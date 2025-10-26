2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Kendall area teams

Class 8A

No. 21 Oswego East (6-3) at No. 12 Bolingbrook (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Wolves: Oswego East, which had made seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2015-2022 under head coach Tyson LeBlanc, is back in after missing the postseason the last two seasons. Now the Wolves seek their first playoff win since 2016. Senior RB Jasiah Watson is over 1,000 yards rushing with three games at either over or right at 200 yards. QB Niko Villacci and WR Lincoln Ijams are also three-year starters. Oswego East started the season 4-0 and handed Yorkville its first loss in Week 7, but the Wolves lost their last two games.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook ended its season on a six-game winning streak, beating Yorkville 26-21 on Friday to win the Southwest Prairie West championship. Bolingbrook beat Oswego East 32-7 in Week 5, at the time the Wolves’ first loss. Bolingbrook junior running back TJ Lewis ran for 197 yards and three TDs in that game. He ran for 203 yards and two TDs in Friday’s win over Yorkville. QB Tyson Ward also ran for 118 yards and two TDs with the game-winner. Bolingbrook is unbeaten at home this season.

No. 22 Naperville North (6-3) at No. 11 Oswego (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Huskies: Naperville North ended its season on a four-game winning streak – by a combined margin of victory of 21 points. The Huskies beat crosstown rival Naperville Central, who Oswego beat in Week 1, 21-15 on Friday night. William Eloe ran for 109 yards on 27 carries with two TDs – including the game-winner with 11.3 seconds left. Eloe has 1,085 yards and 14 TDs on the year. The notable win in the late-season run came Week 8, when Naperville North beat Lincoln-Way East – playing without star QB Jonas Williams – 14-6. This is the Huskies’ fifth consecutive playoff appearance. However, Naperville North has not won a playoff game since 2010 – head coach Sean Drendel’s first season.

About the Panthers: Oswego, despite graduating all but a handful of starters, is back in the playoffs for the 12th time since 2012 under head coach Brian Cooney. The Panthers started the season 4-0, then won their last two games over Oswego East and Plainfield North. Oswego seems to have overcome a midseason rut offensively in which it scored a combined nine points in its two losses, as the Panthers have scored a combined 70 points over the last two weeks. Mariano Velasco is a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball and caught a TD pass in a 37-7 Week 9 win over Plainfield North. Receiver Teddy Manikas, another top playmaker, had a 47-yard TD run in the win.

Class 7A

No. 21 Glenbard North (6-3) at No. 12 Yorkville (7-2)

When: TBA

About the Panthers: Glenbard North is back in the playoffs after going 2-7 last season and 0-9 the year before that. The Panthers are one of four playoff teams from the DuKane Conference. Glenbard North’s standout is senior running back Donato Gatses, who has rushed for over 1,700 yards and 21 TDs on the season and rushed for 264 yards and five TDs in a win over Wheaton North Friday. Glenbard North’s last playoff win came in 2021 when the Panthers reached the Class 7A quarterfinals.

About the Foxes: Yorkville is back in the playoffs after missing the postseason last year for the first time since 2017. The Foxes are coming off a 26-21 loss to Bolingbrook in Week 9 that decided the Southwest Prairie West title. Yorkville started the season 6-0 with wins over playoff teams St. Patrick, Minooka and Oswego. Senior QB Jack Beetham has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 11 TDs. T.J. Harland is over 700 yards rushing with three TDs, and has also caught six. The Foxes have won at least one playoff game in four of their last five appearances.