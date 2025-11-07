2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A second-round analysis

Lyons' Taylor Stamm (6) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the varsity football first-round 8A playoff game between York and Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Western Springs, IL. Lyons will look to keep advancing but finds a difficult second round matchup with Fremd awaiting them. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Due to a few surprise regular season losses down the stretch the Class 8A bracket wasn’t formed in the way that a lot of people expected.

As such, some of the more dynamic matchups are potentially coming up on the schedule quicker than expecting.

Adding another wrinkle is the dispatching of three-time defending state champion Loyola from the field in the opening round by Mount Carmel.

A new team is going to hoist the big trophy in a few weeks and the second round should very much shape who that might be.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second-round matchups

Mount Carmel vs. Belleville East: The Caravan are the favorite to win the 8A title, but got what they hope is the biggest scare along the way right out of the gate having to rally late to beat Loyola for the second time in two weeks. Belleville East made the long road trip north to West Aurora to get this second round game with the Caravan with the added benefit of making them make the trip to them. But Belleville East would have to put together the game of all games for them to pull this upset.

Pick: Mount Carmel

Palatine vs. Lincoln-Way East: Palatine played one of the most difficult schedules in the state this season by opponent’s wins but while that probably prepared them to play quality competition very little has prepared teams for dealing with a mostly full-strength Lincoln-Way East team. QB Jonas Williams is just over 200 yards short of the state’s career passing yardage record.

Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Fremd vs. Lyons: Fremd can’t be discounted from any game that QB Johnny O’Brien is involved in but this should be a heck of a challenge for the Vikings. Lyons has proven its mettle over the past few weeks with back-to-back wins against a solid York team and should be prepared for whatever Fremd throws at them.

Pick: Lyons

Warren vs. Bolingbrook: Warren typically leans on its defense to squelch teams into submission, but this year’s unit has switched over to simply stacking up points at a rapid rate instead. RB Aaron Stewart is one of the state’s most prolific running backs, but the other side here has a very, very good one of their own in bowling ball runner TJ Lewis.

Pick: Warren

Barrington vs. Glenbrook South: Barrington beat Glenbrook South 51-31 back in Week 3 as part of a campaign where Barrington seemingly posts huge offensive numbers on an every week basis. Glenbrook South has played very well since that Week 5, winning comfortably in every game but its lone other loss to Maine South in Week 8.

Pick: Barrington

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Lockport: Homewood-Flossmoor beat Lockport 28-13 in Week 3, but both teams seem to be on different paths since then. Lockport is on a five-game win streak including two wins over Sandburg, a team that Homewood-Flossmoor lost 31-7 to during a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. H-F slipped under the .500 mark in the middle of the season and needed to win back-to-back games to close the year just to get into the playoff field.

Pick: Lockport

Maine South vs. Hinsdale Central: Maine South looked overmatched in its season opening loss to Lincoln-Way East. They’ve looked anything but since dominating each of their opponents during its current nine game winning streak. Hinsdale Central has returned to the playoff field after a few down years and the Red Devils would love nothing more than to hang around a little bit longer.

Pick: Maine South

Lane vs. Oswego: Both of these two teams don’t lean on high-octane offensive attacks. But Oswego has had moments of offensive explosiveness, which might be enough to get past Lane, who has won a fair amount of games against CPL brethren but in low scoring, narrow margin wins.

Pick: Oswego