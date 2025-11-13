Taking a look at the IHSA state quarterfinal football matchups in the Kane County Chronicle area

Class 7A

No. 3 St. Charles North (10-1) at No. 6 Brother Rice (10-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the North Stars: While the conditions for the second round were not ideal for St. Charles North, a 26-23 over No. 14 Carmel was a more-than ideal result to advance to the quarterfinals for the second time in four seasons. The North Stars trailed 16-7 with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter before scoring 19 consecutive points, thanks to some break-out plays from running backs Carsen Durante and Tommy Vendl, who each scored touchdowns in the game. The defense, meanwhile, locked down the usually explosive Corsairs offense, forcing three consecutive turnovers and three turnover on downs. Quarterback JT Padron only completed three passes in the game, which included two touchdown passes to Durante and Braden Harms. However, with clear skies in the forecast, expect the pass game and the talented wide receiver room that includes Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke to fully come alive. St. Charles North is looking for its first semifinals berth since 2018.

About the Crusaders: Brother Rice, which finished second in the CCL/ESCC Blue Division behind undefeated Mt. Carmel, came into the playoffs as one of the heavy favorites to take the Class 7A title, and it has proven why in its first two games. The Crusaders have opened the playoffs not allowing a single point, getting a 57-0 victory over No. 27 Jefferson before following it with a 46-0 win over No. 22 Jacobs in the second round. Senior running back Jaylin Green was the main catalyst in the contest, taking 14 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns, his second four-touchdown performance in the last three games. Joshua Garcia and Decatur Washington also scored in the contest. Army commit CJ Gray only completed one pass for 20 yards in the game, but has thrown for 1,446 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season, while the defense has been led by sophomore standout edge rusher Kameron McGee. The Crusaders enter the game averaging 38.9 points on offense while allowing just under 10 points a game on defense.

Advancement: Winner takes on the winner of No. 7 Lincoln-Way West (10-1) at No. 15 Downers Grove North (9-2).

Friday Night Drive Pick: Brother Rice

Batavia's Darin Ashiru makes the jumping catch for a touchdown as Glenbard East's Abdul Muslah looks to intercept the ball in a Class 7A second-round game on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 in Lombard. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

No. 21 Glenbard North (8-3) at No. 13 Batavia (9-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: Glenbard North has been the feel-good story of the western suburbs this season, going from two wins over the past two seasons to two wins in the playoffs. The Panthers grinded out a 22-14 victory over No. 5 Moline to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since it last made the playoffs in 2021. Senior running back Donato Gatses continued his incredible 2025 campaign, rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. He’s now up to 2,138 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on the season, while also recording at least 100 rushing yards in all but one game this season, which just so happened to be the Panthers’ 41-13 loss to the Bulldogs back in Week 3. However, in that same game, senior quarterback Kyle Melody recorded a season-high 188 passing yards. And with senior wideout Zechariah Morris coming off a season-high 136 receiving yards last week, it may just add a bit of depth needed to beat Batavia for the first time since joining the DuKane Conference. Also playing a big part in the Panthers’ postseason success has been the defense, which shutout No. 12 Yorkville to open up the playoffs before only allowing two touchdowns against Moline.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is back in the quarterfinals for the fourth straight season and 10th time since 2011 after getting a 42-21 victory over No. 4 Glenbard East in the second round. The Bulldogs continued to show their versatile roster in the game, with junior quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren throwing to eight different receivers in the contest, finishing the night with 254 passing yards and three touchdowns. Senior tailback Henry Hahn got the most touches of the running back carousel, rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns off 18 carries, with Preston Brummel close behind with 12 carries. The rush defense also was excellent in the contest, holding the Rams to just 50 yards on the ground and marking the sixth consecutive game that an opposing team hasn’t eclipsed over 100 rushing yards. The Bulldogs have defeated the Panthers in all seven DuKane Conference matchups, and also beat them 21-7 in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs in 2017, when Batavia would eventually go on to win the state title.

Advancement: Winner takes on the winner of No. 25 St. Rita (7-4) at No. 16 Hersey (8-3)

FND Pick: Batavia

Burlington Central’s Landon Arnold moves the ball against Harlem in IHSA football Class 6A second-round playoff action at Central High School in Burlington on Saturday, November 8, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Class 6A

No. 2 Burlington Central (10-1) at No. 11 Fenwick (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at Triton College

