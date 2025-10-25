Led by Logan Ruddy’s 4-TD performance, FCW powers past Bushnell-Prairie City 64-20

The Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs don’t begin until next weekend, but Logan Ruddy and the rest of the Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Falcons looked to be in postseason form Friday in their 64-20 dismissal of visiting Bushnell-Prairie City.

“We were just enjoying being on our field for hopefully not the last time,” said Ruddy, who scored four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving, and one on a 49-yard pick-six. “We were just enjoying it, playing together and hopefully keep it going.”

FCW (6-3) outgained the Spartans (1-8) 417-233 in yards from scrimmage for the night and led 52-0 at halftime. Ruddy scored four of those seven first-half touchdowns, including the pick-six that capped off a 22-point first quarter for the Falcons.

“I was supposed to [cover] No. 3 [Bushnell-Prairie City’s Cam Shinn],” Ruddy said, “but then I saw No. 10 [Jonavan Harrell) and saw the quarterback looking at him, so I just came up and got the interception. Then Brez[dyn Simons] got a good block and let me get through the two guys for the touchdown.”

It was a special night for the Falcons’ 6-4, 185-pound RB/DB.

“Logan is an athlete, and he is our utility player,” Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland coach Todd Reed said. “You can put him at quarterback, at receiver, at running back. He’s such a multidimensional player on both sides of the ball, but offense especially, it’s fun to have a player like him, because you can open all kinds of plays in your playbook for him.”

The FCW defense (at right) lines up against Bushnell-Prairie City on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Flanagan. (J.T. Pedelty)

In addition to Ruddy’s four-touchdown performance that included 63 yards rushing, 106 more receiving, and 90 yards on two interception returns, Leelynd Durbin (team-high 10 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns), Jack Flahaut (33 yards and a TD rushing; 84 yards and a TD receiving), and quarterback Simons (4-for-7 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns, of 59, 43 and 47 yards) led an explosive, finally-back-to-full-strength FCW attack.

Defensive standouts for the Falcons included Jaxon Torrez (fumble recovery, quarterback sack), Ruddy (the aforementioned two interceptions), Durbin (1 1/2 tackles for loss), Simons (tackle for loss, pass defensed) and Oliver Weber (two tackles for loss).

“This was a huge week, going into the playoffs,” Reed said. “We did what we had to do on both sides of the football, and in the first half took care of things and got the job done.

“Total team effort. I’m super proud of these guys.”

Harrell rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, and backup quarterback Kendin Hart was 2-for-2 passing for 60 yards and two late touchdowns to lead Bushnell-Prairie City, which gained 164 of its 233 yards in the second half against FCW’s reserves.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s starters played sparingly during a running-clock second half, including many of the team’s 11 12th-graders on their senior night – not only because of the lopsided score, but because of the looming eight-man playoffs. FCW will learn its draw over the weekend, expecting a road first-round game for the second consecutive season.

“The record’s back to 0-0,” Reed said. “It’s time to get focused and ready to play some postseason football.”