Breckin Campbell’s earlier-than-expected return sparks Richmond-Burton

His parents couldn’t stop him.

Neither could a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Blockers?

Good luck.

It seems no one or nothing can stop Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton’s 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior defensive end, who’s equal parts determined and disruptive once the whistle blows to commence competition.

Advice to those who try to block Campbell: Brace for Breckin, who hits like a wreckin’ ball.

“He’s going to be terrific,” R-B coach Mike Noll said with a smile. “He already is good. He’s a guy with almost no football experience. He didn’t play until freshman year.”

If it were up to his parents, Campbell still might not be playing football.

He says he signed up to play the sport during freshman orientation.

“I actually signed up without my parents’ permission,” Campbell said. “Now I’m here.”

Campbell has arrived in more ways than one. A state qualifier for R-B’s successful wrestling program and a varsity competitor at 190 pounds since his freshman year, he tore his right ACL last April and had surgery in May.

He returned to the football field in Week 6, months ahead of schedule, and has shown explosiveness and play-making ability almost from the get-go.

Breckin Campbell (Joe Aguilar)

“I kept pushing through physical therapy, worked hard and got cleared five months early to come play,” said Campbell, who wears a bulky brace on his repaired knee.

On the first play from scrimmage Friday night against playoff-opening opponent North Boone in Richmond, Campbell burst into the offensive backfield and batted away the pass of quarterback Grady Condon. On North Boone’s next possession, Campbell sacked Condon for an 11-yard loss. Later in the half, Campbell’s big hit on running back Jaziah Howard resulted in no gain.

Undefeated R-B, the top seed in Class 3A, beat No. 16 North Boone 49-0 for its third shutout in its past four games and 10th win of the season.

“He’s really made a big impact since he’s been back,” Rockets junior running back Hunter Carley, who rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns, said of Campbell. “Ever since he’s been healthy, it’s just been nice to have that pressure off the D-line. He can make some big plays for us.”

And there might be more to come from Campbell, who rotated in on the defensive line as a sophomore on varsity.

“He’s gotten better every week [since returning from his injury] as he’s gotten into football shape and all of those things,” Noll said. “We’re excited about [his future].”

Mother knows best. Father too.

Well, most of the time.

“I think they knew it was coming,” Campbell said of his parents’ reaction two years ago when he informed them that he signed up for football. “They weren’t ready to say yes, that’s for sure.”

Returning to athletic activity after ACL surgery typically takes a minimum of six months, depending on a variety of factors, including the physical fitness of the person.

Campbell may be young and physically fit, but his effectiveness playing football so soon after major surgery is still surprising.

Well, maybe not to all.

“He made an amazing recovery,” Noll said. “It’s very impressive. He’s one of those kids who’s a freak athlete, and he just pushes, pushes, pushes. I wasn’t surprised that he got back [so soon] because he’s that kind of kid.”

Campbell and his teammates get another shot to make an impact Friday when they visit No. 9 Aurora Central Catholic (8-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Brace for Breckin.

“I feel great,” Campbell said. “Both legs feel fine. I don’t notice anything. I’m just happy to be out here. It’s my only mindset.”