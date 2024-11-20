2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 1A semifinal-round analysis

Lena-Winslow's Lucas Fye works defends Camp Point's Jack Thompson on a pass completion to Thompson Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in the 1A state football championship game at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Both Lena-Winslow and Camp Point Central have moved into the semifinals. (Alex T. Paschal)

It is extremely rare for a playoff bracket to play out pretty much exactly the way most expected it might.

But that appears to be what happened in the Class 1A bracket.

Both the top seeds (Belleville Althoff and LeRoy) have reached the semifinals, while a favored No. 2 and championship run regular Lena-Winslow and last year’s defending champion Camp Point Central round out the Final Four.

First round predictions: 14-2

Second round predictions: 8-0

Quarterfinal round predictions: 4-0

Semifinal matchups

LeRoy vs. Lena-Winslow: LeRoy hasn’t really been pushed all season as its 16-point win over Galena in the quarterfinals is the closest they have been to being defeated this season. It is an issue that the Panthers defense which only allowed 62 points in nine regular season games has given up 71 in three playoff games. Lena-Winslow definitely looks the postseason dynamo that they have been over much of the last five years as has pummeled all three opponents in the postseason thus far and has scored 154 points in those contests.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

Belleville Althoff vs. Camp Point Central: This is a rekindling of a quarterfinal clash from last season where Althoff had been demolishing everything in its path in a similar fashion that it has been this year but was stopped cold by Camp Point Central, who built a huge early lead and carried that through to a victory. Can Camp Point Central do it again against an Althoff offense that has been extremely prolific against much larger schools all season? It certainly seems like it is possible as the Panthers have only allowed 13 points in three playoff games and have had eight games this season where they have held opponents to a touchdown or less.

Pick: Belleville Althoff