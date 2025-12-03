Oswego East junior Danielle Stone is the Record Newspapers Girls Flag Football Player of the Year

Oswego East's Danielle Stone (26) passes during the Oswego East Regional Final flag football game between St. Charles North and Oswego East in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Danielle Stone’s favorite sport to watch is football, both college and pro. The Oswego East junior even participates in a fantasy football league.

Her own season was quite dreamy.

Stone, part of Oswego East’s club flag football team as a sophomore, helped lead the Wolves to tremendous heights this fall in its first year as an IHSA-sanctioned program.

Oswego East finished with a 15-5 record, 5-0 in conference to win the Southwest Prairie championship. Stone was the catalyst to the Wolves’ come-from-behind win over St. Charles North to win the program’s first regional title.

At quarterback, Stone, also a stellar softball infielder and an ace student with a 4.438 GPA, threw for 2,271 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. She also rushed for 1,289 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, Stone finished with seven interceptions while playing only the second half of the season at the safety position.

She was named Offensive MVP of the SPC and honorable mention All-State by the Chicago Bears.

And Danielle Stone is the Record Newspapers’ first girls flag football Player of the Year.

St. Charles North at Oswego East Oswego East's Danielle Stone (26) runs away from the defense during the Oswego East Regional Final flag football game between St. Charles North and Oswego East. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Did this season exceed your expectations? What did you think going in?

Stone: For sure! This season definitely exceeded my expectations. I really had no idea what to think when even trying out. It was a whole new idea at the school. I was very excited, however, to try a new sport! Once the season was over, I never believed how fun it would be and eventually that the team would win conference and regionals! Truly amazing!

What made you decide to try flag? Did you have any prior experience in the sport?

Stone: I first tried flag the previous year at OE when there was a club, and it was all for fun! I didn’t think much of it, but when Coach Cliff [Ryan Clifford] reached out the following year that it became a sport, I knew I had to play! Besides those brief weeks in the club during the fall of 2024, and the summer camp before the 2024 season, it was all new. I never expected how much I would learn as I continued playing this year when it was a true sport, but I’m so glad I did.

You obviously picked it up well. Why do you think? Natural athleticism?

Stone: I truly just love being active and playing with teammates, which helped me reach success. My background in softball also helped! But most of all I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for making everything happen, all of the glory goes to Him. Being Christian truly has helped me reach success in life in everything I do.

You obviously play softball too … what makes flag uniquely fun?

Stone: Flag is uniquely fun because there is always something going on! Whether it’s offense, defense, play calling, punt team, there is never a dull moment. It’s fun constantly learning plays and never really resting!

I know the regional final was a huge moment. Any other highlights stick out from the season?

Stone: For sure! Regionals was a huge moment, but I also really enjoyed team bonding events like SportsZone and Wingstop, as well as the Yorkville game that was intense the whole time. That game was very competitive and fun to play! It really helped us learn constant communication with the team as a whole to come out with the wins during the season. Every win was a team effort as we were all learning as we continued on together!

Were you playing fall softball at the same time? If so, how did you juggle the responsibilities?

Stone: Yes! I actually was doing both at the same time! Time management is huge during this time, and open communication with both coaches. Softball is crucial because it was recruiting season, and playing during the weekends was very important. However, I had to miss many practices for softball due to flag games. While it was a lot, it was fun to be able to play both at the same time. Trying to find a balance between two important things taught me a lot of management and communication skills.

How’d you end up at quarterback?

Stone: I wasn’t really sure going into it what position I was going to play, but I knew because of softball I had a chance at both wide receiver and quarterback. I didn’t mind what I played because I was just excited to try something new, but as Cliff put me in that position, I knew I had a leadership role I needed to fill, being there for my team. Since the first game that I started there, I always gave my best effort, and ended up playing quarterback the whole season. It was truly a blessing to be able to support my teammates in that way, and I’m glad I was able to split my time at both quarterback and safety!

Do you watch football? Do you have a favorite team or player?

Stone: Yes! I love to watch NFL and college football! It’s my favorite sport to watch. I am a Packers fan because of my mom and grandpa, and truly love to watch every game, and college on Saturdays. I have a fantasy league and like to follow that as well, as I learn all the players!