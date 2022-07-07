Kane County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA released the 2022 full regular season football schedules on Thursday. Here is a look at the top matchups to watch week-by-week in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.
Week 1: Batavia (10-1 in 2021) at Chicago Phillips (9-3), 7 p.m., Aug. 27
Phillips visited Batavia to open last season, so this will make up the other half of a home-and-home series. The Bulldogs prevailed rather convincingly 33-6 last year and will be re-loaded for what could be another potential deep playoff run by season’s end. The Bulldogs do return significant experience at a few key positions, namely quarterback and linebacker, but we’ll see how skill positions and depth in the trenches develop early.
Week 2: Batavia (10-1) at Lincoln-Way East (9-3), 7 p.m., Sept. 2
It’s simply too difficult to ignore this potential dynamite of a non-conference matchup. The respective state title and recent playoff pedigree speaks for itself, and these two programs are bound to engage in a heavyweight fight. If one is looking for a pair of star linebackers, look no further than LWE’s Jake Scianna (144 tackles in 2020) and Batavia’s Tyler Jansey to fill that stat sheet.
Week 3: Batavia (10-1) at Wheaton North (13-1), 7 p.m., Sept. 9
This matchup is significant for a number of reasons. One, it’ll conclude one of the toughest three-game slates to open a season for many teams for Batavia. Two, Wheaton North – the reigning Class 7A state champions – certainly did not forget Batavia’s overtime victory over the Falcons in the regular season. No doubt this one is circled on both calendars.
Week 4: Glenbard North (8-4) at St. Charles East (2-7), 7 p.m., Sept. 16
Following playing Lake Park to open DuKane Conference play the previous week, this should be an excellent litmus test to see how the Saints shape up with one of the better teams in the conference in the early stages of new head coach Nolan Possley’s tenure.
Week 5: St. Charles North (4-5) at Geneva (6-5), 12 p.m., Sept. 23
The Vikings surged to their first postseason berth in half a decade last season. One emotional victory to get there came against the North Stars in an unlikely 29-26 victory. The Vikings trailed by 16 in the fourth quarter and fought back for a win. The North Stars want to earn one back, while the Vikings will want to establish it was no fluke.
Week 6: Wheaton Warrenville South (5-5) at Batavia (Sept. 30), 7 p.m., Sept. 30
The Bulldogs clinched their 11th consecutive playoff berth in a win over the Tigers last season, and while now-graduated star running back Jalen Buckley ran for 190 yards that game, the Tigers kept it competitive into the third quarter. Unexpected plays and turns of events tend to happen when these two teams play, so we won’t put it past them for something similar.
Week 7: St. Charles East (2-7) at St. Charles North (4-5), 7 p.m., Oct. 7
Rivalry week in the DuKane Conference, and it tends to never disappoint. The Saints have struggled a bit in the past few seasons, but this will be an opportunity for them to gain some ground back on the North Stars.
Week 8: Wheaton North (13-1) at Geneva (6-5), 7 p.m., Oct. 14
We’ll see how the season unfolds, but Geneva could make a bid here to squeeze itself into the top echelon of programs within the DuKane Conference if the Vikings pull off a victory.
Week 9: St. Charles North (4-5) at Batavia (10-1), 7 p.m., Oct. 21
These programs have closed Conference play the past number of seasons and the matchup hardly ever disappoints. The Bulldogs outlasted a surprising North Stars’ bid for an upset last season to preserve their perfect regular season. This game tends to bring out high quality of play in each team before potential playoff runs start.
Bonus games to watch:
Week One: Burlington Central at Hampshire
Week Two: Geneva vs. Kaneland
Week Three: Marmion vs. Montini
Week Nine: St. Francis at IC Catholic