2025 Kane County Chronicle Football All-Area team

First team
Offense
QB - Brock Phillip, sr., St. Francis: Phillip made an immense impact in his lone year under center for the Spartans. The Geneva transfer finished the season completing 54.9% of his passes for 2,557 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 700 yards and 16 touchdowns, including five rushing scores in the Class 5A state title game to lead the Spartans to their first state title since 2008.
RB - Carter Grabowski, sr., Kaneland: A big factor to the Knights’ plentiful success in the ground game throughout the season, Grabowski carried the ball 174 times for 1,232 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also taking 19 catches for 265 yards and two scores. He finished the season being named a Class 5A All-State honorable mention.
RB - Trey Seifrid, sr., Aurora Central Catholic: A giant spark on a Chargers’ team that appeared in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Seifrid recorded 1,291 rushing yards off of 125 carries and scoring 18 touchdowns.
WR - Brett Berggren, sr., Batavia: A threat on many facets for the Bulldogs offense, Berggren finished the season with 66 catches for 996 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 243 yards and four scores.
WR - Dario Milivojevic, sr., St. Francis: A “Swiss-army knife” for the Spartans, the Southern Illinois commit led the team with 52 receptions for 1,030 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also added an interception and two forced fumbles on defense. Was named to the Class 5A All-State team and was the CCL/ESCC - Green MVP.
WR - Keaton Reinke, sr., St. Charles North: A main focal point of many defenses facing the North Stars this season, Reinke, a Northwestern commit, finished the year with 51 receptions for 819 yards and six touchdowns across eight games. Also earned All-State honors in Class 7A.
WR - Zach Washington, sr., St. Francis: One of the sought-after wide receivers in the state, the Michigan State recruit had 51 receptions for 1,009 yards and six touchdowns, and added two kickoff return scores for the Spartans. Washington was also named to the Class 5A All-State honorable mention list.
OL - Jake Buckley, sr., Kaneland: The Interstate 8 Lineman of the Year, the North Central College commit, anchored an offense that put up 2,514 yards on the ground for the season. Also added 40 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense and was named to the Class 5A All-State team.
OL - Zach Hultgren, sr., Burlington Central: The Miami (Ohio) commit played a major role in helping the Rockets rush for more than 2,300 yards and surpass 3,300 total yards of offense. Hultgren, a Class 6A All-State honorable mention, didn’t allow a sack all season and gave up only two quarterback pressures, while not committing a penalty.
OL - Cooper Kowalczyk, sr., St. Charles North: A Western Illinois commit, Kowalczyk powered a North Stars offense that racked up 4,778 yards over 12 games.
OL - Ryan Myers, sr., Batavia: The DuKane Conference offensive lineman of the year, Myers powered an offense that totaled 5,180 yards and averaged 37.7 points across 13 games. The Princeton commit was also named to the Class 7A all-state team.
Defense
DL - Aiden Nuno, sr., Burlington Central: The Fox Valley Conference Lineman of the Year, Nuno took charge on both sides of the line for the Rockets. Nuno recorded 37 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks on offense, while also having 39 tackles, eight for loss, seven sacks and 29 quarterback hurries on defense. Nuno was also named to the Class 6A All-State team.
DL - Gavin Pecor, sr., Batavia: The DuKane Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, Pecor terrorized offenses, finishing with 48 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hurries. Pecor was also named as a Class 7A All-State honorable mention.
DL - Jaylen Torres, sr., St. Francis: The Kane County Chronicle Football Player of the Year, Torres proved to be a disturbance on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Lindenwood commit finished with 114 tackles, 29 for loss and 10.5 sacks on defense, and added 64 pancake blocks for an offense that recorded over 5,000 yards of offense. Torres was also named to the Class 5A All-State team.
LB - Wyatt Brandt, sr., St. Charles North: Quietly emerging as a top defensive threat for the North Stars during the season, Brandt led the team with 90 tackles on the season, adding seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
LB- Nick Jansey, sr., Batavia: Jansey led the team with 100 total tackles and seven sacks. Also added 15 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.
