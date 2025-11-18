Mt. Morris’ Sellers part of NCAA-bound UW-Whitewater football team

Briggs Sellers, a physical education major from Mt. Morris, is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team that is competing in the NCAA Division III national tournament for the 20th time in program history.

The Warhawks (8-2 overall), who earned an at-large bid to the 40-team national tournament, will host DePauw (Indiana) in a second-round game at noon Saturday, Nov. 29.

UW-Whitewater last appeared in the NCAA playoffs in 2023, reaching the quarterfinals. The program has won six national championships and has made 10 appearances in the Stagg Bowl (national title game), all since 2005.