Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2025 IHSA playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2025 playoffs is here.
After 1,970 people voted, tallying 3,943 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Gavin Pecor, DL, Batavia
Team of the Week: Round 2, 2025 Playoffs
Quarterback
Brock Phillip, St. Francis
4 rushing TDs, 2 passing TDs
Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove
122 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 3 carries
Michael Vander Luitgaren, Batavia
15 of 19 for 263 yards, 3 TDs in win over Glenbard East
Running Back
Henry Hahn, Batavia
18 rushes for 103 yards, 2 TDs in win over Glenbard East
Tyler McGladdery, Burlington Central
50 yards and 2 TDs on 10 carries
Caeden Curran, Morris
33 carries, 232 yards, 4 TDs in 64-50 win over Metamora
Receiver
Lucas Andresen, Lincoln-Way Central
Totaled 10 receptions, three for touchdowns, plus a fourth score on a rush
Owen Matela, Lyons
13 catches, 145 yards, TD
Nico Castaldo, Montini
Hauled in four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in a win at Peoria Notre Dame
Offensive Line
Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington
Blocked for offense that ran for 400 yards in 42-0 win at Seneca
Cade Poyner, Coal City
Blocked for an offense that scored 49 points; 1 sack, 7 total tackles
Defensive Line
Gavin Pecor, Batavia
5 tackles, 3 TFL, sack in win over Glenbard East
Emmett Easton, Coal City
9 tackles (2 for loss) in 49-42 win over Dixon
Tamarion Garner, IC Catholic Prep
3.5 sacks and a 60-yard fumble return TD
Linebacker
Jimmy Talley, Lincoln-Way West
Pick-six and a sack in a win over Kenwood
Peyton Shipley, St. Francis
Key forced fumble in win over Prairie Ridge
Troy Stumbaugh, Montini
Recorded a strip-sack and recovered a separate fumble in a road win
Luke Robinson, Richmond-Burton
2 TFL, QB hurry
Defensive Back
Jason Ritter Jr., Cary-Grove
2 INTs against St. Patrick
Luke Gardner, Batavia
14 total tackles, forced fumble in win over Glenbard East
Jaden Penna, IC Catholic Prep
INT and fumble recovery
Quinten Jackson Jr., Oswego
70-yard interception return for TD