Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2025 season is here.
After 1,659 people voted, tallying 3,095 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Landon Knigge, RB, Dixon
Team of the Week: Week 9, 2025
Quarterback
Braden Curran, Hall/PC
217 yards, 2 TDs passing, 84 yards, TD rushing in 48-21 loss to Rockridge
Carter Block, Johnsburg
21 for 28, 210 yards, 5 TDs in win over Harvard
Sam Vandello, Marengo
12 of 18, 317 yards, 3 TDs in win over Sandwich
Running Back
Landon Knigge, Dixon
21 carries, school record 447 yards, 5 TDs
David Randecker, Woodstock North
168 yards on 16 carries, 2 TDs, became the program’s all-time leading rusher in a win over Woodstock.
Chase Hojnacki, Huntley
39 carries, 236 yards, 5 TDs in win over Hampshire
Receiver
Chace Sterling, Hall/PC
5 catches for 145 yards, 2 TDs in 48-21 loss to Rockridge
Parker Mandelky, Marengo
6 catches, 202 yards, 2 TDs, including a 71-yarder ia a win over Sandwich
Brett Berggren, Batavia
5 catches, 76 yards, 3 carries, 89 yards, 3 TDs in win over Wheaton Warrenville South
Offensive Line
Ryan Myers, Batavia
Anchored offense to 397 total yards, while also helping on the defensive line that held WW South to under 100 rushing yards.
Owen DePauw, Sycamore
Led way as Spartans pushed for 400 yards on the ground against against Cahokia
Defensive Line
Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton
8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack in win over Plano
Aidan Nuno, Burlington Central
4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack in win over Dundee-Crown
Namari Anderson, Montini
5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss in win over St. Laurence
Linebacker
Nick Jansey, Batavia
11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, and a fumble recovery in the Bulldogs’ 45-12 win for the DuKane Conference title
Brady Lawrence, Dixon
2 sacks, fumble recovery
Dylan Curtis, Sycamore
12 tackles, recovered a fumble in a win over Cakokia
Orlando Greco, Montini
14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, an interception
Defensive Back
Jason Ritter, Cary-Grove
Interception, pass breakup
Logan Thennes, Prairie Ridge
Interception return for a TD and 66-yard TD run
Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg
8 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble
Joey Arnold, Seneca
Notched team-high 10 tackles in Fighting Irish’s 48-13 win at Carlyle