Oswego East, on Avaya Kittling-Turner’s score in OT, rallies past St. Charles North in regional final thriller

Oswego East's Avaya Kittling-Turner (3) reacts after scoring the winning touchdown during Oswego East Regional Final flag football game between St. Charles North at Oswego East Thursday, Oct 9, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Avaya Kittling-Turner was carried around by a mob of Oswego East teammates, surfing and savoring the moment.

Even if it didn’t feel real.

“I feel like I’m in a movie right now,” Kittling-Turner said.

Kittling-Turner and Danielle Stone provided quite the ending for the Wolves.

Kittling-Turner took the pitch from Stone on a running play from the 8-yard line in overtime. The Oswego East junior took in the score, giving the Wolves a dramatic come-from-behind 14-13 win over St. Charles North to win the Oswego East Regional title.

The two juniors had connected for a tying score with 17.9 seconds left in regulation, Stone flipping back to Kittling-Turner for a 3-yard touchdown run.

What looked like a similar play in overtime was not the same. In fact it was a play Oswego East had never run before.

“We made up the play right then,” Stone said. “Coach drew it up on the board and we executed. We did a whole thing where everybody shifted out, we didn’t have as many blockers.

“The one is I’m running straight and the other one is I’m running out and she is there if I need to throw it back to her, it’s a two-way instead of just me. It was the best option.”

Even in a tough spot.

Oswego East (15-4), after defender Ashley Gumm stopped St. Charles North’s Alexzandria Richardson on its play from overtime for two points from the 10-yard line, had a chance at its 3-yard line for one.

A Wolves’ illegal procedure backed it up to the 8 – not that it mattered with the grit of Stone and the speed of Kittling-Turner, who also runs track.

“The play is designed for short distances. Proud that we were able to execute,” Kittling-Turner said. “When I see the opening I just take it.”

Stone, a softball star in the spring, had three passes intercepted, the third by St. Charles North’s Brianna Leycock near the goal line early in the fourth quarter. But Stone was spectacular with her legs late.

She zig-zagged the field for a 27-yard run on fourth-and-five on Oswego East’s game-tying drive. And then she converted a fourth-and-1.

“Stoney is a gamer. She is a tough girl, a mentally tough girl. She is not afraid of the moment,” Oswego East coach Ryan Clifford said. “Some athletes fold under pressure. She relishes the moment.”

St. Charles North (19-3), who beat Oswego East 28-7 in early September, jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first half.

Richardson scored on an 11-yard TD run around right end. Kaelie Tomalak made it a 13-0 lead with her 3-yard TD run with 6:12 left in the second quarter.

But the North Stars, who came in averaging nearly 40 points per game, were stymied after that. St. Charles North was stopped on fourth down at the Oswego East 28 with 5:58 left, setting the stage for the tying drive.

“That’s a tough one,” St. Charles North coach Mike Taormina said. “At the end of the day we weren’t able to execute as effectively down the stretch as we did at the start of the game. That’s a great ballclub over there, they made some adjustments that we tried to counter and it didn’t work out.”

Tomalak and Rachel Watts had interceptions, but the North Stars were unable to contain Stone and Oswego East’s running game – much like the Wolves struggled to slow track star Richardson early.

“We had a hard time stopping the run,” Taormina said. “We missed some key flag pulls, no doubt about that. That’s the name of the game. The game is called flag football for a reason.”

Oswego East got on the board with Stone’s 15-yard TD pass to Gumm in traffic, making it 13-7 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

“We stayed true to the system and started to execute,” Clifford said. “Our defense kept us in this game. Their backs were against the wall. It could have easily been 28-0 after the first half.”

Oswego East advanced to face West Aurora in Monday’s sectional semifinal at South Elgin.

It’s a position that Taormina expects St. Charles North, like Oswego East a first-year program, to be in in the near future.

“We’re a young team. We only have four seniors, the bulk of this team is coming back,” Taormina said. “They have learned a lot. Many of these girls that are out here never played a down of football before. They’ve done a good job of falling in love with the game and their passion has shown throughout the season.”