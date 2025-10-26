2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Herald-News area teams

Class 8A

No. 9 Lincoln-Way East (7-2) vs. No. 24 Lockport (6-3)

When: TBD

About Lincoln-Way East: The Griffins lost their final two games of the season to Naperville North and Sandburg while playing without USC-bound quarterback Jonas Williams, among others. Williams is slated to return for the playoffs, but the health status of other key players is in question. Even so, Lincoln-Way East should prove to be one of the toughest outs in the playoffs, and they beat Lockport 49-14 in a Week 4 matchup.

About Lockport: The Porters started the season 1-3, but have rallied to win five straight and are on a roll heading into the postseason. They have beaten playoff qualifiers Naperville North and Sandburg, both of which beat first-round opponent Lincoln-Way East. Their three losses were to playoff qualifiers Lincoln-Way West (8-1), Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) and Lincoln-Way East (7-2).

No. 12 Bolingbrook (7-2) vs. No. 21 Oswego East (6-3)

When: TBD

About Bolingbrook: The Raiders are back in the playoffs after back-to-back 3-6 seasons. QB Tyson Ward and RB TJ Lewis have been a two-headed monster running the ball, while the defense is spearheaded by 6-6, 230-pound sophomore DE Darieon Prescott and senior DB Jordan Lampkins, a Minnesota commit.

About Oswego East: Oswego East, which had made seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2015-2022 under head coach Tyson LeBlanc, is back in after missing the postseason the last two seasons. Now the Wolves seek their first playoff win since 2016. Senior RB Jasiah Watson is over 1,000 yards rushing with three games at either over or right at 200 yards. QB Niko Villacci and WR Lincoln Ijams are also three-year starters. Oswego East started the season 4-0 and handed Yorkville its first loss in Week 7, but the Wolves lost their last two games.

No. 18 Minooka (6-3) at No. 15 Glenbrook South (7-2)

When: TBD

About Minooka: The Indians lost starting quarterback Zane Caves early in the season, but have been able to lean on a physical, stingy defense led by linebackers Brady Kozlowski and Elliott Dahlberg. Offensively, the running game, led by Chase Nurczyk, has helped control the ball and shorten games. That style seems to have a lot of success in the postseason.

About Glenbrook South: The Titans suffered their only loss in the Central Suburban South to 8-1 Maine South in Week 8. Their other loss was to 8-1 Barrington in Week 3. Glenbrook South thumped 5-4 New Trier 45-0 in Week 9 and allowed seven points or fewer in six of their nine games.

Class 7A

No. 7 Lincoln-Way West (8-1) vs. No. 27 St. Rita (5-4)

When: TBD

About Lincoln-Way West: The Warriors sustained their only loss in Week 8, a 35-13 decision to 8-1 Bradley-Bourbonnais. They have posted wins against playoff teams Lockport, Andrew and Lincoln-Way Central and went 5-1 in the Southwest Valley Red. Lincoln-Way West will be making its 13th playoff appearance in the last 14 seasons.

About St. Rita: The Mustangs’ record may not be up their recent standards - they reached the Class 7A semifinals in four of the previous six seasons - but they will be battle-tested due to their schedule. They started 1-3, losing to Mt. Carmel (9-0), Brother Rice (8-1) and Wheaton St. Francis (6-3). Their other loss was to 8-1 Nazareth Academy. They also defeated playoff qualifiers St. Patrick (5-4) and IC Catholic (6-3).

No. 9 Lincoln-Way Central (8-1) vs. No. 24 Reavis (6-3)

About Lincoln-Way Central: The Knights lost top running back Jake Tingley early in the season, but have been able to weather his absence to the tune of an 8-1 finish, the only loss to District 210 rival Lincoln-Way West. It is the third playoff appearance for the Knights in coach David Woodburn’s four seasons.

About Reavis: The Rams will make a return to the playoffs after a two-year absence. They went 3-3 in the South Suburban Red, the losses coming to playoff qualifiers Richards (8-1) and Shepard (4-5) as well as Eisenhower (4-5).

