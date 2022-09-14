The Herald-News Football Capsules for Week 4

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Sandburg (0-3) at Bolingbrook (2-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 24, Sandburg 6 (2021 fall)

About the Eagles: Sandburg has had trouble backing up what appeared to be a bounce-back season last year. Some of that can be attributed to an extremely difficult schedule out of the box, where its opponents have a combined record of 8-1. And although that might also have a little to do with why they’ve given up so many points to start the season, giving up an average of 38 per game isn’t something that is at all sustainable moving forward.

About the Raiders: If there was concern about Bolingbrook bouncing back from a tough loss to Simeon in Week 2, none of that seemed to reside in the actual Bolingbrook camp. The Raiders offense erupted in a variety of ways in an easy win over Lincoln-Way West. Freshman QB Jonas Williams has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing barrier for the season and has tossed a whopping 13 touchdowns. WR I’Marion Stewart stepped to the forefront in Week 3, snagging 12 passes and three touchdowns. Bolingbrook also got the ground game gojng for the first time, as RB Joshua Robinson bulled his way into the end zone for three scores.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bolingbrook

Homewood-Flossmoor (2-1) at Lockport (3-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lockport 22, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (2021 fall)

About the Vikings: Homewood-Flossmoor seems to be back on track after missing the playoffs last season, particularly with its play on offense. Speedy RB Kamrin Cox presents a challenge for opposing defenses, and he along with the other pieces in the Vikings arsenal has led to H-F posting in excess of 35 points per game. The Vikings haven’t been so stout on defense, but with the offense looking as if it’s firing on all cylinders, the defense doesn’t have as much pressure on it either.

About the Porters: Lockport was pushed to the hilt in a narrow Week 3 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais, but veteran coach George Czart felt that was just what this group of Porters needed in the early going. Injuries have taken a significant bite out of the Porters’ depth to start the season, but they are getting step-up performances in many of those created opportunities. For example, an interception return for touchdown by reserve DB Danny Stevens turned the tide in the Bradley win. QB Brady Pfeifer returned from injury in Week 3, and his rapport with TE Hyatt Timosciek looks extremely dangerous to opponents remaining on Lockport’s schedule.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lockport

Andrew (2-1) at Lincoln-Way East (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 28, Andrew 8 (2021 fall)

About the T-Bolts: After a rough start to the season in a lopsided loss to Kaneland, Andrew has regrouped nicely. Obviously this contest will require a substantial step up in a play for the T-Bolts to compete, but Andrew does seem to have found its footing behind a powerful running game keyed by bruising RB Mike Barberi, who ran for over 250 yards and three touchdowns in Andrew’s Week 3 win over Sandburg.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East continued to exert its authority, particularly in the first half, as it got out to a huge lead against Stagg and coasted to a victory. The Griffins have shown enough balance on offense to keep opponents from keying too heavily on either its passing or running game. But defense remains the Griffins’ calling card, often forcing the opposition into positions they aren’t particularly comfortable with.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-2) at Lincoln-Way West (2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way West 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14 (2021 fall)

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais showed off some offensive capabilities in a Week 3 loss to Lockport, but a pair of close losses have put the Boilermakers behind the 8-ball in terms of their playoff prospects. Bradley can move the ball through the air, as QB Ethan Kohl has plenty of targets to choose from, most notably RB/WR Neal May and TE Matthew Allen. Both have the ability to slip behind defenses if not paid proper attention to. Lincoln-Way West has been quite the hurdle for the Boilermakers to clear, though, as they have lost 10 straight contests to the Warriors dating back to their last and only win over the Warriors in 2009.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West got worked over pretty good in a Week 3 loss to Bolingbrook, but the Warriors aren’t known to dwell on things and will be looking for a bounce-back here. The defensive unit needs a regrouping effort after being so stout for the first two weeks of the season, but in their defense most defenses are going to struggle to slow the multi-pronged attack of Bolingbrook. Offensively, QB Cole Crafton has show signs of a potential breakout performance, but as of yet Lincoln-Way West’s offensive productivity has been a hit-or-miss situation and still seeks consistency.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Stagg (2-1) at Lincoln-Way Central (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way Central 24, Stagg 19 (2021 fall)

