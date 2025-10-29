McHenry County Round 1 IHSA playoff first-round football previews

Cary-Grove's Leo Zavala runs the ball as Jacobs' Cooper Gulgren closes in during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Class 8A

No. 29 Huntley (5-4) at No. 4 Fremd (8-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Huntley: The Red Raiders rallied and won their final two games to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Sophomore running back Chase Hojnacki ran for 236 yards and five TDs in Huntley’s 42-25 win over Hampshire in Week 9 to clinch the playoff spot. Huntley was among the FVC’s highest-scoring offenses during the season at 31.4 points a game, led by Hojnacki and sophomore QB Malik Carter (330 yards, five TD passes in Week 8 win against McHenry). Last year’s team lost to West Aurora 31-21 in the first round of the playoffs.

About Fremd: Fremd was 4-1 and finished second in the Mid-Suburban-West Conference, trailing only champion Barrington, which went 5-0 in the conference. Fremd has allowed only 95 points this season, while the offense averages 34.1 points per game. QB Johnny O’Brien (6-3, 200), a Northwestern recruit, leads the Vikings’ attack. He threw for 383 yards and five TDs in Fremd’s 41-7 win over Schaumburg last week. ... The Vikings are in the playoffs for the second straight year. Last year’s team made its first postseason appearance since 2019. Fremd lost to Naperville Central 31-28 in the second round last year.

If Huntley wins: hosts No. 13 Lyons (7-2) or visits No. 20 York (6-3)

If Fremd wins: hosts No. 13 Lyons (7-2) or visits No. 20 York (6-3)

Friday Night Drive pick: Fremd

Class 7A

No. 22 Jacobs (6-3) at No. 11 Addison Trail (8-1)

When: noon Saturday

About Jacobs: The Golden Eagles ended the regular season with a 44-29 loss to Cary-Grove to snap their five-game winning streak, but they will play in the postseason for a school-record fifth year in a row. The Eagles have been a run-heavy team, leaning on three-year starter Caden DuMelle (1,204 rushing yards, 13 TDs), Michael Cannady (725 yards, eight TDs) and Justin Gonzalez (371 yards, six TDs), while also getting solid play from QB Austin Stennett. The sophomore Stennett (663 passing yards, six TDs, four interceptions) took over at QB during Jacobs’ Week 2 loss to Prairie Ridge when returning starter Connor Goehring injured his shoulder. WR Carson Goehring has 28 receptions for 313 yards and four TDs. Gonzalez had a 75-yard pick-six against Cary-Grove. ... Last year’s Eagles dropped their first-round playoff game to Bradley Bourbonnais 34-27. Jacobs averages 34.4 points a game and allows an average of 23.7 points a game.

About Addison Trail: Addison Trail ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, winning the West Suburban Conference Gold Division with a 6-0 record. The Blazers’ only loss was to the Kishwaukee River Conference’s Johnsburg on a blocked field goal attempt in the final seconds. Addison Trail lost that game 7-6, but still has managed to average 31.9 points a game this season. The Blazers have allowed only 96 points. Their 35-0 win over Willowbrook last week was their first shutout of the season. ... Addison Trail has qualified for the 7A playoffs three straight years.

If Jacobs wins: hosts No. 6 Brother Rice (8-1) or hosts No. 27 Jefferson (5-4)

If Addison Trail wins: visits No. 6 Brother Rice (8-1) or visits No. 27 Jefferson (5-4)

FND pick: Jacobs

Class 6A

No. 15 Libertyville (5-4) at No. 2 Burlington Central (8-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About Libertyville: Libertyville is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season, winning four out of its final five games to reach the Class 6A field. The Wildcats lost their Week 9 game to Warren 49-21. They’ve scored 205 points (22.8 a game) and allowed 181 (20.1 a game) this season. Senior QB Trevor Wallace leads an attack that relies more on its passing game. Wallace has completed 69% of his 163 passes for 1,244 yards and 16 TDs. Junior TE Brock Williams (6-5, 220) is Wallace’s top target. Williams has 40 receptions for 580 yards and 10 TDs. ... Last year’s Libertyville team beat Deerfield 43-17 in the first round and bowed out of the playoffs with a 23-17 loss to Lake Forest.

About Burlington Central: The Rockets coasted to a 42-6 win against Dundee-Crown, getting three touchdown passes from Landon Arnold, to finish as the FVC runner-up behind Prairie Ridge. Central’s only loss during the regular season came against Prairie Ridge in Week 4 (28-7). The Rockets’ defense allowed less than 10 points a game in the regular season, including a total of 26 points in its final four games. DL Aidan Nuno had two TFLs and a sack against D-C. The Rockets’ 87 points allowed during the regular season were the fewest in the FVC. ... Central enters back-to-back playoff trips on a five-game winning streak. Last year’s team defeated Grant 42-14 in a first-round game and lost to Geneva 42-28 in the second round.

