to win a state championship at Marist, and after last season’s 35-33 loss to Maine South in the Class 8A semifinals, the RedHawks have spent the summer working on every detail.

“We have the chance to do something great,” senior Ryan Sims said. “We have the chance to win the first state championship ever in Marist history and I feel like that’s what everyone on this team wants to do.”

Marist ended last season at 9-4 overall after falling to Maine South in a semifinal game that taught the RedHawks the importance of every play. The RedHawks scored a touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game but couldn’t convert on a 2-point conversion to tie the game. Maine South picked up a first down to run out the clock.

That attention to detail has been important for a new group of players who are trying to build their own identity. Some of the key starters from last season’s team have graduated and returning seniors and new juniors are ready to learn from the past while setting their own future.

“We had a really good season last year, but still as a group, that wasn’t this group, this group hasn’t accomplished anything,” head coach Ron Dawczak said. “They’re trying to make their own names out here. They’re hungry.”

Marist will try to replace some defensive leaders from last season’s team, including linebacker Jimmy Rolder, who moved on to Michigan and led the team with 115 total tackles, and defensive end Jayson Harris-Woodard, who will play at Dayton.

Cornerback and Iowa commit John Nestor returns for his senior season after finishing last season with 63 total tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Defensive lineman Jamel Howard, a Wisconsin commit, will also return for his senior season after totaling 27 tackles last season with four for a loss.

Both Nestor and Howard have taken larger leadership roles this season and are happy with what they’ve seen in camp.

“I’m confident that the guys we have this year and I’m ready to roll with,” Nestor said. “They’re solid guys, I can trust them. It’s tough to replace those types of guys but we’ll be ready to go.”

Dermot Smyth will take over at quarterback after Dontrell Jackson Jr. graduated and is now in the Coastal Carolina program. Smyth will have returning senior wide receiver Sims, a Miami (Ohio) commit, as a large target and senior wide receiver Mike Donegan has impressed with his routes in camp.

Junior running back Marc Coy will present a different type of style with his 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame attacking on the run while Chris Lofgren will help on the run as well.

“There’s going to be some names that people aren’t really familiar with based off of what we did last year, but they are really talented guys who are going to be expected to step into a larger role,” Dawczak said.

Marist starts the season on Aug. 27 hosting Glenbard West and will play Richards the following week before playing Nazareth, Mount Carmel and Loyola in three of their next four games.

The RedHawks have worked all offseason with the mentality of doing that one extra thing and they hope that extra effort helps them make school history this fall.

“Everyone wants to be remembered for something, and winning that state championship, being that first team to win a state championship, that’s one of the greatest things ever,” Sims said. “To leave with a ring, hold that plaque up and celebrating with my brothers who I worked four years with, us building this connection, it’s something we’ll always remember.”