About the Rockets: Central is looking to achieve program history, as no Rockets team has ever advanced to the state semifinals. The Rockets lost in the quarterfinals in 2000 (Class 3A), 2003 (Class 4A) and 2006 (Class 4A). They have beaten No. 15 Libertyville (21-17) and No. 7 Harlem (24-14) in their first two postseason games this season. Playing in a steady rain against Harlem at Rocket Hill, the Rockets kept the ball on the ground and relied on the downhill-running style of quarterback Landon Arnold. The senior didn’t complete a pass but delivered a 56-yard run – after Harlem pulled to within 17-14 with 5:36 left – to set up his own 3-yard TD run. Arnold ran for a game-high 139 yards on 18 carries. Senior Tyler McGladdery had 55 yards on 10 carries, including TDs of 3 and 8 yards. ... For the season, Arnold has rushed for team-leading totals of 755 yards and eight TDs, while also throwing for 904 yards, 13 TDs and only three interceptions. ... While Central is averaging 32.9 points a game during its seven-game winning streak, its defense has been its biggest strength all season. Led by All-State LB Noah Hedlund (72 tackles, 61 solos), all-state DL Aidan Nuno (seven sacks, 29 pressures), LB McGladdery (8½ TFLs) and LB Liam Schultz (55.5 tackles, 4½ TFLs), the Rockets have allowed only 118 points (10.7 a game).

About the Friars: Fenwick finished the regular season by losing its last two games, both on the road, 35-28 to Mount Carmel in Week 8 and 38-24 to Carmel in Week 9. But the Friars have had two blowouts in the postseason, beating No. 6 Kennedy 42-6, before rolling over No. 14 Rolling Meadows 45-7 Saturday at Triton College. Fenwick junior RB Jake Thies rushed for 151 yards and three TDs on 15 carries. He scored a fourth TD on a 50-yard screen pass from Jamen Williams (11-of-15 passing, 219 yards). Williams also threw a 23-yard TD pass to Raphiel Stewart. ... The Friars finished 1-2 in the four-team CCL/ESCC White. They average 37.9 points a game and allow 15.5 a game. ... Fenwick is playing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021, when the Friars won the Class 5A title under current coach Matt Battaglia. It was the first state championship in the program’s history.

Advancement: Winner takes on the winner of No. 4 Lake Zurich (9-2) at No. 1 Nazareth (10-1)

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

- Joe Aguilar

St. Francis's Dario Milivojevic (12) gains some yards before being pushed out of bounds by Prairie Ridge's Elijah Loeding (3) during the second round of the 5A playoff game on Saturday Nov. 8, 2025, held at St. Francis's High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Class 5A

No. 13 King (7-4) at No. 9 St. Francis (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Jaguars: Making its first state quarterfinal appearance in school history, King possesses size and speed, featuring sophomore running back Jamar Lewis. Lewis, who averages 140 yards per game, has scored 22 touchdowns – 21 of them on the ground. Junior WR Nasir White averages 42 yards receiving with four TDs, while junior Jermaine Whitfield (5 passing TDs) and sophomore TreMaine Ford have shared time at quarterback. “King is a very good football team,” said St. Francis coach Bob McMillen. “They remind me of Morgan Park with size, speed, athletic ability, and are well-coached. They are very big up front and will try to pound the football with a very good running back (Lewis). Their quarterback is mobile and has a live arm with a wide receiver who can go get it.” Defensively, the Jaguars are led by senior DE Pharoah McThune (7 tackles per game, 7 sacks), junior MLB Paul Norman (6.1 tackles per game, 4 forced fumbles), senior lineman Alexander Robinson (5 sacks), and junior DB Malachi Mays-Pinckney (4 interceptions).

About the Spartans: Playing in the rugged Chicago Catholic League has prepared St. Francis for the postseason. The past two playoff games have not been easy for the Spartans. After rallying from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat Morgan Park (35-28) in the first round, they outlasted top-seeded Prairie Ridge (41-38) last weekend. Senior quarterback Brock Phillip accounted for all six of the Spartans’ touchdowns last week – four rushing and two passing. Receivers Zach Washington and Dario Milivojevic both caught TD passes against Prairie Ridge, while junior running back Tivias Caldwell (123 yards) topped the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive week. Phillip has thrown 26 touchdown passes with 10 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, senior NG Jaylen Torres (6.8 tackles per game, 8 sacks, 13 hurries), junior FS James McGrath (9.5 tackles per game), senior CB/WR Tanner Glock (7 interceptions), and junior OLB Peyton Shipley (6 tackles per game, 3 forced fumbles) lead the way. “I’m most impressed with their fight,” McMillen said. “These boys will continue to fight to the end. They have a unity about them that I haven’t seen in teams from the past. They play for each other, and that as a coach, is pretty cool to see.” A win over King will propel St. Francis to the Class 5A state semifinals for the fourth straight season. “We need to have a great week of practice so we can compete with them,” McMillen said.

Advancement: Winner takes on the winner of No. 6 Cary-Grove (9-2) at No. 2 Belvidere North (11-0)

FND Pick: St. Francis

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group