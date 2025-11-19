2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A semifinal round analysis

Richmond-Burton's Hunter Carley runs the ball against Monmouth-Roseville's Asa Braun during an IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal playoff football game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School, in Richmond. Richmond-Burton is finding its addition to the 3A field to its liking. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Look no further than the Class 3A bracket to see a group of teams extremely familiar with deep advancements in the postseason.

Collectively, the four teams still standing have 19 total title game appearances among them. When the dust clears this weekend, that number will shoot to 21.

But which two will do it? Byron has been a dominant force in the 3A bracket for multiple seasons and won titles in 2021 and 2023.

Richmond-Burton has been a 4A stalwart for years, last claiming a title in 2019 in 4A.

A Tolono Unity/St. Joe Ogden semifinal game certainly seems familiar. The two have battled regularly in regular season games and have played each other 11 times in the playoffs, most recently last year’s second round, a 35-7 Tolono Unity win.

First-round predictions: 13-3

Second-round predictions: 7-1

Quarterfinal round predictions: 3-1

Semifinal round matchups

Richmond-Burton vs. Byron: Byron showed its mettle by ousting IC Catholic, a program that has been a bit of a nemesis to the 3A field when they qualify. Byron is an offensive juggernaut, but the defense has taken center stage in the playoffs and has done a spectacular job. Richmond-Burton has found its addition to the Class 3A field to its liking and has rolled its way into the semifinals with three comfortable victories.

Pick: Byron

Tolono Unity vs. St. Joseph Ogden: A long standing rivalry between two schools that have built powerhouse programs over the last few decades. Tolono Unity won the regular season matchup of the two schools that are located about 20 miles apart by a 40-10 margin and the Rockets are clearly firing on all cylinders after how easily they dispatched Williamsville in the quarterfinals. But St. Joe Ogden, who started the tournament as a No. 14 seed, might be just on a hot streak that might be hard to stop.

Pick: Tolono Unity