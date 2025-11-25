IHSA Class 2A state preview: Wilmington vs. Maroa-Forsyth

Wilmington's Hunter Kaitschuk, center, carries the ball on a play in the Class 2A semifinal against El Paso-Gridley on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Wilmington is aiming to take its second state title in the last three seasons. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

State championship games, in theory, are supposed to be something that are unique experiences.

But for both of the teams in the Class 2A State Championship game, the feeling of reaching the final game of the season has become a fairly common occurrence.

Maroa-Forsyth has become a virtual staple in the state championship game with the program making its 10th championship game appearance since 2016, with two wins.

Wilmington finds itself in its third championship game in the last five seasons, having claimed titles in both 2021 and 2023 and is aiming for the school’s fourth state title overall, having also won in 2014.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 2A title game, which will get underway at 1 p.m. Friday in Normal.

Wilmington (12-1)

Head coach: Jeff Reents (297-67, 32 years)

Last title-game appearance: 2023, defeated Athens 28-3

Path to state

• defeated West Hancock, 70-8

• defeated Seneca, 42-0

• defeated Tri-Valley, 49-7

• defeated El Paso-Gridley, 41-0

Offensive stalwart

Ryan Kettman, RB-DB: Wilmington has rushed for over 5,000 yards this season and Kettman is the breakaway back in Wilmington’s stable.

Defense stalwart

Zach Ohlund, OL/DL: Ohlund is the anchor of a defensive unit that not only takes points being scored against it personally but yardage as well.

The wildcard

Billy Moore, QB/DB: Wilmington doesn’t really throw the ball (it has completed four passes all season), but teams must respect Moore as an explosive runner, giving teams another problem to worry about.

Stat book

• Wilmington has enforced the running clock in all but three games this season including all four of its playoff contests.

• The Wildcats have punted just eight times all season.

• Wilmington has three different defenders (Zach Ohlund, Declan Moran and Logan Van Duyne) with at least 10 tackles for loss.

The skinny

Pound for pound Wilmington is playing as well as anyone in the state right now, roaring through four postseason games and starting the running clock in each of those contests. Wilmington’s program blueprint has been operational for 30-plus years and might be running those offensive and defensive principles as well as it ever has.

Maroa-Forsyth (11-2)

Head coach: Josh Jostes (247-67, 26th season)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2024, lost to Chicago Christian 47-0

Path to state

• defeats Chester, 26-14

• defeats Johnston City, 41-6

• defeats Flora, 48-12

• defeats Arthur, 28-6

Offensive stalwart

Ryne Sheppard, QB/LB: Sheppard puts the ball in the air with intent, having thrown for over 3,000 yards with just two interceptions to his name.

Defense stalwart

Isaiah Bohlmann, WR/LB: Bohlmann simply knows how to get opponents on the ground, amassing 181 stops on the season.

The wildcard

Zach Smith, QB/WR: Smith is an incredible offensive weapon that Maroa should be able to deploy. He’s designated as the wildcard, though, as he sat out the semifinal contest with an ankle injury.

Stat book

• Maroa-Forsyth has forced 26 turnovers this season.

• The Trojans have a balanced offensive attack that has thrown for 3,511 yards while running for 2,008.

• Ryne Sheppard has accounted for nearly 4,000 yards of total offense as he leads the team in passing yards (3,191) and rushing yards (772).

The skinny

Maroa-Forsyth has made this title game run so much recently that it feels like the Trojans can almost be penciled in to a deep postseason run before the postseason begins. Maroa-Forsyth’s regular season path wasn’t as smooth as many years, but like so many Trojan teams of recent vintage, Maroa-Forsyth seems to be able to flip a switch when the postseason lights grow brighter.

FND pick

Wilmington 35, Maroa-Forsyth 14