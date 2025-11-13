Kendall County quarterfinal IHSA football previews

Class 8A

No. 11 Oswego (9-2) at No. 3 Maine South (10-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: Oswego is in the quarterfinals for the 10th time in program history, first since 2017. The Panthers shook off a challenge for a half at Lane last week, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half for a 45-10 win. Ammar Banire rushed for 104 yards and two TDs and Drew Kleinhans threw TD passes to Teddy Manikas and Mariano Velasco. Devin Mata and Quinten Jackson Jr. each had interceptions, Jackson returning his for a TD. Oswego has shown the ability to hit the big play and likely will need to do so to keep up with a high-powered Maine South offense. Conor Tully is the leading tackler and Ethan Pilip the leading tackler among defensive lineman for a stout defense that’s allowed just a tick over 10 points per game.

About the Hawks: Maine South overcame a serious upset bid at Hinsdale Central last Saturday, rallying from 19 points down in the first half for a 32-29 win. The Hawks, a six-time state champion, are in the quarterfinals for the fifth straight year and eighth time since 2016. Junior QB Jameson Purcell, an Indiana recruit, is one of the top players at his position in the state. He was 17-for-24 passing for 273 yards and three TDs, and also ran for two scores, against Hinsdale Central. Niko Kokosioulis, who rushed for 152 yards and scored five TDs in a first-round win over Downers Grove South, is one of Purcell’s top weapons. Maine South has won 10 consecutive games since a 40-0 Week 1 loss to Lincoln-Way East, averaging 44.2 points in those 10 games.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 2 Barrington (10-1) at No. 23 Lockport (8-3).

Friday Night Drive pick: Maine South