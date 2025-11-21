2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A semifinal round analysis

Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams (13) is tackled after running up the middle during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Lincoln-Way East at Mount Carmel. Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 in Chicago. Mount Carmel's defense was dominant in the semifinal win. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The question throughout the regular season and now into the postseason continues to be can anyone take down Mount Carmel?

It’s quarterfinal matchup against Lincoln-Way East was anticipated to be a contest that might at the very least give the Caravan a strong push.

It did not play out that way as Mount Carmel ran away and led 42-7 at halftime in a lopsided win.

Can any of the remaining teams hope to keep pace with the Caravan?

It looks unlikely, but the three remaining teams seem ready to take on the challenge.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal round predictions: 2-2

Semifinal round matchups

Mount Carmel vs. Fremd: Mount Carmel played with energy that matched its incredible talent level and it showed in the end result as the Caravan ran away with a quarterfinal round victory against Lincoln-Way East. Mount Carmel’s front seven caused all sorts of problems for Lincoln-Way East and its standout quarterback Jonas Williams and Fremd will have to figure out a way to protect its very talented quarterback Johnny O’Brien if they are to have any chance of pulling the upset.

Pick: Mount Carmel

Lockport vs. Oswego: Lockport banked on an extremely stingy defense to claim the 8A title in 2021 and it appears the Porters are trying to replicate that blueprint. Evidence of that comes through the Porters impressive shutout of Barrington in the quarterfinal round. Oswego also leans on its defense and the Panthers got just enough stops to pull off an upset of Maine South in the quarterfinal round. Oswego has a number of solid wins this season and needs just one more to put themselves in a title game for the first time since 2003.

Pick: Oswego