About the Chargers: Stagg got off to one of the better starts in program history by winning its first two games of the season. The first victory, over Reavis, snapped a 23-game losing streak. Progress has clearly been made by the Chargers, but they were doled a harsh dish of reality in their return to SouthWest Suburban Conference play in a 49-3 loss to Lincoln-Way East, a league where they’ve struggled mightily over recent seasons.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central appears to be bridging some of the gap between itself and the upper-tier members of the SouthWest Suburban Conference, but the Knights still have some work to do. This game is a critical one for them in regards to not only pulling back to the .500 mark, but giving them some much-needed momentum heading into a stretch of schedule where they will need at least a few wins to get them back into the playoff conversation.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Southwest Prairie Conference

Plainfield Central (1-2) at Minooka (2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield Central 37, Minooka 36 (2021 fall)

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central made a second-half push against West Aurora to secure its first victory of the season, getting some encouraging efforts on both sides of the ball in the effort. Offensively, the Wildcats haven’t had much success this season but QB Chase Vayda looks to be gaining more confidence as the team’s signal-caller. He compiled nearly 300 yards of offense in the win. Defensively, Plainfield Central gave up yards in bunches but toughened up when needed, forcing the Blackhawks into kicking field goals rather than scoring touchdowns when deep in Wildcat territory on three different possessions.

About the Indians: Minooka finally surged offensively in Week 3, running wild in a win over Romeoville. The Indians got two rushing touchdowns each from QB Gavin Dooley and RB Joey Partridge, and Dooley was nearly flawless throwing the football, completing 9-of-11 passes with a score. The opposition will almost certainly bring a much more stern test to the Indians this week, but the momentum gained here by the unit could prove to be invaluable. This game proved to be a breakout win for Plainfield Central last year, and those that remain from Minooka’s roster from last year would like to avenge that heartbreaking loss.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Minooka

Joliet Central (0-3) at Oswego East (2-1)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego East 56, Joliet Central 0 (2018)

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central’s struggles in Southwest Prairie Conference crossover contests continued in Week 3, as it was defeated soundly in a loss to Oswego. Since the conference instituted this crossover/divisional schedule, Joliet Central has never won a crossover contest. This fall the Steelmen have been outscored 116-20 through three games and simply have to find a way to either post a few more points or get a few more defensive stops to bridge the competitive gap between them and the majority of the rest of the SPC squads.

About the Panthers: Oswego East got a fairly solid offensive effort in a Week 3 win over Plainfield East, and it’s something the Panthers hope is sustainable after managing just a pair of field goals in their lone loss of the season to Lincoln-Way West. QB Tre Jones ran for two scores and threw for another, while Christian Martyn also ran for a pair of scores to spark the offense, but the Panthers were also gifted several extra possessions (they had five interceptions in the game) and didn’t capitalize as often as they would have liked.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego East

Plainfield East (1-2) at Yorkville (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Yorkville 27, Plainfield East 6 (2021 fall)

About the Bengals: Plainfield East has had some flashes, but there have not been enough of them, and the Bengals are struggling to put together four consistent quarters. Plainfield East was trading punch for punch with Oswego East in the first half in Week 3 before things slowly got away from them in a two-touchdown loss. QB Brandon Parades did throw three touchdown strikes, but the offense as a whole has to find a way to better value its offensive opportunities, as turnovers have been a huge issue for them, including a five-turnover performance in Week 3.

About the Foxes: The vaunted Yorkville defense finally surrendered some points in a win over Plainfield South in Week 3, but this is still a unit nobody is really looking forward to facing. Offensively, the Foxes seem to have found a reliable formula — basically using RB Gio Zeman as a battering ram. Zeman had 26 carries for 139 yards in the Plainfield South win. Yorkville still hasn’t settled on a regular quarterback and has played as many as three of them in games thus far.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Yorkville

Plainfield South (1-2) at Plainfield North (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 27, Plainfield South 0 (2021 fall)

About the Cougars: Plainfield South fared a little better against Yorkville’s tough defensive front in Week 3 than others have, but it still wasn’t enough for the Cougars to avoid slipping below the .500 mark. Plainfield South’s offensive attack usually leans heavily on standout RB Brian Stanton, but it was required to find a different path of attack when Yorkville held him to negative yardage. In order for Plainfield South to fully click, it will need to find some way to give him some running lanes. That won’t be all that easy against a fairly stout Plainfield North

About the Tigers: Plainfield North displayed a few new wrinkles offensively in an easy win over Joliet West. RB John St. Clair was bottled up fairly well by a heavily stacked defensive effort against him, so Plainfield North simply went over the top of them as QB Demir Ashiru completed three long touchdown passes. St. Clair still ended up clearing the 100-yard barrier by breaking off an 85-yard touchdown run in the second half. Plainfield North’s No. 1 defensive unit reined in Joliet West’s offensive attack for well under 100 yards before Joliet West added on some yardage in the reserve stage of the contest.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield North

