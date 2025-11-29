Montini races past Rochester in Class 4A final for eighth state title, completes undefeated season

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams throw a pass during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game against Rochester on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 in Normal. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said before the season that this could be the fastest team the program ever had.

He had one of the country’s elite junior quarterbacks in Israel Abrams to distribute the ball. Three different receivers had caught 10 of Abrams’ 36 touchdown passes coming into Friday’s final game.

Nobody slowed down the Broncos all season. Not Rochester, either – but the Rockets made it interesting.

Abrams threw four touchdown passes, two on long ones to Luca Florio, and ran for a fifth score. Montini scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives bridging the second and third quarters to build a three-touchdown lead.

And then Damacio Ortegon, who earlier caught a touchdown, made two clutch third-down grabs to set up a TD after Rochester had closed within a score.

Montini, after a dominant run for four games through the playoffs in its new classification, held off a late Rochester rally for a 47-33 win in Friday’s Class 4A state final at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium.

The Broncos (14-0), with their eighth state title, also completed the second undefeated season in school history with its 24th consecutive win dating back to the 2024 season.

And denied Rochester (12-2), which had been 9-for-9 in state finals under head coach Derek Leonard, all since 2010, its 10th state title.

Montini's Charles Flowers carries the ball for a second-quarter touchdown against Rochester during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 in Normal.

Montini was part of a domination by private schools that was the story of last year’s football state finals.

The Broncos, which missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons at the start of the decade, returned to the top by winning the 2024 Class 3A state championship. They were one of six private school champions, five from the CCL/ESCC.

Montini was moved up a class this season by a multiplier.

Different class. Same result.

The CCL/ESCC will have opportunities to claim four more state titles with six of the eight finalists in the last four classes.

Abrams finished 20-for-30 passing for 418 yards and the four TDs with two interceptions. Ortegon had seven catches for 167 yards and a TD, Florio four catches for 130 yards. Charles Flowers rushed for 103 yards and two TDs for Montini.

Abrams, who came into Friday’s game having thrown for over 3,600 yards, got his team rolling early.

He completed his first five passes and threw a 33-yard TD pass to Florio to cap a 94-yard drive on Montini’s first possession.

Evrim Tabag bulled in an 11-yard TD run for Rochester in the final minute of the first quarter, but the extra point was blocked.

The Rockets had a golden chance to go ahead midway through the second quarter, getting a short field after a 60-yard punt had pinned Montini deep.

But Montini’s Payton Nelson intercepted a Rochester pass and returned it 60 yards to the Rochester 31. It quickly turned into points, with Charles Flowers scooting around left end for a 31-yard TD.

Tabag came back with a 3-yard TD run, but Montini promptly answered. Abrams, flushed out of the pocket, found Nico Castaldo for a 5-yard TD and 21-12 lead with 1:40 left in the first half.

Montini's Luca Florio heads back to the Broncos' sideline after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against Rochester during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 in Normal.

Montini wasted no time making it a two-touchdown game out of halftime.

Abrams lofted a perfect deep ball to Florio, who outraced his defender 79 yards down the left sideline for a 28-12 lead.

Montini extended its lead to 34-12 on its second drive of the second half. Abrams found a wide-open Ortegon for a 52-yard TD.

Tabag’s third TD run closed Rochester back to within 34-18 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. Derek Swaney’s subsequent 35-yard interception return for a TD, coupled with a two-point conversion, made it 34-26 in the last minute of the third quarter.

Montini was backed up deep in its own side on an ensuing drive, but Abrams found Ortegon for a 32-yard gain on third and 19 from his end zone. And then Ortegon made a tremendous adjustment in midair for another third-down catch, setting up Flowers’ second TD run, this one from 24 yards out, to make it 40-26.

Abrams took in a short TD run for Montini’s final score.