Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Mount Carmel finishes where it started

Mount Carmel's Emmett Dowling (left) and Quentin Burrell celebrate Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, after their win over Oswego in the IHSA Class 8A state chamionship game in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Mount Carmel finishes at the top of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Mark Busch)

There was quite a bit of movement throughout the season in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

Mount Carmel started the season at the top of the preseason rankings back in August and after an undefeated season that culminated with a win over Oswego in the Class 8A finals the Caravan never moved from the top spot in the poll.

Brother Rice also spent the entire season in the top five and finished at No. 2 after defeating St. Rita in the Class 7A title game.

Montini, one of just three schools that finished the season without a loss (along with Mount Carmel and Byron) moved up to No. 3, while Fenwick and Nazareth rounded out the top five.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: