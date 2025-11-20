Kendall County semifinal IHSA football preview

Class 8A

No. 23 Lockport (9-3) at No. 11 Oswego (10-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Porters: Lockport possessed a 1-3 record after four games, but today’s Porters are very, very far from being that team at this point. Lockport’s defense is playing at an incredibly high level right now, drawing comparisons to the defensive unit that played a big part in earning Lockport the 2021 Class 8A state title. Lockport will clearly need that effort to continue should the Porters hope to advance, and the unit led by all-state linebacker Colton Benaitis certainly seems willing and able to lead the charge. Offensively, Lockport is leaning heavily on a gritty running attack fueled by both RB Chris Miller and QB Brendan Mecher, and the Porters are trying to control possession as much as they can and leave things in the hands of their defense to remain in games and continue this run.

About the Panthers: Oswego is in the semifinals for the fifth time in program history, first time since winning the 2003 Class 7A state championship. The Panthers are coming off a 24-21 upset win at Maine South in which they rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to snap the Hawks’ 11-game winning streak. Mariano Velasco, like he has for much of the season, contributed multiple big plays in the win. He caught two TD passes from Drew Kleinhans in the first half and returned an interception 41 yards for a TD late in the third quarter. Kaleb Stumpenhorst, a weapon all year in the kicking game, booted a go-ahead 43-yard field goal. Oswego’s defense led by leading tackler Conor Tully has allowed just one second-half score over three games in the playoffs.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 4 Fremd (11-1) at No. 1 Mount Carmel (12-0).

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego