CCL/ESCC Week 10 Notebook: Nazareth has it rolling in all phases, Carmel wins shootout over Normal

Here are highlights and notes from first-round playoff results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Nazareth bounces Hononegah, extends winning streak to seven games

With a senior class that includes quarterback Jackson Failla and Division I receiving prospects Jake Cestone and Trenton Walker, Nazareth is more than capable of beating teams through the air. But an improved rushing attack, headlined by a trio of ball carriers in Charles Calhoun, Justin Watson and Dylan Wellner, has the three-time defending 5A champions staying balanced.

Playing in 6A this season, Nazareth opened its playoff run with a 42-13 win over Hononegah on Saturday. Since falling against top-ranked Mount Carmel in Week 3, the Roadrunners (9-1) have won seven straight games, beating notable CCL teams such as IC Catholic Prep, Joliet Catholic, St. Rita and St. Francis. Nazareth has scored 40 or more points in each of its last six games.

“It’s been our offensive line,” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said when asked about the team’s newfound balance. “These guys aren’t just big and strong. They’re incredibly smart and they have high football IQs. They work and communicate so well together. When you have a smart, tough and physical group of kids on the offensive line, it’s a great combination to have.”

The Nazareth defense, which generated six sacks and three turnovers in a 42-16 victory against St. Francis in Week 9, has held opponents to under 20 points in each of the last four games. Speed at all three levels has been the key to success for the Nazareth defense, which features Division I prospect Chris Kasky on the line and playmakers like Johnny Colon in the secondary.

“From our first level to the second and third levels... We’re incredibly fast at each level,” Racki said. “We haven’t had this type of speed all-around... We usually have a little more beef, but we’re very fast and athletic. When you have that combination, you’re able to scheme kids into different positions because of their athleticism and speed. That’s been a huge key for us.”

Nazareth’s playoff run will continue with a second-round matchup against Wheaton-Warrenville South on Saturday. Like Nazareth, the Tigers have a rich tradition in football, having won seven state championships. A focus for the Roadrunners will be containing Wheaton Warrenville South’s run game, led by Owen Yorke.

“The running gave is very impressive, but they also have wide receivers who are burners,” Racki said. “The offensive line is excellent and on defense, they get to the ball. If we can limit their running game, that would go a long way.”

Trae Taylor, Carmel post over 500 yards, score 60 points against Normal

Very few teams have been able to slow down the Carmel offense this season.

Behind star quarterback and Nebraska recruit Trae Taylor, the Corsairs have scored 50 or more points six times. Carmel’s most recent offensive outburst came during Saturday’s home playoff game against Normal, when the team compiled nearly 550 total yards in a 60-44 win. It was business as usual for Taylor, who completed 22 of 26 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

“Offensively, I felt like we went out and executed at a high level,” Carmel coach Jason McKie said. “We had balance in the run game and pass game. Our running backs ran downhill, our receivers made blocks downfield and our offensive line did well in terms of run blocking and pass protection. Our quarterback is who he is and he’s going to make plays week in and week out.”

While Taylor has been a consistent standout for the Corsairs (8-2), perhaps the star of the show was senior slot receiver and defensive back Eli Jackson, who torched the Normal defense for a team-high 223 yards on 12 catches. Carmel also received a stellar effort from sophomore running back Jaquel Edmonds, who rushed for 116 yards and a score to maintain the balance.

“We’re fortunate enough to have three talented running backs,” McKie said. “Jaquel and Jorden [Moore] work together well and their running styles complement each other well. Being able to run the ball creates balance in our offense... The structure of their defense allowed Eli to be most targeted receiver. He works well in the slot and he’s really adept at finding voids in zone coverage. Trae was able to find him and he hit some explosive plays.”

The Corsairs will look to keep their offense humming during Saturday night’s second-round 7A playoff game at St. Charles North. After failing to earn a playoff berth last season, Carmel could reach the state quarterfinals with a win over the North Stars, who took out United Township 42-12. A win for the Corsairs would merit their second quarterfinal appearance in three years.

“That’s a well-coached team,” McKie said. “Defensively, they give you a lot of different looks to try and confuse you... Offensively, they can generate a lot of explosive plays. It’s going to be another test against a great opponent. We’re undefeated on the road. Our guys understand what a business trip is.”

Tom Zbikowski, St. Patrick knock off previously unbeaten Wauconda

One week removed from winning the outright CCL/ESCC Purple Division title, St. Patrick and first-year head coach Tom Zbikowski made a statement in their first-round 5A road playoff game against undefeated Wauconda.

Quarterback Gavin Gardiner completed 25 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Anthony Catron paced the ground game with 140 yards and two touchdowns as the Shamrocks knocked off the Bulldogs 49-28. Defensive lineman Kevin Michaelsen recorded a pick-six to aid the Shamrocks (6-4), who scored 21 points in the second quarter.

“My boys always respond well and they’re a resilient bunch,” Zbikowski said. “Our up-tempo offense really wears teams down... You have to cover the entire field against us and that’s a challenge for any defense. We can run it as well as we can pass it. When you face these teams that are so run-heavy, getting up on them early forces them out of their game plan.”

The win moves St. Patrick into the second round, where the Shamrocks will collide with Cary-Grove, the AP’s No. 2 ranked team in 5A. The Trojans run a triple-option offense that compiled three first-quarter touchdowns as well as 502 yards on the ground during their 42-14 win against Sycamore.

Zbikowski, a former college football star at Notre Dame, which faced triple-option offenses at Navy and Army during his playing career, is uniquely equipped to tackle Cary-Grove’s rushing attack. Zbikowski, who grew up playing youth football and in 2018 coached youth football with the Buffalo Grove Bills, has experienced facing the triple option at multiple levels.

“It doesn’t matter that their quarterback is a sophomore and their two wingbacks are freshmen,” Zbikowski said. “They’ve been in their system for several years and they know what they are. I had to face Paul Johnson’s Navy offense. I’ve had to face Air Force and Army, so I have an extensive background in stopping the midline and stopping this kind of offense.”

Forcing the Trojans into long drives and building an early lead will be keys to success for St. Patrick, which is seeking its first seven-win season since its last playoff appearance in 2021. After three consecutive losing seasons, the Shamrocks are guaranteed to finish with a winning record in their first year under Zbikowski. An outright Purple Division crown adds to the momentum.

“The kids went from last to first,” Zbikowski said. “They’ve taken some beatings over the last couple of years and for the 35 seniors we have to leave on top... It was emotional to see how happy the kids and the parents are to be a part of what we’re building here. It makes my job enjoyable.”