Joliet West (0-3) at West Aurora (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Tigers: There seems to be a general consensus among Joliet West’s opponents that the squad is improved. Unfortunately for the Tigers, it has not shown in the results as of yet. Some of that has to be a nod to the extremely difficult schedule Joliet West has played thus far, as the three opponents on the slate have a combined record of 8-1. But some significant strides still have to be made for the Tigers. Even though their schedule softens a bit, the most pressing one seems to be finding more protection time for talented QB Carl Bew.

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora had a discouraging second-half effort in a Week 3 loss to Plainfield Central. The Blackhawks had plenty of success moving the football against the Wildcats, particularly QB Gino Martino who threw for over 300 yards in the loss. But when West Aurora did manage to move the ball, it didn’t manage to cash that yardage into touchdowns, as several promising drives were limited to field goals. If West Aurora can get its aerial attack going again, it could find some success against Joliet West’s secondary, as it gave up several long passing plays in a Week 3 loss to Plainfield North.

Friday Night Drive Pick: West Aurora

Romeoville (0-3) at Oswego (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Oswego 61, Romeoville 20 (2021 fall)

About the Spartans: Romeoville is still searching for its first points of the season after being shut out for the third time this year in a Week 3 loss to Minooka. The Spartans haven’t had much luck on the defensive side of the ball, either, having only avoided the running clock once this season. Romeoville, like many of the members of the Southwest Prairie East, are definitely looking forward to the crossover portion of the SPC schedule to be over.

About the Panthers: Oswego righted the ship in a Week 3 win over Joliet Central, and it was a win the Panthers really needed to avoid an 0-3 start, an affliction that the program hasn’t suffered from in a very long time. This contest should give Oswego ample opportunity to get back to the .500 mark before entering league play, but the early hole it has dug for itself record-wise gives them very little breathing room once the rigorous Southwest Prairie West slate begins.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

CCL/ESCC Orange Conference

Joliet Catholic (3-0) at Providence (2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet Catholic 42, Providence 0 (2021 fall)

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic spread the wealth in a comfortable win over De La Salle, as its six offensive touchdowns were scored by six different players. Even though they showed offensive diversity in the win, it appears that the offensive attack will be led by a combination of RBs HJ Grigsby and Aaron Harvey. QB TJ Schlageter also threw a pair of touchdowns in the victory, demonstrating that the Hilltoppers can throw the football if and when they need to.

About the Celtics: Providence upended defending Class 5A state champion Fenwick in Week 3, the second consecutive year the Celtics have topped the Friars. The key for Providence will be maintaining that momentum from that big win over the remainder of the season. Providence went just 1-5 after the Fenwick victory last season. The Celtics have gotten outstanding play from their special teams units thus far and will need another rise-up type of performance here.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet Catholic

South Suburban Blue Conference

Lemont (3-0) at Bremen (3-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 61, Bremen 22 (2021 fall)

About Lemont: Lemont did what it tends to do in South Suburban Conference play, as it throttled Oak Forest 42-0 in Week 3. Bremen appears to be one of the teams that will try to make a legitimate run at Lemont’s throne, but until they actually do it, Lemont remains the unquestioned kings of the conference. QB Payton Salomon is thriving again and tossed five touchdown passes in Week 3.

About the Braves: Bremen is off to a very strong start to the season, but hasn’t exactly squared off against elite opposition as of yet. It is going to be interesting to see how RB Breyahn Townsend will fare against a higher caliber of defense, because he’s been shredding the opposition thus far, rushing for 209 yards and three scores in Bremen’s comfortable Week 3 win over Tinley Park.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lemont

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference

Woodstock North (1-2) at Morris (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 56, Woodstock North 12 (2021 fall)

About the Thunder: Woodstock North has been dangerously close to having a much better start to the season than what its record would indicate. A last-minute loss to La Salle-Peru dropped the Thunder below the .500 mark, as the Thunder simply can’t get a big stop when they need it. Of the nine touchdowns Woodstock North has allowed this season, four of them have come on an opponent’s ability to convert a score on fourth down.

