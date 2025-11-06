The Herald-News IHSA football preview for the second round of the 2025 playoffs

Here’s The Herald-News’ prep football preview for the second round of the playoffs, featuring key showdowns across the greater Joliet area.

Oswego's Cam Loghman (5) defends Bolingbrook's Caleb Wallace during a game this season. (Gary Duncan )

Class 8A

Bolingbrook (8-2) at Warren (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook took a little while to get going before finally dispatching Oswego East in Round 1 of the playoffs, the second time this season Bolingbrook had upended the Wolves. The running-game tandem of RB TJ Lewis and QB Tyson Ward accounted for nearly 300 rushing yards and four rushing scores for the Raiders. The team’s offensive success lies heavily in the ground game, but the Raiders are throwing the ball just enough to keep the opposition honest. Defensively, Bolingbrook continues to show signs of significant improvement, but the unit will be severely tested by what this week’s opponent brings to the table.

About the Blue Devils: Warren usually anchors its efforts around its defense to fuel its success. But the Blue Devils’ defense has been a little bit more pliable this season. It hasn’t mattered, though, as Warren’s offense has made up for that with numerous high-octane performances. RB Aaron Stewart, a dual-sport commit to Illinois for wrestling and football, is arguably the state’s best running back and has numerous mega-yardage performances, including a 438-yard effort in the opening week of the season against Hersey.

Advancement: Winner plays Fremd or Lyons in the quarterfinals

Friday Night Drive Pick: Warren

Lincoln-Way East (8-2) at Palatine (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Palatine struggled through a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season, but it was understandable considering the quality of the schedule. No one in the state had a stronger regular-season schedule if measured by the number of wins amassed by one’s opponents. Palatine did play significantly better in the second half, including giving Fremd a good fight in Week 8. QB Will Santiago is a viable run/pass threat for the Pirates, while WR/RB Cole Fager has 73 receptions for 829 yards and 20 total touchdowns. In the trenches, Illinois commit Tony Balanganayi and Ball State signee Evan Downer will anchor the offensive line.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East looked a lot more like itself in the opening round of the playoffs with some key pieces returning to the field from injury. Obviously, a big part of that injection of talent was the return of QB Jonas Williams, a USC recruit, as he tossed four touchdown passes in a win over Stevenson that allowed the Griffins to give the first unit the rest of the night off after playing about a quarter and a half. That was much more in line with the performances the Griffins put forth earlier in the season when they dominated the first seven games of the campaign, instituting the running clock in almost every matchup.

Advancement: Winner plays Mount Carmel or Belleville East in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Homewood-Flossmoor (6-4) at Lockport (7-3)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Vikings: After four weeks, including a 28-13 win over the same Lockport team they are locking in against this week, H-F looked pretty formidable. The second half of the season, though, things have not looked as rosy. The Vikings suffered through a three-game losing streak, including a lopsided loss to a Sandburg team that Lockport has now defeated twice. H-F needed to sweep the final two games of its season against nonplayoff qualifiers to get into the field of 256. The Vikings did get a little spring in their step by running away from a Chicago Public League squad, Curie, in the opening round of the playoffs, but the sledding is sure to get a lot tougher from here.

About the Porters: Since Lockport‘s loss to Lincoln-Way East in Week 4, things have worked out rather well for the Porters. After beating Sandburg for the second time this season in the opening round of the playoffs, its winning streak has reached six games. Yes, Homewood-Flossmoor did beat Lockport back in Week 3 by a 28-13 margin, but this is a much, much different version of Lockport in Week 11 than what showed up then. The defense has been significantly better as of late, too, coupled with an offense that has shown a propensity for grinding opponents into submission.

Advancement: Winner plays Barrington or Glenbrook South in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Lockport

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way Central (9-1) at St. Rita (6-4)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Mustangs: St. Rita had to punch its way into the field with a win over IC Catholic in Week 9. The Mustangs’ rigorous CCL/ESCC slate didn’t give a lot of breaks, and after losses to Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, St. Francis and Nazareth, St. Rita found itself 2-4 after six weeks. But St. Rita won its last three games, and with a battle-tested quarterback in Steven Armbruster under center, with a knack for making big plays in big games, no one should look past the Mustangs in the postseason.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central showed exactly what has made it so successful this season in its opening-round drubbing of Reavis – equal parts offensive firepower and defensive dominance. RB/WR Lucas Andresen continues to be a matchup nightmare for opponents, and QB Drew Woodburn provides a steady hand and delivers the ball where it needs to go almost every time. And as good as the offense has been, it’s entirely possible the defense is even better. LB Jalen Byrd picked off two passes in the Reavis win, and he’s just one on a long list of capable players on the roster that can step up.

Advancement: Winner plays Richards or Hersey in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Kenwood (9-1) at Lincoln-Way West (9-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Broncos: Kenwood entered the postseason as likely the Chicago Public League’s best chance at making a run in the postseason, and now is just one of five CPL teams left in the draw. The Broncos deserve to be here and are obly a few seconds away from being an undefeated team, having lost their only game back in Week 1 to Wheaton St. Francis in the final minute. Kenwood has a massive and quick defensive line that can cause problems, but the biggest thing an opponent has to do is figure out a way to slow down QB Kenyonte Louis, a task much easier said than done.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West will be playing its second consecutive Chicago Public League team after it took apart Lincoln Park in the first round. Odds are this will be a significantly larger challenge than that one. Fortunately, Lincoln-Way West’s defense has been stellar most of the season and should lay down a good foundation for the Warriors to have a good chance of moving into the quarterfinals. Lincoln-Way West has allowed more than 14 points only twice this season.

