Ottawa runs to 52-0 win over Granite City

Ottawa's Evan Paris holds up teammate Bryson Valdez after scoring a touchdown against Granite City on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 on Kingman Field at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

In a season that has had its share of ups and downs, the Ottawa football squad put together a solid all-around performance to close out the season on Friday night against Granite City at King Field.

The Pirates (3-6) rushed for 445 yards, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and put up points eight of the 10 times they had the ball against the Warriors (0-9) in a dominating 52-0 triumph.

“This senior group has been as good of leaders as you’re going to find since the day after last year’s final game,” Ottawa coach Chad Gross said. “They set a great example of work ethic and how to deal with ups and downs.

“Also, just as a group, we had so many guys that were asked to take on positions or assignments that was new and I didn’t ever hear one complaint. For these guys it was all about the team and what can I do to help us get better. They came in every week ready to prepare for the next team in front of us. Tonight was a great way to finish the season and great way to send out our seniors who have done so much for us.”

Ottawa's Archer Cechowiz carries the ball against Granite City on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 on Kingman Field at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa defense, which allowed just 11 yards rushing on 23 carries and 105 yards total, forced a loss on downs on Granite City’s first possession before the offense went 58 yards on seven plays, ending with a 14-yard TD run by Wes Weatherford.

An interception by senior Bryson Valdez then helped lead to the first of two consecutive 15-yard TD runs by senior Archer Chechowicz to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter, the latter on a key block by senior center Charlie Woodyer, who was a fullback until this season.

“We had a lot of offensive lineman graduate from last season, and we needed a center,” explained Woodyer, who also plays linebacker. “I was upset at first, but standing here now, it has been the best experience I could have hoped for. It has been a different perspective watching teammates run for touchdowns, but to be honest it’s just as satisfying as doing myself.

“All this week all the talk during practices was everyone doing their part and if we all do that, we will be successful. That’s what we did. I’m just so happy right now, what a way to end my high school football career.”

Ottawa's Ethan Poutre (bottom) sacks Granite City's Dexter McClendon with the help of teammates Ethan Paris (middle) and Derek Hoffman (top) on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 on Kingman Field at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Senior kicker Lucas Farabaugh, who was perfect on all seven PAT boots, kicked a 24-yard field goal prior to a 22-yard TD run by Valdez and a 17-yard scoring pass from senior QB Andrew Vercolio to senior tight end Owen Sanders to make it 38-0 at halftime.

Vercolio started the season at wide out but took over very early in the season after starter Mark Munson was injured.

“I’m proud of my teammates and coaches for helping me out this year, but I didn’t doubt for a second that they didn’t have my back,” Vercolio said. “Taking over at quarterback and trying to learn everything I needed to know was tough, but I feel I improved as the season went along and 99 percent of the credit goes to everyone around me.

“It’s been a tough season at times, but tonight, it doesn’t get much better. I’m proud of us”

Ottawa's Owen Sanders points to the super fans after scoring a touchdown against Granite City on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 on Kingman Field at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa made it 45-0 midway into the third quarter to start the continuous running clock on a 9-yard run by senior Ethan Poutre, and after an interception by senior Logan Mills, Mills ran the next play 36 yards for a score.

Cechowicz finished the game with 157 yards on 13 carries to lead the Pirates ground attack. Weatherford ended with 80 yards on five tries, Mills 66 on 7 and senior Jack Pongracz 35 on 2.

Ottawa posted 20 carries for 10 or more yards, while the defense made nine tackles for loss.

“Has it been a tough season? Sure, it has,” Gross said. “But the guys came out tonight and played really well. It was a total team effort. I’m proud of each and every one of them.”