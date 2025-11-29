Byron hangs on to claim thrilling win over Tolono Unity in Class 3A final

Byron’s Caden Considine fights for yards against Tolono-Unity Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in the Class 3A football finals at Hancock Stadium at ISU. (Alex T. Paschal)

In a game that saw over 100 points and 1,200 total yards it seemed strange that it all came down to a defensive stop to decide the Class 3A state title game on Friday night.

But Byron got that stop and that coupled with an amazing effort from Caden Considine allowed the Tigers to claim a 56-50 win over the Rockets.

Considine ran for a Class 3A state record 367 yards, breaking the previous record of 270 yards held by IC Catholic’s Jordan Rowell in 2016.

Considine did it by powering through tacklers and in some cases simply running them over in a game that turned into much more of an offensive shootout than most expected.

Byron (14-0) turned the tide of the game after trailing 29-28 at halftime by getting a pair of 6-yard touchdowns, one by Andrew Talbert and the other by Considine that went unanswered by Tolono Unity.

Unity (12-2) had managed to keep the game close largely due to a prolific passing effort by Dane Eisenmenger.

Eisenmenger eclipsed the 3A passing yardage record by the end of the third quarter by throwing for 340 yards through three quarters, eclipsing the previous record set by Williamsville’s Conor McCormick of 335 from 2019.

Eisenmenger’s final numbers of 42 for 65 for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, also gave him 3A records for completions and touchdown passes.

That fifth touchdown did allow Tolono to climb within 42-36, but after Considine broke a long run to give him the Class 3A record for rushing yardage in a game, Talbert scored from seven yards out to increase the Byron lead to 50-36.

Eisenmenger tossed his sixth touchdown pass to once again turn it into a one-score game once again only to see Byron answer quickly on Considine’s third touchdown run on a drive that broke another record, total yardage achieved by both teams with the final tally ending up at 1,211 yards.

Tolono still had a little left in the tank and Eisenmenger tossed his seventh touchdown pass to pull the Rockets to within 56-50 with two minutes to play. Unity then recovered an onside kick and drove all the way down to the Byron 13-yard line before being denied on a fourth down and goal play.

The two teams battled through an explosive first half that saw Tolono emerge with a 29-28 lead.

The two teams have combined for 633 yards of first hald offense as Tolono’s Eisenmenger threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns and Byron’s Considine ran for 145 yards on just 10 carries.