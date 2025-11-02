Luke Gadomski has two INTs, pick-six as Kaneland romps Lakes 68-21 in playoff opener

A pass intended for Lakes’ Brett Beerbrower is intercepted by Kaneland's Luke Gadomski in front of teammate Isaac Taylor on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during their first round playoff game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Luke Gadomski already had an interception under his belt when Lakes quarterback Ean Ankney was eyeing a receiver on a comeback pass.

The Kaneland senior saw what was coming, jumped the route and took off 64 yards for a touchdown, one of three pick-sixes in the Knights’ 68-21 win over the Eagles in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Maple Park on Saturday.

“The DBs played well overall, practiced very well,” Gadomski said. “We read exactly what they were going to do, read it very well. Shoutout to the DBs.”

The Knights (8-2) set the tone early. On the fourth play of the game, Jackson Little intercepted Ankney and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown and a lead less than 2 minutes into the game.

The Eagles (6-4), making their first playoff appearance since 2021, dominated time of possession early but couldn’t get any points out of it.

“I think the defense set the tone early,” Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said. “They did move the ball. They had some good throws, got a great quarterback over there. But we just kept playing, kept it in front and when we saw an opportunity to make a play we took it.”

Kaneland’s first play from scrimmage was a pass by Jalen Carter that was intercepted by Anthony Perna, but after the Knights’ third defensive stop of the first quarter Carter ran in from 14 out for a 14-0 lead.

Lakes ran 44 plays in the first half to Kaneland’s 17, but the Knights led 28-7 at the break. The final 30 seconds of the first half featured three total interceptions.

Gadomski and Brady Alstott intercepted Ankney bookending an Ethan Gialo pick of Carter.

The Knights opened the second half with a 63-yard scoring drive with seven straight runs by Carter or Carter Grabowski, then on third-and-6, Carter found Grabowski on a screen he turned into a 14-yard touchdown.

On Lakes’ first series of the second half, Gadomski got his pick six, pushing the lead to 42-7.

“He got me at the start with a comeback route, and I had a feeling it was coming back,” Gadomski said. “As soon as I saw him break I saw the ball in the air and I drove on it. Luckily I made a play.”

Alstott came very close to a second interception and potentially a pick-six, getting his hands on an Ankney pass. But he bobbled, and receiver Tenton Miller came in, snatched it with one hand and went 64 yards for a touchdown.

“He’s done that his whole career, where the ball bobbles and he comes down with it,” Lakes coach Jason Ellerman said. “He catches the flukiest passes. I’m proud of him.”

After the Knights reached the running clock in the fourth quarter after the third of Grabowski’s rushing touchdowns, the backups kept making plays.

Colton Ludwig had a video-game spin move and juke on a 56-yard touchdown run, while Santino Fiordirosa had Kaneland’s fifth interception and third pick-six, pushing the score to 68-14.

“They’re just excited to play football when they get the chance,” Thorgesen said. “They got to come out here and play and that’s what it’s all about.”

Grabowski ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns, plus caught a pair of passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Carter was 6 for 9 for 109 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 86 yards and two scores.

The win will send the Knights into the second round and a rematch with Belvidere North, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.

Mason Crowley had 10 carries for 88 yards, though he had an 80-yard touchdown run as time was winding down against the Kaneland backups. He also had an 11-yard touchdown catch.

Ankney was 23 for 44 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Colin Murray had seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

“This senior group was a great group. One of the all-time best groups we’ve ever had,” Ellerman said. “It’s a shame that it ends the way it does. There’s only eight happy teams at the end of the year.”

https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2025/11/02/luke-gadomski-has-two-ints-pick-six-as-kaneland-romps-lakes-68-21-in-playoff-opener/