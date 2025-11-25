Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Several top 10 teams fall

Fremd's Marquan Brewster looks away as Mount Carmel's Isaac Saldana, left, and Dean Kemph celebrate after the Vikings failed to complete a pass for a fourth-down conversion during the IHSA Class 8A football semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Chicago. Mount Carmel continues to be the top ranked team in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

While the top three teams (Mount Carmel, Brother Rice and East St. Louis) in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings kept doing what they have done all season, there was once again considerable movement inside of the top 10.

Starting with the team previously ranked No. 4 (Nazareth), three other members of the top 10 also bowed out for the season with losses.

Fenwick made the biggest move in the poll after toppling Nazareth in a Class 6A semifinal and now faces an even bigger challenge in trying to best East St. Louis.

Providence, St. Francis and St. Rita also climbed into the Top 10.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: