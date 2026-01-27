Rochelle’s Roman Villalobos commits to Division III power North Central: ‘It felt like the right choice’

Roman Villalobos wanted to be remembered as a leader.

When junior teammate Dylan Manning suffered a season-ending head injury during Rochelle’s varsity football game against Morris, Villalobos took it upon himself to bring his team together. A senior and the team’s starting fullback, Villalobos carried the Hubs to the playoffs at a time when Rochelle’s season hung in the balance.

“Mentally, it was a lot for a bunch of kids,” Villalobos said. “When Dylan went down, everyone kind of told me that it’s on me and it’s officially my team now... After that injury, everything changed. I really became a different person. I was leading these younger guys and letting them know we would be OK and we could keep winning.”

With Villalobos leading the charge, Rochelle won three consecutive games to make the postseason for a fifth straight year. Rochelle’s all-time leader in carries (479) and an IHSFCA All-State honoree, Villalobos will look to bring his leadership skills to North Central College, where he recently committed to continue playing football.

North Central, in Naperville, has reached the last six NCAA Division III National Championship games. The Cardinals were runners-up in 2025 and won national titles in 2019, 2022 and 2024.

“I’ve wanted to go to North Central since I was a little kid,” said Villalobos, whose older cousin Eddie wrestled and played football for the Cardinals. “Seeing him play football and wrestle there his freshman year, it became seared into my mind. It always felt like home because Eddie went there, so I was comfortable with it... It felt like the right choice and I’m glad I finally made the decision.”

One of Rochelle’s all-time leading rushers, Villalobos rumbled for 2,821 yards and 36 touchdowns over three seasons. A three-time All-Interstate 8 honoree, Villalobos ranks third in school history in rushing yards and sixth in rushing touchdowns. Villalobos rushed for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior campaign.

Rochelle fullback Roman Villalobos (40) tries to break free of a La Salle-Peru defender during Friday's game in Rochelle. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille)

“Roman’s impact on our program has been substantial,” Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said. “From taking on a significant role early in his career to being the primary threat at the end of his senior year, Roman bore quite a bit of the weight of our offense as the fullback. I’m excited for him and his next step. His willingness to embrace tough moments will be the foundation for his collegiate success.”

Roman’s older cousin Xavier, Eddie’s brother, currently wrestles at North Central. A four-year wrestler and football player at Rochelle, Villalobos has over 100 victories on the mat and was an IHSA state qualifier as a junior. Villalobos intends to study business in college.

“I’m excited to grow as a person and to be with a great group of guys,” said Villalobos, who committed on Tuesday. “I hope to bring leadership and I hope to be one of the leaders of my class. I hope to learn from the older guys... If I keep working hard and I keep grinding, I have a good chance of getting some playing time as a freshman. That’s what I’m hoping for and I’m hoping to dress.”

Villalobos made his varsity debut as a sophomore, filling in for injured starter Erich Metzger during Rochelle’s nonconference game against Morton. Thrown into the fire, Villalobos churned for 546 yards and six touchdowns that season, earning an Honorable Mention in the conference and guiding the Hubs to the playoffs.

“Being thrown into that really helped develop me,” Villalobos said. “It helped me be ready for anything at all times, so whenever my number is called now, I’ll always be ready. I have to give thanks to my older teammates because those older guys really helped me. They knew I was young and they knew it was a new experience.”

Rochelle's Roman Villalobos takes in a touchdown during the Hubs' game with Kaneland on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille)

Returning as the starting fullback his junior season, Villalobos was one of three ball carriers to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2024. Villalobos recorded 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Hubs, who went 10-2 and advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals. Rochelle’s final three wins came against CCL/ESCC opponents.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about something from that season,” Villalobos said. “That class was so close and tightly bound together. It felt like an actual family and every day at practice felt like I was just hanging out with my brothers. My junior season is definitely a huge highlight of my high school career. Being able to put ourselves on the map was one of the best feelings of my life.”

A Rochelle native, Villalobos grew up with the Rochelle Wrestling Club and the Rochelle Junior Tackle football program. Villalobos, whose father and uncles played for the Hubs, managed to achieve two important goals before his senior year concluded. The first was earning All-State honors and the second was going to college.

“Being named All-State, that was a goal my dad and I have been dreaming of since I was a little kid watching Eddie play,” Villalobos said. “That was the one goal I really chased during my high school career, so once I found out that I achieved it... words can’t really describe how happy I was. I was fulfilled, but it made me want to keep going. I’m excited to keep competing at North Central.”