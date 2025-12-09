BCR Football Players of the Year Honor roll

Here’s a look at the BCR Football Players of the Year over the years:
2025 — Casey Etheridge, Princeton
2024 — Casey Etheridge, Cade Odell, Noah LaPorte, Princeton
2023 — Casey Etheridge, Payne Miller, Noah LaPorte, Princeton
2022 — Teegan Davis, Princeton; Mac Resetch, Hall
2021 — Teegan Davis, Drew Harp, Princeton
2020-21 — Grant Foes, Tyler Gibson, Ronde Worrels, Princeton
2019 — Wyatt Davis, Grant Foes, Tyler Gibson, Ronde Worrels, Princeton
2018 — James Mautino, Hall; Chase Tatum, Princeton
2017 — Kyle Duever, James Mautino, Cade Wozniak, Hall
2016 — Brady Booker, Adam Poundstone, Brady Shipp, St. Bede
2015 — Drew Pullam, Hall; Jacob Smith, Princeton
2014 — AJ Gaeta, Hall; Parker Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley
2013 — Nathan Tonozzi, Taggert Venegas, Hall
2012 — Michael Bellino, Bobby Morrow, Brandon Pietrowski, St. Bede
2011 — Adam Burgess, JP Perona, Logan Willand, St. Bede
2010 — Dylan Olson, Princeton
2009 — Michael Weidner, Bureau Valley
2008 — Josiah Johnston, Nate Swanson, Bureau Valley
2007 — Jordan Petersen, Hall
2006 — Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley
2005 — Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley
2004 — Brad Monier, John Roberts, Eric Blackert, Josh Coyle, Spencer Yates, Jeremy Marlowe, Shawn Wager, Bureau Valley
2003 — Todd Maynard, Bureau Valley; Blake Pratt and Kirk Becker, Princeton; Reid Baltikauski, Hall
2002 — Todd Maynard, Bureau Valley; Jud Taylor and TJ Scruggs, Princeton; Chaise Thomas, Hall
2001 — Nick Slover and Brant Baltikauski, Hall; Phil Endress, Bureau Valley; Mike Padilla, St. Bede
2000 — Cory Scott, Princeton; Brad Foster, Hall; Ray Pigati, St. Bede
1999 — Cory Scott, Princeton; Nathan Chandler, Hall; Billy Terry, St. Bede
1998 — D.J. Glynn, Shawn Burkman, Hall
1997 — Nate Norman, Princeton; Joey Reed, Hall
1996 — Luke Davis, Bureau Valley; Eric Bryant, Hall
1995 — Jim Balzarine, Nick Guerrini, Jeff Turigliatti, Hall
1994 — Rick Robeza, Kyle Roach, Hall
1993 — Kristian Wahlgren, Princeton; Jason Turigliatti, Hall
1992 — Spencer Davis, Manlius/Tampico