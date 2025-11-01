Batavia forces five turnovers, opens Class 7A playoffs with shutout over Hoffman Estates

Batavia's Darin Ashiru (0) gets congratulated by teammate Brett Berggren (11) after getting a touchdown during the first round of playoff on Friday Oct. 31, 2025, while taking on Hoffman Estate held at Batavia High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

All Batavia needed was a bit of a push.

With the Bulldogs only up a touchdown and Hoffman Estates driving into the red zone early in the second quarter, they were looking for one big play to set a fire underneath them to start off the Class 7A playoffs.

An interception from junior Luke Gardner did just that.

The 13th-seeded Bulldogs went off after the turnover in a 56-0 victory over the No. 20 Hawks on Friday.

Batavia (8-2) will take on No. 4 Glenbard East in the second round of the playoffs. The Rams defeated No. 29 West Chicago 56-29 in the first round.

“We just have that ability to take advantage of explosive plays and stuff like that,” Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said. “And more than anything, I think it got some of our playoff nerves out. You’re going to have them anyhow, but that got things going.”

Batavia ended the night with five turnovers on defense. Alongside Gardner, Darin Ashiru, who usually plays only wide receiver, also picked up an interception. The junior also had eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

“He looked good in practice this week, and that was just a beautiful interception that he had there,” Piron said. “They have some really nice skill guys and a quarterback that can sling it. We’re just trying to take as much advantage as we can of our guys right now.”

Batavia's Nick Jansey (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown after a fumble recovery while taking on Hoffman Estate during the first round of playoffs on Friday Oct. 31, 2025, held at Batavia High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The other three turnovers came off fumble recoveries from their linebackers, two of which went back for touchdowns. Senior Nick Jansey took a fumble on a backward pass and ran it 19 yards for a score, while junior Jack Brown forced a strip sack that he ran back 50 yards for the house call. Senior Tony Minnec also picked up a fumble on the Hawks’ first offensive possession of the game.

“Our linebacker core started as a sophomore and junior that had never played varsity before and Tony and I returning,” Jansey said. “And over time now we’ve come together as a unit. We’re all just together as a union, and we’re playing at our best right now.”

The defense also helped set up the offense in great field position for most of the night, which the Bulldogs took full advantage of. Senior running back Preston Brummel finished with 10 rushes for 63 yards and three touchdowns, with all of his scores coming from within the 10-yard line.

Batavia's Preston Brummel (36) falls into the endzone for a touchdown during the first round of playoffs on Friday Oct. 31, 2025, while taking on Hoffman Estate held at Batavia High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

“When the defense puts us in a good position, we know that we have to take advantage of that,” said Brummel, who found the end zone for the first time since Week 5. “And they did that a lot for us. So once they put us in that good position, we had to take it.”

Senior Henry Hahn (10 rushes for 66 yards) and junior Elijah Gonzales also rushed in for scores in the game. Junior quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren finished the game, completing 10 of 15 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re really starting to get right and healthy at the right time,” Piron said. “And we’re just doing some really good things out there, so I’m very proud of these kids.”

Hoffman Estates's Austin Lezniak (12) passes the ball during the first round of playoffs on Friday Oct. 31, 2025, while traveling to take on Batavia High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The Hawks (6-4) were shut out in a game for the first time since Week 9 of the 2019 season, when they lost 28-0 to Fremd. Senior quarterback Austin Lezniak finished with 132 passing yards, but also accounted for four turnovers in the contest.