Class 6A

No. 9 Plainfield East (6-3) at No. 8 East St. Louis (6-3)

When: TBD

About Plainfield East: The Bengals won the Southwest Prairie East title in coach Dan Stekala’s first year. It is the first playoff appearance for them since 2021 and the fifth in the school’s 16-year history. Their potent running attack is centered on junior running back DJ Croom and a big offensive line.

About East St. Louis: The Flyers aren’t your normal 6-3 team. Their losses came to out-of-state powers Bergen Catholic, NJ, Bishop Gorman, NV and IMG Academy, FL. When they have played schools from Illinois, they have gone 5-0, outscoring those opponents 284-19.

Football: Joliet Catholic vs Providence Catholic OCT 24 Lucas Simulick and Joliet Catholic will play at Chatham Glenwood in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

No. 16 Joliet Catholic (4-5) at No. 1 Chatham Glenwood (9-0)

When: TBD

About Joliet Catholic: The Hilltoppers pulled off a big win Friday night, holding off arch-rival Providence 30-27, to qualify for the playoffs. They hope to ride that momentum and prove that their record is not an indication of how good they are. One thing is for certain: Don’t overlook JCA in the playoffs. They have 13 state titles for a reason.

About Chatham Glenwood: The Titans are in the playoffs for the 22nd straight season. They steamrolled through their competition this year, outscoring their opponents 415-138. Along the way, they dispatched playoff qualifiers Rochester (8-1), Decatur MacArthur (5-4), Normal U-High (5-4), Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3) and Springfield (5-4).

Class 5A

No. 5 Providence (6-3) vs. No. 12 Springfield (5-4)

When: TBD

About Providence: The Celtics are just three seasons removed from an appearance in the Class 5A title game and have stormed back from missing the playoffs last season. Tradition runs deep at Providence, as they have won 10 state championships, and they will be battle-tested due to their schedule in the CCL Orange, beating playoff qualifiers Carmel, Marist and Loyola and losing to 8-1 Lincoln-Way Central, 6-3 Wheaton St. Francis and 4-5 Joliet Catholic, all playoff qualifiers as well.

About Springfield: The Senators lost their last three games of the regular season, albeit to playoff qualifiers Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3), Rochester (8-1) and Chatham Glenwood (9-0). They defeated qualifiers Quincy Notre Dame (7-2) and Jacksonville (5-4). It is their second straight playoff appearance and sixth in the last eight seasons.

No. 13 Lemont (5-4) at No. 4 Kankakee (6-3)

When: TBD

About Lemont: Lemont is a fixture in the playoffs, making their 11th straight appearance. They went 5-1 in the South Suburban Blue, with their only loss to 8-1 Oak Forest. Their other losses were also to playoff teams - Libertyville (5-4), Kaneland (7-2) and Richards (8-1), the top seed in Class 7A. They have wins over playoff qualifiers TF North (6-3) and Hillcrest (5-4).

About Kankakee: The Kays had a six-game winning streak snapped in a 27-14 loss to Crete-Monee in Week 9, but from Weeks 3-8, not many teams in Class 5A looked as lethal at the Kays. Their 28-17 win at Normal in Week 4 stood all year as one of the best wins in the state, a game in which All-State candidate Cedric Terrell III exemplified his two-way stardom by catching a pair of touchdowns and returning an interception for a third. He and quarterback Phillip Turner were both injured in Week 9, and while Terrell III later returned, Turner didn’t. They’ll obviously prefer to have the maestro of their offense back, but with a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, the Kays plan on a deep run with or without him.

Class 4A

No. 2 Morris (8-1) vs. No. 15 Woodstock (5-4)

When: TBD

About Morris: Morris rolled through the regular season largely on the strength of its defense. They held Wilmington, Mahomet-Seymour, Peoria, LaSalle-Peru, Ottawa and Sycamore to their lowest point totals of the season. It is the sixth straight playoff appearance for Morris and 39th overall since the playoffs started in 1974. Running back Caeden Curran has been the workhorse, but he has gotten plenty of help from Mick Smith and Keegan Kjellesvik, among others. Quarterback Brady Varner is also a threat to run when he isn’t throwing passes to the likes of RJ Kennedy, Logan Conroy and Logan Sparrow. The defense is spearheaded by LBs Smith, Curran, Owen Olson and a deep rotation along the defensive line.

