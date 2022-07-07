Suburban Life area’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA released its master 2022 football schedule on Thursday. Here are the top matchups to watch, week-by-week, around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Immaculate Conception's Kareem Parker runs the field during the quarterfinal game against Princeton Saturday Nov. 13, 2021. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

Week 1: Montini (3-6) at IC Catholic Prep (11-2), 7:15 p.m., Aug. 26

The two former Suburban Christian Conference rivals renewed acquaintances last year, the Knights winning 17-15. Montini is looking for a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs for the first time since 1992. Both teams feature dynamic underclassmen receivers, Montini with sophomore Donovan Olugbode and junior Julian Turner and IC Catholic Prep with junior KJ Parker.

Nazareth's Logan Malachuk looks for a receiver during the IHSA Class 5A varsity football quarterfinal playoff game between Fenwick High School and Nazareth Academy on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski /Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Week 2: Lemont (11-1) at Nazareth (7-5), 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

These two teams hooked up for a memorable meeting last year, Lemont’s wild 15-10 victory on a Hail Mary pass from Payton Salomon to Mike Jabaay. Nazareth has a nasty early-season schedule with 2021 Class 6A runner-up Kankakee followed by Lemont and then Marist, all at home. Nazareth has a couple big-time sophomores to watch in edge rusher Gabe Kaminski, with offers from Illinois, Iowa and Tennessee, and quarterback Logan Malachuk. Safety Noah Taylor, a North Dakota State recruit, is among those to watch for Lemont.

Class 7A quarterfinal football game Willowbrook's Joseph Tumilty (10) is tackled by Wheaton North's Ross Dansdill (33) during Class 7A quarterfinal football game between Wheaton North at Willowbrookl. Nov 12, 2021. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Week 3: Batavia (11-1) at Wheaton North (13-1), 7 p.m., Sept. 9

2021 was a memorable season in Wheaton, the Falcons winning the Class 7A state championship. Their lone blemish? A 23-20 overtime loss to Batavia in Week 3. The two programs have played some rather dramatic games over the years. Big-time linebackers highlight this one, Wheaton North with Ross Dansdill and Batavia countering with Wisconsin recruit Tyler Jansey.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Braylen Meredith makes a catch over Wheaton North's Jackson Moore during a game at Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Week 4: Geneva (6-5) at Wheaton Warrenville South (5-5), 7 p.m., Sept. 16

There are no gimmes in the DuKane Conference, especially now with the re-emergence of Geneva last season. The Vikings beat the Tigers 13-12 last year, one of the wins that signified they could not be taken lightly anymore. Senior wide receiver Braylen Meredith is among the players to watch for WW South. Geneva sophomore receiver Talyn Taylor already holds offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Hinsdale Central at York Football York's Matt Vezza (9) drops back to pass during football game between Hinsdale Central at York. Oct 8, 2021. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Week 5: York (8-2) at Lyons Township (5-5), 1:30 p.m., Sept. 24

The Dukes, who last season reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011 with their most wins since 2010, are a team with huge aspirations. Quarterback Matt Vezza leads a core group back from a team that started 6-0 last year. Lyons is trying to match what York has done in breaking back into the upper crust of the West Suburban Silver, and isn’t to be taken lightly. York won last year’s matchup 14-7. Lyons’ junior defensive lineman Eddie Tuerk is the sixth-ranked prospect in Illinois’ Class of 2024 with 16 offers including Illinois and Iowa.

Glenbard West's Joey Pope carries the ball during a Class 8A playoffs first-round game against Oswego in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Week 6: Glenbard West (8-3) at York (8-2), 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30

The Dukes’ signature win last year was their victory on a field goal in the last seconds to beat Glenbard West for the first time since 2007. That’s a memory surely on the mind of the Hilltoppers, who have been the team to beat in the Silver in recent years. Joey Pope, a returning 1,000-yard rusher, and Wisconsin-bound lineman Chris Terek are among the players to watch for Glenbard West. David Loch anchors the York defense on the other side.

Wheaton North's Seth Kortenhoeven carries the ball during a Class 7A semifinal against Brother Rice at Wheaton North on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Week 7: Wheaton Warrenville South (5-5) at Wheaton North (13-1), 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7

Week 7 is rivalry week in the DuKane Conference, and none is bigger than the Wheaton crosstown matchup. Last year’s was a memorable won, the Falcons emerging 10-8 on Seth Kortenhoeven’s last-second field goal on their way to the Class 7A title. What’s in store for this year’s edition?

Montini at Nazareth Academy Football Nazareth Academy's Justin Taylor (2) celebrates a touchdown run during football game between Montini at Nazareth Academy Oct 15, 2021. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Week 8: Nazareth (7-5) at Montini (3-6), 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14

Two powerhouse parochial school programs meet up again in the second year of a fun new series. Nazareth won last year’s meeting 42-29, a springboard in the Roadrunners’ late-season run to a playoff bid. Both of these teams play a grind of a schedule, so this one again could have huge implications.

Hinsdale Central at York Football Hinsdale Central's Billy Cernugel (18) drop back to pass during football game between Hinsdale Central at York. Oct 8, 2021. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Week 9: Glenbard West (8-3) at Hinsdale Central (9-2), 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20

With all due respect to York, this has been the matchup to watch in the West Suburban Silver in recent years. The Red Devils took last year’s Silver crown with its 6-0 win over Glenbard West in Week 9. Both teams’ schedules are bookended with heavyweight matchups – Hinsdale Central is at Naperville Central and Glenbard West plays Marist in Week 1.