2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 4A semifinal round analysis

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams (7) runs the ball before being tripped up by Coal City's Cade Poyner (78) on Saturday Nov. 15, 2025, during the 4A quarterfinals game held at Montini Catholic High School. Montini moved into the semifinals as it tries to win its second consecutive title after winning 3A last season. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Class 4A was one of the few classes where it was largely higher seeds that advanced into the semifinals.

In fact, the north bracket produced exactly what the seeds said they should with No. 1 facing against No. 2.

The south bracket lost its No. 1 seed early on, but the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds ultimately ended up on in the semifinals.

First round predictions: 13-3

Second-round predictions: 8-0

Quarterfinal round predictions: 4-0

Semifinal round matchups

Montini vs. Morris: Montini was moved up to Class 4A with a multiplier adjustment after winning the Class 3A title last year. And honestly, the Broncos haven’t found the sledding that much more difficult in the higher classification. Morris scuffled a little more than expected in the quarterfinal round in its win over Geneseo, but one thing has remained constant – Morris hasn’t had problems posting points and hopes that can continue here.

Pick: Montini

Breese Central vs. Rochester: Breese Central is making its first-ever appearance in the semifinal round but it has made quite the impression on possibly being able to compete with the high-octane offense of Rochester as it has posted some heavy offensive numbers. Rochester has been a thorn in the side of the southern portion of the bracket for years and Breese Central has never beaten Rochester and the Rockets have ended Breese Central’s playoff run in three of the last six appearances Breese Central has made.

Pick: Rochester