About Woodstock: The Blue Streaks ended the season with a shutout loss to rival Woodstock North, but they still have plenty to celebrate as a playoff team for the first time since 2009, when they went 9-4. Woodstock’s five wins are its most in 16 years. The team is led offensively by QB Caden Thompson and a talented group of wide receivers in Matthew Cress and Cash White. Woodstock’s last trip to to the playoffs in 2009 ended in the 5A state semifinals with a 42-24 loss to Montini.

No. 5 Coal City (7-2) vs. No. 12 Sterling (6-3)

When: TBD

About Coal City: The Coalers have always fielded a strong defense, and this year is no exception. However, the offense has caught up, putting up 40 points or more in all seven wins. Their two losses are to 9-0 Richmond-Burton and 8-1 Wilmington, two teams that could very well play in the final game of the season in their respective classes. This is Coal City’s 14th straight playoff appearance.

About Sterling: The Golden Warriors won five of their last six games and finished third in the Western Big 6 Conference. They lost to Moline (8-1), Geneseo (7-2) and Metamora (7-2). The have wins over playoff qualifiers Quincy (5-4) and United Township (5-4). They are averaging 145 yards rushing per game, and QB Brady Berlin has been efficient in the pass game, throwing for 1,189 yards, 14 TDs and two interceptions. Wyatt Cassens has been a menace on defense with a team-high 8.5 sacks, 68 tackles (41 solo), 22.5 for a loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Class 2A

No. 2 Seneca (9-0) vs. No. 13 Riverdale (6-3)

When: TBD

About Seneca: The Irish are in the playoffs for the fourth straight season and capped the sixth perfect regular season in school history. It’s no secret that they like to run the ball, as they average close to 400 yards a game on the ground. Coach Terry Maxwell’s power-T offense utilizes everyone in the backfield, so it’s hard to key on just one player. They have not scored fewer than 35 points in a game all season, and the run game is very effective at keeping the ball away from opponents.

About Riverdale: The Rams are making their first playoff appearance since 2011. Their losses have all come to playoff teams - 9-0 Rockridge, 6-3 Erie and 7-2 Sterling Newman. Their offense has been potent, averaging 33.1 points per game, while the defense has surrendered 22.6 a game.

Wilmington's Declan Moran (left) and Zach Ohlund will lead the Wildcats against West Hancock in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

No. 5 Wilmington (8-1) vs. No. 12 West Hancock (6-3)

When: TBD

About Wilmington: To say that the Wildcats are a playoff regular is an understatement, as this will be their 29th straight postseason. That run includes state titles in 2014 (3A), 2021 (2A) and 2023 (2A) and a runner-up finish in 3A in 2003. Senior Ryan Kettman is the main threat offensively in Wilmington’s run-heavy offense, but Hunter Kaitschuck, Dane Van Duyne and Billy Moore are more than capable. The Wildcats also bring a stingy defense to the table, led by LBs Declan Moran and Zach Ohlund. Their only loss this season was a 27-21 decision to Class 4A Morris (8-1).

About West Hancock: The Titans dropped their first two games of the season to 9-0 Farmington and 8-1 Macomb, but won six of their last seven, including the last five, to enter the playoffs on a high note. They lone playoff qualifier they have beaten, though, is 5-4 Illini West.

Class 1A

No. 12 Dwight (5-4) at No. 5 Rushville (7-2)

When: TBD

About Dwight: The Trojans beat Oregon on Friday night to pick up their fifth win and qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season. They will be looking to find the magic that led them to a Class 2A quarterfinal appearance last season.

About Rushville: The Rockets’ two losses are to 8-1 Macomb and 9-0 Kewanee Weathersfield, the No. 2 seed in Class 1A North. They have also beaten playoff qualifiers Princeville (7-2) and Stark County (5-4), going 7-1 in the Libncnoln Trail-Prairieland (Small) Conference to take second to Weathersfield.