Manteno builds momentum with 33-6 win over Streator ahead of playoffs

Manteno quarterback Connor Harrod finished 8 of 12 passing for 184 yards and added 82 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 33-6 win over Streator. (Bill Freskos)

Similar to how its regular season has finished, Manteno progressively improved as the game went on in its 33-6 victory over Streator in the regular-season finale Friday night.

With a playoff bid already clinched and a possible third straight victory on the line, Manteno (6-3) head coach RJ Haines said his team was determined to carry momentum into the postseason.

“When we lost two games in a row earlier, we set the precedent that our goal was to win out - and by any means necessary,” Haines said. “I like how we won all three games differently, with different people stepping up in each one.”

On Friday night, senior quarterback Connor Harrod who stepped up in a big way.

After a sluggish start offensively up just 14-0 at halftime, the Panthers began to pull away in the second half as Harrod and the offense settled in, minimized penalties and capitalized on open looks.

“I think we were just kind of off tempo-wise early, messing up some schemes, but we made big plays when we needed to,” Haines said. “Late in the game we settled in and figured it out, and the kids did what they needed to do. Connor (Harrod) had a great game leading us”

Harrod contributed with both his arm and his legs, completing 8-of-12 passes for 184 yards and adding 82 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

Harrod credited the offensive line and emphasized how he feels the team’s recent momentum came at an ideal time.

“It just feels great to get a win to finish the regular season,” Harrod said. “We started off 3-3, and it was just about taking it one week at a time for us.

“Tonight, the line was blocking great, holes opened up, and we were able to throw it too. Anything I can do to help the team - that’s what it’s all about.”

The Panthers were led on the ground by junior running back Nicholas Honkisz, who rushed 13 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns, playing a key role in salting the game away in the second half.

Streator (1-8) moved the ball efficiently at times, finishing with 273 total yards – 114 on the ground and 159 through the air - but the Bulldogs just couldn’t finish drives once they got into the red zone.

“I thought we moved the ball well, but I always tell these guys, in the red zone you’ve got to focus even more,” Bulldogs head coach Jay Slone said. “You can’t have penalties down there. Fourth-and-one, you’ve got to get a push.

“It just comes down to execution, and we didn’t execute tonight.”

Haines credited the Bulldogs for their effort but praised his defense for its “bend-but-don’t-break” approach.

“We lost some assignments in a few spots, but the Streator kids came out and played hard,” Haines said. “We tightened up when we needed to, and when it got down low, we were able to get pressure, hit our run fits and make plays defensively.”

Streator junior quarterback Sam LeRette completed 13-of-20 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 49 yards on seven carries.

The Bulldogs were led on the ground by senior running back Leo Jordan, who finished with 15 carries for 52 yards. Senior tight end Riley Stevens was a key part of the game plan, taking advantage of Streator’s short passing attack with eight receptions for 118 yards.

Despite the loss, Slone believes his senior class helped set a new foundation for the program.

“They’ve had three different head coaches in three years — that’s tough on anybody,” he said. “But they’ve been great leaders for the younger guys.

“We’ve made a lot of positive steps forward, and I’m excited about the future.”

Slone said that leadership has already started to pay dividends for the underclassmen, who gained valuable varsity experience this season.

“I believe these younger guys really took to that example,” he said. “They grew up a lot this season, and now they know what’s expected going forward. The offseason starts now - getting stronger, faster and preparing to take that next step.”

Haines said Manteno’s focus is clear now with the playoffs on the horizon.

“Our goal now is to win a playoff game,” he said. “Heal up, rest up, and it’s back to work on Monday morning.”