If Libertyville wins: hosts No. 7 Machesney Park Harlem (7-2) or visits No. 10 Mather (6-3)

If Burlington Central wins: hosts No. 7 Machesney Park Harlem (7-2) or visits No. 10 Mather (6-3)

FND pick: Burlington Central

Class 5A

No. 16 Vernon Hills (5-4) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Vernon Hills: The Cougars won their final four games to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Last year’s Vernon Hills team finished with only one win. The Cougars beat Maine East (35-0), Niles West (27-6), Maine West (14-7) and Niles North (35-22) to make the postseason field and finish second behind Highland Park in the Central Suburban League North Division. .... The Cougars run the ball with senior RB Giuseppe Urso (649 rushing yards, 6.1 a carry, five TDs) and junior QB Colin McMurray (443 yards, 5.2 a carry, six TDs). McMurray has passed for 405 yards and four TDs.

Huntley's Dechawn Jones sacks Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel during a Fox Valley Conference football game at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

About Prairie Ridge: The Wolves wrapped up a perfect regular season, their second in three years, and Fox Valley Conference championship with a 54-26 win against Crystal Lake South in Week 9. Quarterback Luke Vanderwiel leads a Prairie Ridge offense averaging almost 40 points a game. Their 355 points led the FVC. Vanderwiel has rushed for 1,532 yards and 27 TDs. He rushed only nine times for 105 yards and two TDs against South, while also throwing a 67-yard TD pass to WR Eli Loeding. ... Prairie Ridge is in the playoffs for the 12th season in a row. Last year’s Wolves beat Chicago Goode STEM Academy 65-6 in the first round and lost to St. Francis 30-21 in the second round. Vanderwiel started for Prairie Ridge in the loss to St. Francis after not playing since Week 6 with an injury.

If Vernon Hills wins: hosts No. 8 Morgan Park (6-3) or visits No. 9 St. Francis (6-3)

If Prairie Ridge wins: hosts No. 8 Morgan Park (6-3) or visits No. 9 St. Francis (6-3)

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

No. 11 Sycamore (5-4) at No. 6 Cary-Grove (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Sycamore: The Spartans locked up their playoff spot with a 30-28 win in Week 9 at Cahokia, with a last-second field goal from Josh Puleo securing the comeback from 14-0 down. Coach Joe Ryan, who at the start of the season announced this was his last season coaching, said the team matured a lot in the victory. “A lot went into that day, and to fall behind 14-0 told us we could have hung it up. But we didn’t. We matured along the way, and that’s what I got out of it the most.” The Spartans had more than 400 yards on the ground in the win. Liam Arhos ran for 212 yards in the win, Kevin Lee had 135 and Cooper Bode had 10 carries, 53 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Curtis had 12 tackles and forced a fumble in the win. Senior quarterback Griffen Larsen wasn’t needed much to throw the ball, but the Spartans have had success at times this year through the air with Larsen hitting Ben Anderson and Josiah Mitchell as needed. Ryan said defensively, arm tackles aren’t going to cut it against Logan Abrams and the rest of the Cary-Grove ground game.

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams powers through the Jacobs’ defense during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

About Cary-Grove: The Trojans beat Jacobs 44-22 behind three 100-yard rushers in their Week 9 finale, giving C-G a seven-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. The team lost to FVC champion Prairie Ridge in Week 1 and FVC runner-up Burlington Central in Week 2. C-G’s turnaround coincided with the return of standout fullback Logan Abrams, who played only defense the first two games. In seven games playing fullback, Abrams has rushed for 1,036 yards (7.5 per carry) and 16 touchdowns. Sophomore QB Jackson Berndt has 555 rushing yards and 232 passing yards in eight games. Freshmen Ty Tenopir (404 rushing yards) and Leo Zavala (397 rushing yards) add speed to the team’s triple-option attack. ... The Trojans are in the playoffs for the 20th time in the past 21 seasons. Last year’s team advanced to the 6A semifinals after winning the championship in 2023 by upsetting East St. Louis. ... C-G beat Chicago Senn (71-6), Antioch (41-8) and Belvidere North (42-7) in the 2024 playoffs before losing to Geneva (28-26) in the semifinals.

