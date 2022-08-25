Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 1

Nonconference

Batavia (10-1 last year) at Phillips (9-3)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium in Chicago.

Last matchup: Batavia 33, Phillips 6 (2021)

About the Bulldogs: Batavia appears re-loaded for a defense of its DuKane Conference title last season. Significant production from its backfield is graduated, but quarterback Ryan Boe is back for his second season starting and will pilot an offense that is also bringing back top receiver Drew Gerke. Luke Alwin and Brady Ninowski also will factor into the mix in the passing game. The Bulldogs also return Jack Sadowsky, Tyler Jansey and Brody Osborne at linebacker.

About the Wildcats: Phillips is coming off a 9-3 season that concluded in the Class 4A quarterfinals. A few names to watch are Keeven Blanton, a 285-pound two-way tackle, who was an all-conference selection, senior defensive back Terrance Collins and running back Dayvone Rainey, who had 124 rushing yards in last year’s season opener.

FND Pick: Batavia

Metea Valley (3-6 last year) at Geneva (6-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Geneva 20, Metea Valley 15 (2021)

About the Vikings: Geneva will look very different offensively after last year’s special return to the postseason after six seasons. The Vikings will sport an entirely new offensive line, starting running back and quarterback. Either Nate Stempowski or Tony Chahino. Wideout Talyn Taylor, who has multiple Big 10 offers, will be a star at receiver.

About the Mustangs: Metea might’ve been able to sneak into the postseason last year if not for a few nail-biters that went the other direction. Noah Larsen takes over the quarterback position and the 6-2, 210-pound athlete started at linebacker last year for Metea. The offense will also count heavily on returning back Oscar Rivera, receivers Chris Smith and Robert Lynch, and linemen Ramone Arteaga.

FND Pick: Geneva

Andrew (4-5 last year) at Kaneland (5-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland 27, Andrew 23 (2021)

About the Knights: It was a Week 1 matchup last year, but ended up having a big say in the playoffs as Kaneland went 5-4 and Andrew 4-5.

This year, coach Pat Ryan said the Knights are improved a lot from last year.

“We look like an experienced team,” Ryan said. “We feel good going in. All the pieces are in place for us. It looks like we have some depth. We have some talented players back and we’re excited to see what we can do.”

The Knights return a lot of firepower on offense, particularly in the passing game. Junior Troyer Carlson is starting for the third year and approached 3,000 passing yards last year. Aric Johnson and Johnny Spalasso return as his top targets.

The running game looks to improve this year as Ryan said he hopes the line can come together with returners Austin Lilly and Brett Larson and three newcomers. Chris Ruchaj started some last year as an injury replacement but takes over full time at running back.

About the Thunderbolts: Looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Andrew usually deploys a triple option that can cause teams fits.

Ryan said the biggest area of improvement for the Knights needs to be the run defense, and Andrew’s triple option should be a good measuring stick.

“I thought that was an area last year that exposed how young and inexperienced we were,” Ryan said. “But with a full year and offseason workouts and weight room in, and a year older and more experienced, they understand what varsity football is all about. It will be a good test Friday right up front to see where we’re at.”

The key to stopping the Thunderbolts, Ryan said, is disciplined defense.

“They get a good push and effectively run that triple option,” Ryan said. “It only takes one of us on defense to make a mistake and we’re in for a long play or a long night.”

FND Pick : Kaneland

Marmion (7-4 last year) at Bishop McNamara (7-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marmion 12, Bishop McNamara 7 (2021)

About the Cadets: Senior defensive end Ivan Erickson certainly highlights their defense. The 6-foot-6, 247-pound defensive lineman amassed 70 tackles, four sacks, 15 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery last season. The Cadets will return two starters offensively from last season, offensive tackle Zach Weiersheuser and running back Josh Lim. Lim earned All-CCL/ESCC White honors last season and returns as a three-year varsity starter.

About the Irish: It will be the first time since 1975 that retired coach Rich Zinanni isn’t on the Bishop McNamara sidelines. Running back Tony Phillips transferred away to Kankakee, but Irish do return three offensive lineman in Zach Hansen, Tucker Inman and Jared Salzman that will protect returning quarterback Deuce Allaway. Allaway also has some threats to utilize on the outside in wide receivers Jaxson and Landon Provost.

