Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2025 season

Team of the Week MVP for Week 9 of the 2025 season: Dixon RB Landon Knigge (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2025 season is here.

After 1,659 people voted, tallying 3,095 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Landon Knigge, RB, Dixon

Team of the Week: Week 9, 2025

Quarterback

Braden Curran, Hall/PC

217 yards, 2 TDs passing, 84 yards, TD rushing in 48-21 loss to Rockridge

Carter Block, Johnsburg

21 for 28, 210 yards, 5 TDs in win over Harvard

Sam Vandello, Marengo

12 of 18, 317 yards, 3 TDs in win over Sandwich

Running Back

Landon Knigge, Dixon

21 carries, school record 447 yards, 5 TDs

David Randecker, Woodstock North

168 yards on 16 carries, 2 TDs, became the program’s all-time leading rusher in a win over Woodstock.

Chase Hojnacki, Huntley

39 carries, 236 yards, 5 TDs in win over Hampshire

Receiver

Chace Sterling, Hall/PC

5 catches for 145 yards, 2 TDs in 48-21 loss to Rockridge

Parker Mandelky, Marengo

6 catches, 202 yards, 2 TDs, including a 71-yarder ia a win over Sandwich

Brett Berggren, Batavia

5 catches, 76 yards, 3 carries, 89 yards, 3 TDs in win over Wheaton Warrenville South

Offensive Line

Ryan Myers, Batavia

Anchored offense to 397 total yards, while also helping on the defensive line that held WW South to under 100 rushing yards.

Owen DePauw, Sycamore

Led way as Spartans pushed for 400 yards on the ground against against Cahokia

Defensive Line

Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton

8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack in win over Plano

Aidan Nuno, Burlington Central

4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack in win over Dundee-Crown

Namari Anderson, Montini

5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss in win over St. Laurence

Linebacker

Nick Jansey, Batavia

11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, and a fumble recovery in the Bulldogs’ 45-12 win for the DuKane Conference title

Brady Lawrence, Dixon

2 sacks, fumble recovery

Dylan Curtis, Sycamore

12 tackles, recovered a fumble in a win over Cakokia

Orlando Greco, Montini

14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, an interception

Defensive Back

Jason Ritter, Cary-Grove

Interception, pass breakup

Logan Thennes, Prairie Ridge

Interception return for a TD and 66-yard TD run

Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg

8 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Joey Arnold, Seneca

Notched team-high 10 tackles in Fighting Irish’s 48-13 win at Carlyle