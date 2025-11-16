Andrew Culotta’s two turnovers help Batavia hold off surging Glenbard North in Class 7A quarterfinal

Batavia's Andrew Culotta goes for the lose ball against Glenbard North's Angelo Gatses in a Class 7A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

It was a game all about momentum.

And for a majority of the third quarter, Batavia didn’t have any.

Once leading by as many as three scores, the Bulldogs had given up 14 straight points to Glenbard North, and a fumble recovered in their territory gave the Panthers a chance to tie the game up.

It was a situation where Batavia needed a stop.

Senior Andrew Culotta did them one better.

The defensive back hopped in front of a pass, returning it 67 yards for a touchdown, switching the momentum back to the No. 13 Bulldogs as they went on to secure a 42-27 victory over the No. 22 Panthers in a Class 7A quarterfinal Saturday.

“The receiver ran an out route, and I had seen them run that route all week,” Culotta said. “I jumped it, broke a tackle and then it was just a full-out sprint from there.

“We were only one score up, and we knew we had to make a stop. They’re down in our territory, we get that interception, it was huge.”

The Bulldogs (10-2) advanced to the Class 7A semifinals for the fourth straight season with the win. They’ll face No. 25 St. Rita, which won its quarterfinal against Hersey 56-42.

“It felt like a game that we weirdly controlled, but also it felt like we didn’t,” Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said. “It was good to finish off the game the way that we did. It was a physical battle, and it the end we were able to withstand it just a little better than them.”

The pick-six wasn’t the only play where Culotta came up big in the second half. Leading 35-27 with five minutes remaining, the Bulldogs went three-and-out on offense and were forced to punt, giving the Panthers another chance to tie the game.

Batavia's Henry Hahn runs the ball in for a touchdown against Glenbard North in a Class 7A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

But when the punt bounced out of the Glenbard North returner’s hands, Culotta was the first player to hop on the ball, giving Batavia a chance to ice the game two plays later with a 17-yard touchdown run from senior Henry Hahn (15 rushes for 84 yards).

“I’ve got to give a huge shoutout to Bodi Anderson, that was a deep punt that just hung in the air,” Culotta said. “I just ran down there at full speed. I see the ball bounce off of him, I missed the first time I went for it, but got my arm out to secure it.”

The Bulldogs set the tone early in the contest with a prominent air game, with junior Michael Vander Luitgaren throwing four touchdowns in the first half, helping the Bulldogs to a 28-14 lead by halftime.

Batavia's Brett Berggren makes a running catch for a touchdown against Glenbard North in a Class 7A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

“Our whole game plan was to get up early and take some shots in our first 20 plays,” said Vander Luitgaren, who finished 8 of 17 for 139 yards and rushed for 57 yards. “We know Glenbard North is a really good team, and really good in the run, so we wanted to get that lead so it’d be harder for them to get back into the game with the run.”

Batavia ended up recording touchdowns in four of its first five possessions. Senior Brett Berggren had two receiving scores, while junior Thomas Prescott and senior Preston Brummel also had touchdown catches.

“I was grateful for the early lead, because if we could get them out of their offense to stop them from running power football, the whole game changes,” Piron said, “Those early scores in the first half and the execution on some really critical scoring plays was big.”

Glenbard North players console each other after the loss to Batavia in a Class 7A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

The Panthers (8-4) didn’t back down from the early deficit, and showed it early in the second half. Glenbard North hopped on fumbles on back-to-back drives in the third quarter, setting the offense up in Batavia territory to spark up some momentum.

“We talked with the defense at halftime and kind of stressed the importance of getting turnovers,” Panthers coach Ryan Wilkens said. “And sure enough, we got two fumbles and converted on those. That was crucial, and we took advantage of that.

“Unfortunately, we had some turnovers ourselves, but I couldn’t ask for anything more from these kids. They’ve been outstanding this whole season.”

Batavia's Sai'mar Howell goes for the tackle on Glenbard North's Donato Gatses in a Class 7A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Running back Donato Gatses finished the day with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. It was the 10th time this season he rushed for 100 yards or more, and was also the ninth time he scored multiple touchdowns.

“We just knew that we had to bounce back and change a few things,” Gatses said. “If we changed some of those mistakes, the outcome would have been way different. We were very prepared, it just came down to those mistakes.”

Senior Zechariah Morris (three catches for 105 yards) had the team’s other score, going 80 yards for a score on a pass from senior Kyle Melody (10 of 17, 158 yards, touchdown and interception).

The loss put an end to a turnaround season for the Panthers, who was winless two years ago and only had two wins last season.

“We’ve had a couple of kids up since their sophomore year two years ago,” Wilkins said. “They were there for the lickings, and this year they really showed out for us. They really played outstanding for us on both sides of the ball. We had a fantastic year, and obviously it’s sad that it has to come to an end.”

https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2025/11/16/andrew-culottas-two-turnovers-helps-batavia-hold-off-surging-glenbard-north-in-class-7a-quarterfinal/