Rochelle’s Dylan Manning returns home after lengthy hospital stay, multiple brain surgeries

Rochelle junior Dylan Manning, who suffered a head injury during the team’s varsity football game against Morris on Oct. 3 and was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, has returned home after several weeks in the hospital.

An All-Interstate 8 running back and defensive back who eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards this season, Manning collapsed on the sideline after sustaining a head injury in the team’s 37-14 loss at Morris. Manning was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, where he was then airlifted to Loyola Medical Center.

At Loyola, Manning underwent multiple brain surgeries, including an initial surgery to remove a blood clot and relieve pressure on his brain. On Oct. 4, the Rochelle community gathered at the Rochelle Township High School football field to pray for Manning. Inspired to “Play like Dyl”, the Hubs won their last three regular season games and made the playoffs, finishing the year 6-4.

“I still haven’t figured out a way to express in words how thankful we are for everyone who was involved,” said Ben Manning, Dylan’s father. “We’ve had so much support from the Rochelle community and the Hub football community. The amount of love, prayer and positive comments about Dylan and how much people love and miss him has just been unbelievable... We can’t ever be thankful enough for what’s gone on and it makes us so proud to be Hubs.”

Rochelle's Dylan Manning makes a diving catch ahead of Sycamore's Luke Howieson during their game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Manning remained in Loyola’s intensive care unit for about 30 days, making slow and steady progress during that period. After the initial surgery, Manning underwent a second surgery on Oct. 11 to address a possible infection and provide relief. All three of his drains were removed on Oct. 15, 18 and 24, respectively.

Manning’s breathing tube was removed on Oct. 27. Manning’s progress continued over the next few days, as he was able to sit and stand with assistance on Oct. 28 before eating, watching a movie and interacting with others on Oct. 30. On Nov. 1, his staples and stitches were moved. On Nov. 2, he left the ICU.

“Seeing him awake at Loyola was a really big deal,” Ben Manning said. “From that first day he was awake and couldn’t get out of bed on his own to getting out of bed and walking down the hall and back with someone guiding him... That was big. Going from Loyola to Marianjoy [Rehabilitation Hospital] and seeing him walk out of there on his own... That was pretty impressive to see in that short amount of time.”

The Rochelle community supported Manning and his family throughout his time in the hospital. On Oct. 16, Culver’s in Rochelle donated 10% of its proceeds to the Manning family. The Northern Illinois University football program also pledged to donate 10% of ticket sales from its Oct. 25, Nov. 18 and Nov. 28 home games to the Manning family.

“We’ll be happy when he can get back to being a normal high school kid,” Ben Manning said. “Jennifer [Manning] and I are so blown away by the amount of support he’s received.”

Rochelle's Dylan Manning (10) breaks a tackle during Friday's game with Lena-Winslow in Rochelle. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille )

After leaving Loyola, Manning was transferred to Marianjoy in Wheaton, where he started outpatient therapy Nov. 7. On Sunday, Manning went outside for the first time in six weeks. On Tuesday, Manning returned home, where he’ll continue to recover with the support of his family and friends as well as the Hub community.

Manning, who was named Rochelle’s Hackett MVP Award winner during the team’s awards banquet this week, had his first day of physical therapy at Northwestern Medicine in Sycamore on Wednesday. Manning will have a neurology appointment next week and will undergo a cranioplasty to replace the missing portion of his skull at some point in the short-term future.

Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, a cranioplasty is the surgical repair of a bone defect in the skull that’s left behind after a previous operation or injury. Once the cranioplasty is scheduled and completed, Manning will start the final portion of his recovery.

“He’s all sewed up, but he’s missing a big piece of his skull,” Ben Manning said. “As soon as we get that scheduled, they’ll open him back up and replace that... I’m really looking forward to getting him scheduled for that so we can start to move on.”