About Morris: It looked like Morris might be without standout RB Ashton Yard in a Week 3 matchup with Kaneland, but once Yard decided to give it a go despite not being a 100%, he proved too much to stop, rushing for 131 yards on 23 carries in the Morris win. Yard has been a huge part of Morris’ explosive offensive attack to start the season, which has almost an equal balance between passing and running as QB Carter Button is currently completing well over 60% of his passes.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Morris

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Wilmington (3-0) at Peotone (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 10, Peotone 0 (2021 fall)

About the Wildcats: Wilmington had to grind its way through its rivalry matchup with Coal City in Week 3, but the Wildcats remain the king of the hill in the Illinois Central Eight. RB Colin James continues to be the leader of the pack offensively for Wilmington, but Coal City did manage to keep him under the 100-yard barrier for the first time this season. Wilmington’s defense remains rather stingy, but it will be interesting to see what happens when brute force meets brute force this week.

About the Blue Devils: There are actually a fair amount of similarities between what Peotone and Wilmington like to do. Peotone is obviously aspiring to reach Wilmington’s level, and the most recent pairings of these two opponents tend to turn into ground-based wars of attrition. Peotone has done a nice job developing a multi-pronged running attack, as three RBs — Chase Rivera, Dylan Sroka and Dawson Raymond-Piper — had at least 18 carries and a touchdown in a Week 3 win over Manteno.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington

Wilmington's Ryder Meents scans the field Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Wilmington High School. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

Herscher (1-2) at Coal City (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 17, Herscher 6 (2021 fall)

About the Tigers: After Herscher opened the season with a win over Charleston, things have gotten problematic for the Tigers. After a rough loss at the hands of Rochelle in Week 2, Herscher wasn’t able to stop its skid in a narrow, last-minutes loss to Streator. Herscher doesn’t have a great track record against Coal City, and unless the defense comes up big against a Coal City offense that seems to be on the verge of finding its foothold, things could get away from them.

About the Coalers: Nobody likes a moral victory, but Coal City’s gritty effort in a loss to Wilmington is a good sign for the Coalers moving forward. The Coal City schedule is definitely front-loaded, and the path should get a little easier the rest of the way. RB Landin Benson has now rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games, and Coal City appears to have found a lead running back to couple with a defense that looks like its finding its way after a rocky start.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Coal City

Manteno (0-3) at Reed-Custer (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 55, Manteno 7 (2021 fall)

About the Panthers: Manteno put up a much better fight in Week 3, eventually falling by under a touchdown to longtime rival Peotone. The Panthers are still giving up far too many points, and having a defensively challenged team in a matchup against an explosive Reed-Custer offensive attack could be a recipe for disaster.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer has put on a massive pyrotechnical display on offense this season and seems to score at will. It doesn’t look like anything can get in the way of the Comets right now with the way QB Jake McPherson is using all of the things at his disposal to advance the football. Reed-Custer has scored a whopping 182 points so far this season, just one point behind the state’s most prolific offensive attack from Chatham Glenwood.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Reed-Custer

Vermilion Valley Conference

Dwight (0-3) at Oakwood (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oakwood 30, Dwight 22 (2021 fall)

About the Trojans: Dwight still appears to be a couple of steps behind most of the Vermilion Valley Conference crossover foes, but kept things within reason against what looks to be a solid Westville squad. Oakwood looks like the most likely team of the crossover games against whom the Trojans can have some success, but it’s still likely an uphill climb.

About the Comets: Oakwood is probably fourth or fifth in the pecking order of things in the deeper side of the Vermilion Valley Conference, but a win over Momence in Week 2 shows that the Comets are probably a bit better than previous incarnations of the squad. This is an absolute must win for Oakwood if it has any hopes of locking into a playoff slot.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oakwood

Georgetown/Ridge Farm (0-3) at Seneca (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Seneca 63, Georgetown/Ridge Farm 6 (2021 fall)

About the Buffaloes: Georgetown/Ridge-Farm has scuffled to stay afloat as a program the past few years, with numbers problems leading to speculation that it might not be able to field an 11-man squad for that much longer. The Buffaloes’ problems remain, and unexpectedly those woes have carried over to the on-field product as they have been outscored 154-31 to start the year.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has been extremely proficient on offense to start the season, and the Fighting Irish have also shown a propensity for figuring out how to win close games, having edged out opponents in each of the last two weeks. That probably won’t come into play this week, but Seneca’s ability to potentially get out of the crossover portion of the Vermilion Valley schedule unscathed with four wins in its pocket sets them up unbelievably well for the second half of the campaign.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Seneca