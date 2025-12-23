2025 Kane County Chronicle Football All-Area team

St. Charles North's Keaton Reinke stiff arms a Brother Rice defender on a catch and run in the third round of the playoffs in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

First team

Offense

St. Francis senior quarterback Brock Phillip (Bob Narang )

QB - Brock Phillip, sr., St. Francis: Phillip made an immense impact in his lone year under center for the Spartans. The Geneva transfer finished the season completing 54.9% of his passes for 2,557 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 700 yards and 16 touchdowns, including five rushing scores in the Class 5A state title game to lead the Spartans to their first state title since 2008.

Carter Grabowski (photo provided by Kaneland)

RB - Carter Grabowski, sr., Kaneland: A big factor to the Knights’ plentiful success in the ground game throughout the season, Grabowski carried the ball 174 times for 1,232 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also taking 19 catches for 265 yards and two scores. He finished the season being named a Class 5A All-State honorable mention.

Aurora Central Catholic's Trey Seifrid (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athleti)

RB - Trey Seifrid, sr., Aurora Central Catholic: A giant spark on a Chargers’ team that appeared in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Seifrid recorded 1,291 rushing yards off of 125 carries and scoring 18 touchdowns.

Batavia's Brett Berggren (kathleen kilburg)

WR - Brett Berggren, sr., Batavia: A threat on many facets for the Bulldogs offense, Berggren finished the season with 66 catches for 996 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 243 yards and four scores.

Dario Milivojevic of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

WR - Dario Milivojevic, sr., St. Francis: A “Swiss-army knife” for the Spartans, the Southern Illinois commit led the team with 52 receptions for 1,030 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also added an interception and two forced fumbles on defense. Was named to the Class 5A All-State team and was the CCL/ESCC - Green MVP.

St. Charles North's Keaton Reinke (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

WR - Keaton Reinke, sr., St. Charles North: A main focal point of many defenses facing the North Stars this season, Reinke, a Northwestern commit, finished the year with 51 receptions for 819 yards and six touchdowns across eight games. Also earned All-State honors in Class 7A.

St. Francis senior Zach Washington (St. Francis athletics )

WR - Zach Washington, sr., St. Francis: One of the sought-after wide receivers in the state, the Michigan State recruit had 51 receptions for 1,009 yards and six touchdowns, and added two kickoff return scores for the Spartans. Washington was also named to the Class 5A All-State honorable mention list.

Jake Buckley (photo by kaneland)

OL - Jake Buckley, sr., Kaneland: The Interstate 8 Lineman of the Year, the North Central College commit, anchored an offense that put up 2,514 yards on the ground for the season. Also added 40 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense and was named to the Class 5A All-State team.

Zach Hultgren (Joe Aguilar)

OL - Zach Hultgren, sr., Burlington Central: The Miami (Ohio) commit played a major role in helping the Rockets rush for more than 2,300 yards and surpass 3,300 total yards of offense. Hultgren, a Class 6A All-State honorable mention, didn’t allow a sack all season and gave up only two quarterback pressures, while not committing a penalty.

St. Charles North's Cooper Kowalczyk (Photo Provided By St. Charles North )

OL - Cooper Kowalczyk, sr., St. Charles North: A Western Illinois commit, Kowalczyk powered a North Stars offense that racked up 4,778 yards over 12 games.

Batavia's Ryan Myers (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

OL - Ryan Myers, sr., Batavia: The DuKane Conference offensive lineman of the year, Myers powered an offense that totaled 5,180 yards and averaged 37.7 points across 13 games. The Princeton commit was also named to the Class 7A all-state team.

Defense

Aidan Nuno, Burlington Central (Andy Tavegia)

DL - Aiden Nuno, sr., Burlington Central: The Fox Valley Conference Lineman of the Year, Nuno took charge on both sides of the line for the Rockets. Nuno recorded 37 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks on offense, while also having 39 tackles, eight for loss, seven sacks and 29 quarterback hurries on defense. Nuno was also named to the Class 6A All-State team.

Batavia's Gavin Pecor (kathleen kilburg)

DL - Gavin Pecor, sr., Batavia: The DuKane Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, Pecor terrorized offenses, finishing with 48 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hurries. Pecor was also named as a Class 7A All-State honorable mention.

Jaylen Torres of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

DL - Jaylen Torres, sr., St. Francis: The Kane County Chronicle Football Player of the Year, Torres proved to be a disturbance on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Lindenwood commit finished with 114 tackles, 29 for loss and 10.5 sacks on defense, and added 64 pancake blocks for an offense that recorded over 5,000 yards of offense. Torres was also named to the Class 5A All-State team.

