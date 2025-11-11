Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2025 IHSA playoffs

Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Round 2 of the 2025 playoffs: Batavia's Gavin Pecor (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2025 playoffs is here.

After 1,970 people voted, tallying 3,943 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Gavin Pecor, DL, Batavia

Team of the Week: Round 2, 2025 Playoffs

Quarterback

Brock Phillip, St. Francis

4 rushing TDs, 2 passing TDs

Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove

122 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 3 carries

Michael Vander Luitgaren, Batavia

15 of 19 for 263 yards, 3 TDs in win over Glenbard East

Running Back

Henry Hahn, Batavia

18 rushes for 103 yards, 2 TDs in win over Glenbard East

Tyler McGladdery, Burlington Central

50 yards and 2 TDs on 10 carries

Caeden Curran, Morris

33 carries, 232 yards, 4 TDs in 64-50 win over Metamora

Receiver

Lucas Andresen, Lincoln-Way Central

Totaled 10 receptions, three for touchdowns, plus a fourth score on a rush

Owen Matela, Lyons

13 catches, 145 yards, TD

Nico Castaldo, Montini

Hauled in four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in a win at Peoria Notre Dame

Offensive Line

Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington

Blocked for offense that ran for 400 yards in 42-0 win at Seneca

Cade Poyner, Coal City

Blocked for an offense that scored 49 points; 1 sack, 7 total tackles

Defensive Line

Gavin Pecor, Batavia

5 tackles, 3 TFL, sack in win over Glenbard East

Emmett Easton, Coal City

9 tackles (2 for loss) in 49-42 win over Dixon

Tamarion Garner, IC Catholic Prep

3.5 sacks and a 60-yard fumble return TD

Linebacker

Jimmy Talley, Lincoln-Way West

Pick-six and a sack in a win over Kenwood

Peyton Shipley, St. Francis

Key forced fumble in win over Prairie Ridge

Troy Stumbaugh, Montini

Recorded a strip-sack and recovered a separate fumble in a road win

Luke Robinson, Richmond-Burton

2 TFL, QB hurry

Defensive Back

Jason Ritter Jr., Cary-Grove

2 INTs against St. Patrick

Luke Gardner, Batavia

14 total tackles, forced fumble in win over Glenbard East

Jaden Penna, IC Catholic Prep

INT and fumble recovery

Quinten Jackson Jr., Oswego

70-yard interception return for TD