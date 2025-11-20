Taking a look at the IHSA state semifinal football matchups in the Kane County Chronicle area

Class 7A

No. 13 Batavia (10-2) at No. 25 St. Rita (8-4)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is making a return to the state semifinals for the fourth straight season, going 2-1 during that stretch with runner-up finishes in Class 7A in both 2022 and 2024. It also marks the ninth time in program history that the Bulldogs made it to the semifinals, eight of which have been with coach Dennis Piron at the helm. The Bulldogs defeated DuKane Conference rival Glenbard North 42-27 in the quarterfinal round. Junior Michael Vander Luitgaren paced the way with three first-half passing touchdowns, two of them to Brett Berggren and the other to Thomas Prescott. The junior QB now has 32 total touchdowns on the season while throwing for 2,413 yards. Running backs Preston Brummel and Henry Hahn continued to share the backfield, with each back getting a rushing touchdown in the contest. The one downside in the game were fumbles on back-to-back drives, marking the first time this season that the Bulldogs have had multiple turnovers. Defensively, Batavia continued to thrive, holding Panthers star running back Donato Gatses to under 100 rushing yards for just the second time this season, with the first coming in their Week 3 matchup. Cornerback Andrew Culotta also came up with some key plays on defense, getting a 67-yard pick-six, a fumble recovery on a muffed punt and an onside kick recovery to ice the game. Batavia has outscored opponents 91-14 in the first half of all three playoff games combined, and currently ride a seven-game winning streak, with their only losses coming on the final plays of the game to Glenbard West in Week 1 and St. Charles North in Week 5.

About the Mustangs: St. Rita is one of three CCL/ESCC Green Division teams making an appearance in the state semifinals. Once 2-4, the Mustangs have won each of their last six games to make their third semifinal appearance in the last four seasons. They’ve had to pull out some gritty wins in the playoffs to get to the semifinals, pulling off close wins against Guilford and Lincoln-Way Central in the first two rounds before winning a 56-42 shootout against Hersey in the quarterfinals. Leading the offensive attack for the Mustangs has been junior running back Brandon Johnson Jr., who has 1,036 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the season and has five straight games with over 100 rushing yards. Three-year starting QB Steven Armbruster is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 261 yards and three scores, two of them to senior wideout Walter Jones, who had 196 yards off of four catches in the game. Much like Batavia, the Mustangs’ kryptonite in the playoffs over the past three seasons has been Mount Carmel, which is now in 8A. Coincidentally, St. Rita’s last appearance in the state title game came in 2021, when they fell to Wheaton North 35-6 in the final. All four of their losses (Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, St. Francis and Nazareth) came against teams that are also in the state semifinals.

Advancement: Winner takes on winner of No. 15 Downers Grove North (10-2) at No. 6 Brother Rice (11-1) in Class 7A title game

FND pick: Batavia

St. Francis's Tivias Caldwell jr. (42) gains some yards before being brought down by Prairie Ridge's Eligah Loeding (3) during a second-round Class 5A matchup held at St. Francis's High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Class 5A

No. 9 St. Francis (9-3) at No. 2 Belvidere North (12-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Spartans: Will the fourth time be the charm for St. Francis, which makes its fourth consecutive semifinal appearance? “We’ve been here before four times now,” said Spartans coach Bob McMillen following last weekend’s 44-14 quarterfinal triumph over Chicago King. “Hopefully, one of these times we’re going to get through this and push through.” Senior quarterback Brock Phillip, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns against King, has thrown for 2,212 yards and 26 TDs while rushing for 509 yards and 10 TDs. “He’s playing really good football right now, and that’s what you need at this time,” said McMillen. All-state senior nose guard Jaylen Torres, a four-year varsity player, has experienced three previous semifinal losses. “This year, I think we’ve got what it takes to make it to state,” said Torres. “We’ve got to come out with physicality and set the tone for the game.” Senior WR/DB Tanner Glock, who caught 5 passes for 63 yards with a touchdown and added a fumble recovery for a touchdown last weekend, looks forward to the challenge. “We’re going to come out and be better than we were the last three years – and go get it,” said Glock. “It’ll be a different environment (road game on natural grass), but you can’t control that.” In addition to Glock, the Spartans feature NCAA Division I receivers Zach Washington (Michigan State), Dario Milivojevic (SIU), and junior tailback Tivias Caldwell. Junior kicker Evan Kolinski booted field goals of 26, 35, and 46 yards against King.

About the Blue Thunder: Belvidere North wears down defenses with its option offense, a run-heavy approach designed for time-consuming drives. That was evident during the Blue Thunder’s 30-25 second-round playoff victory over Kaneland when they ran five plays that generated 20-plus yards in the second half. Last weekend, the Blue Thunder showed they will surprise teams through the air as well, as quarterback Andrew Bucci connected with Nathan Alexander on a 71-yard play-action pass for a touchdown – the team’s only pass of the contest in an upset of Cary-Grove. Air Force commit Ben Bucher leads the running backs group, supported by Erick Roman, Xavian McElroy, and a strong running quarterback in Bucci. “It’s a tough offense to simulate at practice,” said McMillen. “They have an unbelievable quarterback, a fullback who runs extremely hard, and their linemen are physical, so we have to go out and do our jobs.” St. Francis faced a similar option team two weeks ago when it outlasted top-seeded Prairie Ridge. “I think it helps us,” said McMillen. Coached by 2009 Dundee-Crown graduate Jeff Beck, Belvidere North averages 34 points per game while allowing 13 points per contest. Blue Thunder kicker Jovanni Pina booted a 40-yard field goal against Cary-Grove. This is Belvidere North’s first state semifinal appearance in the school’s 18-year history.

Advancement: Winner takes on winner of No. 2 Oak Forest (11-1) at No. 5 Providence Catholic (9-3) in Class 5A title game.

FND pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group