St. Charles North's Wyatt Brandt (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

LB - Wyatt Brandt, sr., St. Charles North: Quietly emerging as a top defensive threat for the North Stars during the season, Brandt led the team with 90 tackles on the season, adding seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

Batavia's Nick Jansey (kathleen kilburg)

LB- Nick Jansey, sr., Batavia: Jansey led the team with 100 total tackles and seven sacks. Also added 15 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.

Batavia's Tony Minnec (kathleen kilburg)

LB - Tony Minnec, sr., Batavia: The Bulldogs’ Defensive Player of the Year, Minnec had 98 tackles, including a team-high 26 tackles for loss and four sacks. Also recorded two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

Noah Hedlund, Burlington Central (Photo provided by Burlington Central High School)

LB - Noah Hedlund, sr., Burlington Central: The Fox Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Class 6A All-State honorable mention, Hedlund highlighted a stout Rockets’ defense with 79 tackles, four tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Brady Alstott (Photo provided by Kaneland)

DB - Brady Alstott, sr., Kaneland: A persistent presence in the Knights’ backfield, Alstott led the team with 95 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions. Also added six tackles for loss and a sack.

Tanner Glock (Eddie Carifio)

DB - Tanner Glock, sr., St. Francis: A two-way star for the state champion Spartans, Glock had 55 tackles, two for loss, two fumble recoveries and seven interceptions, including a pick-six, on defense. Also added 41 catches for 618 yards and five scores as a wide receiver.

James McGrath of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

DB - James McGrath, sr., St. Francis: Another smothering option in the backfield, McGrath finished with 120 tackles, six for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and recoveries, three interceptions and six pass breakups on the season.

Batavia's Andrew Culotta (kathleen kilburg)

DB - Andrew Culotta, sr., Batavia: The leader on a young Bulldogs’ secondary, Culotta finished with 56 tackles, 22 pass deflections, three interceptions, including a pick-six, two forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered.

St. Charles North's Lucas Tenbrock (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athle)

K/P - Lucas Tenbrock, sr., St. Charles North: The Penn State commit went 42 for 42 on extra point attempts, and was also 12 of 14 on field goals with a long of 47 yards. The DuKane Conference specialist of the year and Class 7A All-State honorable mention also averaged 43 yards a punt and had six successful onside kicks.

Second team

QB: Michael Vander Luitgaren, jr., Batavia

RB: Carsen Durante, sr., St. Charles North

RB: Henry Hahn, sr., Batavia

WR: Darin Ashiru, jr., Batavia

WR: Brady Brown, sr., Kaneland

WR: Sheko Gjokaj, sr., St. Charles East

WR: Bennett Konkey, jr., Geneva

OL: Matt Anderson, sr., St. Francis

OL: Steven Bannos, sr., Batavia

OL: Henry Crumlett, sr., Burlington Central

OL: Michael Harris, sr., Marmion

DL: Wyatt Curry, sr., Geneva

DL: Cooper Paukstis, sr., St. Francis

DL: Declan Smith, sr., St. Charles North

LB: Jameson Barbat, jr., Geneva

LB: Brodie Curry, sr., Aurora Central Catholic

LB: Rogan O’Neil, jr., Kaneland

LB: Vinnie Testa, sr., Marmion

DB: Parker Auxier, jr., Burlington Central

DB: Luke Gardener, so., Batavia

DB: Dylan Reyes, sr., Geneva

DB: Dane Turner, sr., Geneva

K: Caleb Peters, sr., Batavia

Honorable mentions

QB: Landon Arnold, sr., Burlington Central; Jalen Carter, sr., Kaneland; Cruz Herrera, so., St. Charles East; Ben Peterson, jr., Geneva

RB: Preston Brummel, sr., Batavia; Tivias Caldwell, sr., St. Francis; Tyler McGladdery, sr., Burlington Central; Tommy Vendl, sr., St. Charles North

WR: Braden Harms, sr., St. Charles North; Gavin Matejko, sr., St. Charles East; Colin McEniry, sr., Marmion; EJ Mondesir, sr., St. Charles North

OL: Grayson Fuhr, sr., St. Charles North; Brady Hill, sr., St. Francis; Matty Rubino, so., St. Francis; Tucker Saam, sr., Batavia

DL: Matt Bending, sr., Burlington Central; Lex Lopez, sr., Aurora Central Catholic; Matthew Medina, sr., St. Charles East

LB: Jack Brown, jr., Batavia; Tyler Drake, sr., Geneva; Aidan McClure, sr., St. Charles North; Jack Parker, sr., Kaneland

DB: Tate Beran, jr., Geneva; Daniel Escaro, sr., St. Charles North; Gio Colamatteo, jr., Batavia; Javonte Williams, so., St. Francis