BCR Football Players of the Year Honor roll

The BCR Football Player of the Year Honor Roll started with Manlius/Tampico's Spencer Davis (left) and includes his son, Teegan (right), of Princeton in 2021 and 2022. Luke Davis, Spencer's brother, was named a Player of the Year in 1996 for Bureau Valley.

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s a look at the BCR Football Players of the Year over the years:

2025 — Casey Etheridge, Princeton

2024 — Casey Etheridge, Cade Odell, Noah LaPorte, Princeton

2023 — Casey Etheridge, Payne Miller, Noah LaPorte, Princeton

2022 — Teegan Davis, Princeton; Mac Resetch, Hall

2021 — Teegan Davis, Drew Harp, Princeton

2020-21 — Grant Foes, Tyler Gibson, Ronde Worrels, Princeton

2019 — Wyatt Davis, Grant Foes, Tyler Gibson, Ronde Worrels, Princeton

2018 — James Mautino, Hall; Chase Tatum, Princeton

2017 — Kyle Duever, James Mautino, Cade Wozniak, Hall

2016 — Brady Booker, Adam Poundstone, Brady Shipp, St. Bede

2015 — Drew Pullam, Hall; Jacob Smith, Princeton

2014 — AJ Gaeta, Hall; Parker Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley

2013 — Nathan Tonozzi, Taggert Venegas, Hall

2012 — Michael Bellino, Bobby Morrow, Brandon Pietrowski, St. Bede

2011 — Adam Burgess, JP Perona, Logan Willand, St. Bede

2010 — Dylan Olson, Princeton

2009 — Michael Weidner, Bureau Valley

2008 — Josiah Johnston, Nate Swanson, Bureau Valley

2007 — Jordan Petersen, Hall

2006 — Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley

2005 — Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley

2004 — Brad Monier, John Roberts, Eric Blackert, Josh Coyle, Spencer Yates, Jeremy Marlowe, Shawn Wager, Bureau Valley

2003 — Todd Maynard, Bureau Valley; Blake Pratt and Kirk Becker, Princeton; Reid Baltikauski, Hall

2002 — Todd Maynard, Bureau Valley; Jud Taylor and TJ Scruggs, Princeton; Chaise Thomas, Hall

2001 — Nick Slover and Brant Baltikauski, Hall; Phil Endress, Bureau Valley; Mike Padilla, St. Bede

2000 — Cory Scott, Princeton; Brad Foster, Hall; Ray Pigati, St. Bede

1999 — Cory Scott, Princeton; Nathan Chandler, Hall; Billy Terry, St. Bede

1998 — D.J. Glynn, Shawn Burkman, Hall

1997 — Nate Norman, Princeton; Joey Reed, Hall

1996 — Luke Davis, Bureau Valley; Eric Bryant, Hall

1995 — Jim Balzarine, Nick Guerrini, Jeff Turigliatti, Hall

1994 — Rick Robeza, Kyle Roach, Hall

1993 — Kristian Wahlgren, Princeton; Jason Turigliatti, Hall

1992 — Spencer Davis, Manlius/Tampico