Advancement: Winner plays Glenbard West or Downers Grove North in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Class 5A

Providence (7-3) at Kankakee (7-3)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

About the Celtics: Providence regrouped from a somewhat surprising loss to Joliet Catholic in Week 9. The Celtics got a massive game from junior Broden Mackert in their Round 1 win over Springfield and are quickly developing an offensive attack that can cause opponents problems. Sophomore Dominic Vita was a perfect 11 for 11 in the Springfield victory, and WR Xavier Coleman is capable of breaking a big play at any time. Defensively, Providence has been up and down, but the combination of things developing for the Celtics have made them appear to be a team that is going to be difficult to bounce from the postseason.

About the Kays: Kankakee is trying to piece together some things to keep itself in the thick of things in 5A. The Kays have had some significant injuries thin its roster, most notably to junior quarterback Phillip Turner, but the Kays have made do and have inserted playmaking wide receiver Cedric Terrell III under center, and it’s never a bad thing to have the ball in his hands more often. But for Kankakee to advance, it’s going to have to lean on a defensive unit that at times has been sensational and limited Lemont to just three points in its opening-round playoff matchup.

Advancement: Winner plays Washington or Mahomet-Seymour in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Providence

Class 4A

Coal City (8-2) at Dixon (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Coalers: Coal City made a statement in the first round, riding the hot hand of Logan Natyshok’s five-touchdown, 272-yard performance behind a dominant offensive line against Sterling. Quarterback Connor Henline and the passing attack didn’t need to do much with Natyshok’s stellar game, but they can get going through the air in a hurry. The Coalers got by the Dukes in last year’s quarterfinals thanks to a stingy defense that took advantage of timely turnovers and gutsy offense down the stretch. It will take that effort again this year to come back to Coal City with a win.

About the Dukes: Landon Knigge and Dixon ran wild on Woodstock North last week, as the senior ran for 240 yards and three scores as part of a season where he has 151 carries for 2,083 yards and 35 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Jagger Kemp ran for two touchdowns of his own in a 45-0 no-doubter. A goose egg on the opponent’s side of the scoreboard has been commonplace for the Dukes this season, as last week gave them their sixth shutout of the season. After falling a touchdown short of last year’s meeting with the Coalers, which came down to a handful of key plays, the Dukes have plenty of fuel to their fire.

Advancement: Winner plays Montini or Peoria Notre Dame in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Coal City

Football: Morris vs Woodstock OCT 31 Woodstock's Caden Thompson (4) gets gang-tackled by Morris defenders in the opening round of the 2025 postseason. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Metamora (8-2) at Morris (9-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

About the Redbirds: Metamora was on absolute cruise control in its playoff-opening win against South Shore, as it led 32-0 after the first quarter having run only nine plays from scrimmage. RB Jaiduan Cranford ran for over 100 yards and two scores in the quarter of action and will be a focal point of the Redbirds’ offense moving forward. QB Stephen Petri is capable of making downfield plays for the Redbirds, as well.

About Morris: Morris fell behind early in its opening-round playoff game against Woodstock, but took almost no time to correct that problem before running away for a comfortable victory. Morris scored 54 unanswered points and breezed into the second round with its fifth effort this season, where it scored at least 40 points. RB Caedan Curran rushed for 136 yards and two scores to key the attack, and he likely will be leaned on again against a Metamora team that Morris has defeated five of six times in the postseason, most recently a 12-7 win in 2016.

Advancement: Winner plays Macomb or Geneseo in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Morris

Class 2A

Wilmington (9-1) at Seneca (10-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Wildcats: Wilmington saw Ryan Kettman run for touchdowns on all three of his rushing attempts and never looked back in a 70-8 win over West Hancock last week, as the Wildcats continue to cruise along with their signature double-wing offense firing on all cylinders. Somewhat lost in Wilmington’s season-long offensive onslaught is how dominant the defense has continued to be. The Wildcats have allowed one or fewer touchdowns in eight games, and only Class 4A title contender Coal City has managed to score more than 13 points on the unit.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca‘s recent string of success has continued, as last week’s 35-21 win over Port Byron Riverdale in the first round of its fourth straight postseason gave the Fighting Irish three 10-win seasons during that span. As has been the case during the duration of that stretch, the Fighting Irish offer a bruising, run-heavy style of their own that’s led by Cam Shirey and complemented by another handful of players. Two years removed from a heartbreaking overtime quarterfinal loss to the Wildcats, the Irish feel it’s their turn for a playoff win over their former longtime Interstate 8 Conference rival.

Advancement: Winner faces Rockridge or Tri-Valley in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Wilmington

Class 1A

Clifton Central (9-1) at Dwight (7-3)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: After winning its first playoff game in over 40 years last fall, Dwight‘s now found the second round in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Ayden Collom’s go-ahead touchdown gave the Trojans a 29-26 win in the closing moments of last week’s trip to Rushville-Industry as they return home to face a Clifton Central team just a couple dozen miles to the southeast. Collom and Evan Cox are the main two beneficiaries of a stout, sizable offensive line, while junior quarterback Collin Bachand has operated the offense for two years now.

About the Comets: Clifton Central won its first playoff game since 2019 last week after scoring 24 unanswered points to throttle Knoxville. Senior quarterback Brady Shule made school history in the win, setting the school’s single-season passing yards (2,241) and passing touchdowns (22) records. He’s got several playmaking options at receiver, while the Comets also have Evan Cox making plays out of the backfield. While the Trojans have solid size up front, Clifton Central’s experienced play in the trenches could be the x-factor should the Comets advance.

Advancement: Winner plays Stockton or Heyworth in the quarterfinals

FND Pick: Clifton Central