LB - Tony Minnec, sr., Batavia: The Bulldogs’ Defensive Player of the Year, Minnec had 98 tackles, including a team-high 26 tackles for loss and four sacks. Also recorded two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.
LB - Noah Hedlund, sr., Burlington Central: The Fox Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Class 6A All-State honorable mention, Hedlund highlighted a stout Rockets’ defense with 79 tackles, four tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
DB - Brady Alstott, sr., Kaneland: A persistent presence in the Knights’ backfield, Alstott led the team with 95 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions. Also added six tackles for loss and a sack.
DB - Tanner Glock, sr., St. Francis: A two-way star for the state champion Spartans, Glock had 55 tackles, two for loss, two fumble recoveries and seven interceptions, including a pick-six, on defense. Also added 41 catches for 618 yards and five scores as a wide receiver.
DB - James McGrath, sr., St. Francis: Another smothering option in the backfield, McGrath finished with 120 tackles, six for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and recoveries, three interceptions and six pass breakups on the season.
DB - Andrew Culotta, sr., Batavia: The leader on a young Bulldogs’ secondary, Culotta finished with 56 tackles, 22 pass deflections, three interceptions, including a pick-six, two forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered.
K/P - Lucas Tenbrock, sr., St. Charles North: The Penn State commit went 42 for 42 on extra point attempts, and was also 12 of 14 on field goals with a long of 47 yards. The DuKane Conference specialist of the year and Class 7A All-State honorable mention also averaged 43 yards a punt and had six successful onside kicks.
Second team
QB: Michael Vander Luitgaren, jr., Batavia
RB: Carsen Durante, sr., St. Charles North
RB: Henry Hahn, sr., Batavia
WR: Darin Ashiru, jr., Batavia
WR: Brady Brown, sr., Kaneland
WR: Sheko Gjokaj, sr., St. Charles East
WR: Bennett Konkey, jr., Geneva
OL: Matt Anderson, sr., St. Francis
OL: Steven Bannos, sr., Batavia
OL: Henry Crumlett, sr., Burlington Central
OL: Michael Harris, sr., Marmion
DL: Wyatt Curry, sr., Geneva
DL: Cooper Paukstis, sr., St. Francis
DL: Declan Smith, sr., St. Charles North
LB: Jameson Barbat, jr., Geneva
LB: Brodie Curry, sr., Aurora Central Catholic
LB: Rogan O’Neil, jr., Kaneland
LB: Vinnie Testa, sr., Marmion
DB: Parker Auxier, jr., Burlington Central
DB: Luke Gardener, so., Batavia
DB: Dylan Reyes, sr., Geneva
DB: Dane Turner, sr., Geneva
K: Caleb Peters, sr., Batavia
Honorable mentions
QB: Landon Arnold, sr., Burlington Central; Jalen Carter, sr., Kaneland; Cruz Herrera, so., St. Charles East; Ben Peterson, jr., Geneva
RB: Preston Brummel, sr., Batavia; Tivias Caldwell, sr., St. Francis; Tyler McGladdery, sr., Burlington Central; Tommy Vendl, sr., St. Charles North
WR: Braden Harms, sr., St. Charles North; Gavin Matejko, sr., St. Charles East; Colin McEniry, sr., Marmion; EJ Mondesir, sr., St. Charles North
OL: Grayson Fuhr, sr., St. Charles North; Brady Hill, sr., St. Francis; Matty Rubino, so., St. Francis; Tucker Saam, sr., Batavia
DL: Matt Bending, sr., Burlington Central; Lex Lopez, sr., Aurora Central Catholic; Matthew Medina, sr., St. Charles East
LB: Jack Brown, jr., Batavia; Tyler Drake, sr., Geneva; Aidan McClure, sr., St. Charles North; Jack Parker, sr., Kaneland
DB: Tate Beran, jr., Geneva; Daniel Escaro, sr., St. Charles North; Gio Colamatteo, jr., Batavia; Javonte Williams, so., St. Francis