If Sycamore wins: hosts No. 3 Wauconda (9-0) or hosts No. 14 St. Patrick (5-4)

If Cary-Grove wins: visits No. 3 Wauconda (9-0) or visits No. 14 St. Patrick (5-4)

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Class 4A

No. 9 Peoria Notre Dame (7-2) at No. 8 Marengo (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Peoria Notre Dame: The Irish won their seventh straight game with a 54-13 win over Danville in Week 9, as junior Dallas Harder rushed for 191 yards and two TDs. Notre Dame’s two losses were to Normal West (34-14) in Week 1 and Peoria (58-31) in Week 2. A punishing running game has allowed the offense to average 43.1 points a game. Harder, a 6-2, 210-pound junior, also plays tight end and linebacker. He’s rushed for 1,104 yards (11.5 a carry) and 13 TDs. Blake Maxwell is another tough back for the Irish. ... Last year’s Irish won a first-round playoff game against the reigning state champion Rochester, 59-58 in overtime. They lost to Mt. Zion 43-29 in the second round.

About Marengo: The Indians bounced back from a loss to KRC champion Richmond-Burton in Week 8 with a convincing 46-27 win over upset-minded Sandwich. Sam Vandello tossed three touchdowns in the Week 9 victory to get Marengo to seven wins, while Parker Mandelky had six catches for 202 yards and two TDs, including a 71-yarder. The Indians, who started the season 5-0, are in the playoffs for the second year in a row after missing out in 2023. Last year’s team fell to Dixon 35-14 in the first round. Marengo averages 25.2 points a game and allows 26.2 points a game.

If Peoria Notre Dame wins: hosts No. 1 Montini (9-0) or hosts No. 16 Urban Prep/Bronzeville coop (4-5)

If Marengo wins: visits No. 1 Montini (9-0) or visits No. 16 Urban Prep/Bronzeville coop (4-5)

FND pick: Peoria Notre Dame

No. 13 Woodstock North (6-3) at No. 4 Dixon (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Woodstock North’s David Randecker runs the ball against Woodstock in varsity football at Woodstock North High School on Friday, October 24, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

About Woodstock North: The Thunder left no doubt and made a major statement in Week 9 with a 49-0 win against crosstown rival Woodstock. Both teams entered the regular-season finale with identical 5-3 records. Senior FB David Randecker became the school’s all-time leading rusher in the victory. Randecker rushed 27 times for 168 yards and two TDs, while QB Parker Halihan had 112 rushing yards and three TDs on 12 carries. ... North is in the playoffs for the second year in a row under first-year coach Jeremiah Homuth after ending a six-year drought. Last year’s team was the only KRC team to win a playoff game with a 34-24 win over Freeport. The Thunder lost to Nazareth 42-20 in the second round. North enters the playoffs averaging 31.4 points a game and allowing 12.1.

About Dixon: Outside of a 28-7 loss to Byron in Week 2, the Dukes have been dominant. Dixon has five shutouts this season and allowed 15 points or fewer in two other wins. The team is averaging 50 points a game this season. RB Landon Knigge leads the offense with 1,845 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. He is averaging 15 yards per carry and ran for a school-record 447 yards and five TDs to end the season against Genoa-Kingston. QB Jagger Kemp has thrown for 635 yards, 11 TDs and one interception. Jake Whelan leads the defense with 64 tackles and two interceptions.

If Woodstock North wins: hosts No. 5 Coal City (7-2) or visits No. 12 Sterling (6-3)

If Dixon wins: hosts No. 5 Coal City (7-2) or visits No. 12 Sterling (6-3)

FND pick: Dixon

No. 15 Woodstock (5-4) at No. 2 Morris (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Woodstock’s quarterback Caden Thompson looks for an option in varsity football at Woodstock North High School on Friday, October 24, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

About Woodstock: The Blue Streaks ended the season with a shutout loss to rival Woodstock North, but they still have plenty to celebrate as a playoff team for the first time since 2009, when they went 9-4. Woodstock’s five wins are its most in 16 years. The team is led offensively by QB Caden Thompson (1,546 passing yards, 18 TDs, five interceptions) and a talented group of wide receivers in Matthew Cress (42 receptions, 609 yards, nine TDs), Jared Kay (34 receptions, 407 yards, three TDs) and Cash White (32 receptions, 355 yards, four TDs). ... Woodstock’s last trip to to the playoffs in 2009 ended in the 5A state semifinals with a 42-24 loss to Montini.

About Morris: Morris rolled through the regular season, winning the Interstate 8 with a 5-0 record, largely on the strength of its defense. It held Wilmington, Mahomet-Seymour, Peoria, LaSalle-Peru, Ottawa and Sycamore to their lowest point totals of the season. It is the sixth straight playoff appearance for Morris and the 39th since the playoffs started in 1974. Running back Caeden Curran has been the workhorse, but he has gotten plenty of help from Mick Smith and Keegan Kjellesvik, among others. Quarterback Brady Varner is also a threat to run when he isn’t throwing passes to the likes of RJ Kennedy, Logan Conroy and Logan Sparrow. The defense is spearheaded by LBs Smith, Curran, Owen Olson, and a deep rotation along the defensive line.

