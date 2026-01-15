IHSA calls special board meeting to look at adjusting football season start date

The IHSA has called a special meeting of its legislative board to considering changing the start date of the 2026 high school football season.

A December ballot initiative passed to expand the playoff field from 256 teams to 384 teams. That passage extended the regular season by one week to allow the change to be implemented. It also changed the number of preseason practices that were going to be available to teams before the season started.

But a recent recommendation from the IHSA’s Sports Medicine Committee suggests to move the start of IHSA football practices from August 10 to August 5 and will also seek to reinstate that all high school football players in the state participate in 12 official practices prior to being eligible to participate in an IHSA football contest. The Legislative Commission will consider that as a possible by-law amendment.

“It is rare for the Board to call a special meeting of the Legislative Commission, underscoring the importance they place on this proposal for student-athlete safety,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a release. “While the Board understands this change may impact summer scheduling for coaches and players, they are aligned with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee in believing it is a necessary step to protect student-athletes.”

The Legislative Commission will meet January 27 to consider the proposal. If approved, IHSA member schools will have the opportunity to cast one vote on the proposal beginning January 29. Voting will conclude February 12, and if the proposal receives majority support it will go into effect in time for the 2026 football season.

Regardless of the acceptance or denial of this vote, the expanded playoff format will be enacted for the 2026 season.