FND Pick: Marmion

St. Charles North's Drew Surges (6) carries the ball during a game against Batavia at St. Charles North on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Lincoln-Way Central (2-7 last year) at St. Charles East (2-7)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way Central 24, St. Charles East 14 (1999)

About the Knights: It was a bumpy ride for the Knights last season, as they finished on a five-game losing streak. While that slide certainly wasn’t the goal or the ideal, it did allow Lincoln-Way Central to give plenty of players an opportunity and leaves them with 10 returning starters and several other players that have a handle on what it takes to win at the varsity level. Although not one of those returning starters, new junior quarterback Michael Kuehl has shown he has a solid handle on the position and should be able to help Lincoln-Way Central’s offense be more proficient, as the Knights averaged less than 12 points per game last season.

About the Saints: St. Charles East was another program that scuffled last season, finishing 2-7. The Saints also are undergoing a coaching transition with an offense that doesn’t have a whole lot of experienced players. Instead, St. Charles East probably will lean fairly heavily on a defense that will be stabilized by defensive end Austin Barrett, an Indiana University recruit. Like Lincoln-Way Central, St. Charles East seems likely to lean on its defense early while a somewhat inexperienced offense gets its bearings.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

–– Steve Soucie

St. Charles North (4-5 last year) at Palatine (7-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Charles North 24, Palatine 0 (2021)

About the North Stars: St. Charles North will be looking for its third consecutive win over the Pirates to open a season, minus the shortened regular season in 2020. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Plumb is poised to re-open as the starter after his nine-game freshman season. Drew Surges and Anthony Taormina will be focal points for an offense looking to get off to a quick start. Defensively, Surges again, will be key at linebacker after being the second leading tackler last season.

About the Pirates: Palatine appears in good shape heading into a season following a second round playoff exit. The can’t miss player on the field will be 6-foot-6 defensive tackle Jaylen Williams, who has five Division I offers to open his sophomore season. Quarterback Grant Dersnah will be back, as will third-year running back Dominick Ball. Thomas Coroneous caught 55 passes last year, and should figure to get consistent looks.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

– Jake Bartelson

St. Francis (8-3 last year) at Lake Forest (10-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lake Forest 41, St. Francis 24 (2021)

About St. Francis: Coming off an 8-3 season, the Spartans have plenty to be excited about. Two-way lineman TJ McMillen is committed to Illinois and has been voted the best OL-DL in the conference the last two years. Running back-defensive back Amari Head has put on 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason and will be St. Francis’ featured back. “He looks more explosive and faster. He should have a breakout season,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (6-2, 200) has offers from Ole Miss and Bowling Green, McMillen noted. “He can make all the throws, is a leader and a person that works on his game consistently,” he said. McMillen added leadership and maturity have been the Spartans’ biggest progressions heading into the season-opener. “The guys have been pushing each other hard in practice and holding each other accountable,” he said. “They are showing up early for meetings and practice, and staying late to make sure they understand everything.” St. Francis is ranked fourth in the preseason Class 4A poll.

About Lake Forest: The Scouts are coming off a state semifinal appearance a year ago. “Lake Forest is a very tough team,” McMillen said. “We need to be able to protect and block up front. They like to blitz a lot. Our quarterback has to have time to get the ball out and give our wide receivers a chance to make some plays. We need to establish the run. We are big up front and we need to move people and open holes.” Lake Forest is ranked eighth in the preseason Class 6A poll.

FND Pick: Lake Forest

-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (3-6, 3-6 last year) at Hampshire (5-5, 5-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Burlington Central won last year’s season opener, 28-25, over Hampshire.

About the Rockets: Former assistant coach Brian Iossi takes over for Brian Melvin, who took an assistant coaching position with NAIA Judson University. … RB Joey Kowall (329 yards) is the Rockets’ returning rushing leader and RB Michael Ganziano ran for 180. WR Jake Herman is the leading returning receiver with 14 receptions. … DL James Muetterties was an All-FVC player on the line. … Burlington Central won two of its first three games last season, but got only one more win after that.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire made the postseason for the first time since 2015 and lost a close game to Moline, 48-42, in the first round of the playoffs. … QB Tyler Fikis moved to South Carolina and was a huge loss after accounting for almost 2,700 yards from scrimmage. Fikis started for two years. … RB Tristan Villarreal returns in the backfield after getting some work there last year. … TE-LB Gage Homola and OL-DL Josh Rojas return on both offense and defense. … Hampshire ended a 24-game winning streak in Week 8 of the 2019 season and is 11-6 since that point.

FND pick: Hampshire.

— Joe Stevenson