If Woodstock wins: hosts No. 7 Metamora (7-2) or visits No. 10 South Shore (7-2)

If Morris wins: hosts No. 7 Metamora (7-2) or visits No. 10 South Shore (7-2)

FND pick: Morris

Class 3A

No. 16 North Boone (5-4) at No. 1 Richmond-Burton (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About North Boone: North Boone won two of its final three regular-season games with shutouts, beating Rockford Lutheran 55-0 and Stillman Valley 27-0 in Weeks 7 and 8. The Vikings lost their finale to Byron 61-7. North Boone is in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Vikings missed a year ago at 4-5.

About Richmond-Burton: The Rockets finished a perfect regular season by shutting out Plano 48-0 and are in the playoffs for the 18th straight season. Last year’s team lost in the first round of the 4A field to St. Laurence 35-17. ... R-B is led by electric sophomore RB Hunter Carley (1,496 rushing yards, 22 TDs), who ran for six TDs in a Week 8 win over Marengo that clinched the KRC title and gave coach Mike Noll his 300th career victory. R-B averages 40.7 points a game and allows 8.8. ... Besides Carley, the offense boasts RB Luke Johnson (420 rushing yards, three TDs), FB Riley Shea (414 rushing yards, five TDs), RB Blake Livdahl (159 rushing yards, four TDs), QB Ray Hannemann (705 passing yards, 10 TDs, one interception), TE Jace Nelson (16 receptions, 251 yards, four TDs) and TE Luke Robinson (12 receptions, 338 yards, five TDs). ... The Rockets recorded three shutouts during the regular season (Harvard, Woodstock North and Plano).

If North Boone wins: hosts No. 8 Chicago Noble/Rauner (7-2) or visits No. 9 Aurora Central Catholic (7-2)

If Richmond-Burton wins: hosts No. 8 Chicago Noble/Rauner (7-2) or visits No. 9 Aurora Central Catholic (7-2)

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

No. 10 Pecatonica Du-Pec Coop (6-3) at No. 7 Johnsburg (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About Pecatonica Du-Pec Coop: The Rivermen averaged 35.3 points a game and allowed 20.4 in a 6-3 regular season. Pecatonica lost its final two games of the regular season – and three of its last four overall – to Stockton 18-14 and Lena-Winslow 40-20. The Rivermen are in the playoffs for the second year in a row. They lost to Wilmington 22-13 in the quarterfinals in 2024 after beating Genoa-Kingston (66-0) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda co-op 33-6 in the first two rounds.

About Johnsburg: The Skyhawks are in the playoffs for the second year in a row following a 7-2 season with losses only to KRC champion Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North. Last year’s team lost to Coal City 41-13 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Johnsburg pulled away from Harvard in Week 9 for a 31-14 victory after the teams were tied at halftime. It was the Skyhawks’ fourth win in a row. ... QB Carter Block (1,437 passing yards, 17 TDs, nine interceptions), WR Ryan Franze (57 receptions, 804 yards, nine TDs) and RB Duke Mays (555 rushing yards, four TDs) give the Skyhawks a potentially explosive offense, although the defense has arguably been the team’s best unit, allowing 17.1 points a game. LB Mays (69 tackles, nine TFLs) leads the defense, which also includes Jacob Vetter (53 tackles, three interceptions), Micah Welch (33 tackles, nine TFLs, 5.5 sacks) and Mario Zakrzewski (five TFLs, two sacks).

If Pecatonica Du-Pec Coop wins: hosts No. 2 Byron (9-0) or hosts No. 15 Oregon (5-3)

If Johnsburg wins: visits No. 2 Byron (9-0) or visits No. 15 Oregon (5-4)

FND Pick: Johnsburg

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 9 Alden-Hebron (7-2) at No. 8 South Beloit (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Alden-Hebron: The Giants ended the regular season with a 26-8 win over Ashton-Franklin Center. A-H will travel to South Beloit for the first round of the playoffs after the Sobos won easily 49-7 in the teams’ Week 6 matchup in Hebron. That was A-H’s first defeat after a 5-0 start to the campaign. A-H lost its playoff opener last year to Polo 58-20.

About South Beloit: The Sobos have an identical 7-2 record as the Giants, but they won the Northeastern Athletic Conference title at 4-0. South Beloit averages 36.9 points a game. The Sobos dropped their playoff opener last year to Milledgeville (52-0).

If Alden-Hebron wins: hosts No. 1 Milledgeville (9-0) or hosts No. 16 Meridian (4-5)

If South Beloit wins: visits No. 1 Milledgeville (9-0) or visits No. 16 Meridian (4-5)

FND pick: South Beloit