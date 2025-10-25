Missed opportunities cost Newman in loss at Monmouth-Roseville

The opportunities were there.

But playing against Monmouth-Roseville’s sizable offensive and defensive lines, Newman made too many mistakes on Friday night to close the regular season with a 40-7 road setback in a cross-Three Rivers matchup.

The Associated Press Class 1A fourth-ranked Comets (7-2) now await their playoff opponent after the loss to the Class 3A Titans (8-1), who were coming off a 48-12 loss to 2A No. 1 Rockridge.

Forced to mainly pass the ball, Evan Bushman’s 16-yard touchdown throw to Asher Ernst on the opening drive was a promising start.

But the Titans’ defense dug in.

Nick Huston deflected Bushman’s pass on fourth down from the two-yard line to preserve a 20-7 halftime lead.

Newman could not find the red zone again.

“It’s always nice to have a little adversity. It wakes us up during the game,” Huston said. “The guys up front, of course, set the tone. Then us at linebacker, and the secondary stepped up again huge today.”

Huston finished with 128 yards rushing, a touchdown, a sack, and an interception. Landon Montroy added 150 yards and two TDs, and Lars Bergen had two more rushing scores for the Titans.

Mon-Rose’s 95-yard, clock-draining TD drive made it 20-7 with 3:26 left in the first half.

Bushman ran it to the Mon-Rose two before the Titans’ goal line stand to end the half.

“I just read the quarterback’s eyes, and then got the pass deflection,” Huston said. “[That] gave us momentum into halftime for the rest of the game.”

Titans deny the 4th down pass at the 2.



Halftime: Monmouth-Roseville 20, Newman 7. @SVM_Sports @FNDrive pic.twitter.com/9yQylJvfhM — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) October 25, 2025

Matthew Blackert had just seven yards rushing, and Rylan Alvarado had six as the two combined for eight carries against the Titans. Mon-Rose has four linemen over 270 pounds and a 245-pound nose tackle.

“They came back and hit us hard, and we weren’t really prepared for it,” Alvarado said. “We haven’t been punched in the mouth like this since Week 5 against Rockridge. They were really big and really physical.”

Bushman was able to move the ball in the first half before the interceptions came after the break. Jacob Payne also recovered a fumble, but Newman could not turn it into points as Bushman was sacked on the ensuing drive.

Ernst had six grabs for 53 yards, and John Rowzee had five grabs for 42 yards, including a fourth-down catch to extend the drive before half. Bushman started 8 of 9 passing before finishing 13 of 24 for 129 yards, two picks, and one TD.

Mon-Rose controlled the line of scrimmage, also taking advantage of Newman’s penalties that helped extend drives.

“It’s everything,” Huston said of the size on the line. “When people can’t really run the ball against us, it forces them to throw and then makes us able to do things like pass rush.”

Newman was also playing without its defensive leader and senior George Jungerman. Coach Mike LeMay expects him to be back next game.

LeMay said missing out on points before halftime was a momentum swing.

“We had the right play call, and it was open,” he said. “The Huston kid made a great play.”

LeMay expects to see another physical team like the Titans in the playoffs. They just were not at their best on Friday. Newman will learn its playoff opponent on Saturday night.

“We gave away some opportunities in the first half, and they seized on them,” he said. “We were just really undisciplined and watching the ball up front.

LeMay said the team did some “uncharacteristic’ things that it needs to get better at.

“I think our kids will bounce back,” he said. “We’ve got a really solid team in general, and I think they just got challenged. And it’s one of things that they’re going to have to do. Otherwise, next week, it’s over.”