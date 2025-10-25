David Randecker sets school rushing record, Woodstock North shuts out rival Woodstock

Woodstock North’s David Randecker runs the ball against Woodstock in varsity football at Woodstock North High School on Friday, October 24, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

With a playoff spot most assuredly locked up heading into the final week of the regular season, the motivation for Woodstock North turned to their crosstown rivals on Friday night.

“When you get the chance to play against your childhood friends it’s special, and it’s such a great rivalry, so it was a great opportunity for us tonight,” Thunder defensive back Jr Fadahunsi said.

The host Thunder earned bragging rights for the next year in impressive fashion as they cruised to a 49-0 win over Woodstock.

Woodstock North (6-3, 5-2) scored a touchdown on every possession of the game with all touchdowns coming from the rushing attack.

Woodstock North's Parker Halihan is greeted after a touchdown against Woodstock in varsity football at Woodstock North High School on Friday, October 24, 2025.

In addition to the efficient offense, it was a record setting night for running back David Randecker. The senior became North’s all-time leading rusher, surpassing the previous record of 2,375 career rushing yards.

“It feels amazing. It helped being able to play on varsity as a sophomore, but honestly, I want to thank my teammates, and my coaches for being willing to trust me with the ball,” Randecker said.

Randecker led the Thunder with 168 yards rushing on 16 carries and two TDs.

Quarterback Parker Halihan had a big night as well. The senior scored three touchdowns to provide balance with the offense. Halihan had touchdown runs of 17, 16 and 1 yards.

“We trust our lineman, and they made the difference tonight, we came in here focused and ready to go and we had a great week of practice so we felt good coming into tonight,” Halihan said.

Braden Schnake had an 11-yard touchdown run and George Kingos scored on a 35-yard run.

The Thunder defense was imposing in the shutout. Conlan Leese and Fadahunsi each had an interception, Aaron Christofalos recovered a fumble, Randecker added a tackle-for-loss and Adan Castaneda had a pass break-up. The Thunder limited the Blue Streaks to 37 rushing yards and 102 passing yards.

“Our defense capitalized on some opportunities, we had a couple of picks, we made plays when we needed to and, overall, our defense played great,” Randecker said.

The playoffs are next for the Thunder, and they will find out their opponent on Saturday, but no matter their opponent they’ll be ready.

“We know that it will be a difficult game no matter who we play next week, so we need to keep working hard at practice and hopefully we can keep it rolling, but we’re confident” Halihan said.

Woodstock’s Matthew Cress is brought down by Woodstock North’s Jackson Burris in varsity football at Woodstock North High School on Friday, October 24, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

While the outcome wasn’t what they wanted, Woodstock (5-4, 3-4) will most likely be playing in the first round of the playoffs next, as well.

“The first time in 16 years for us making the playoffs, so we’re excited, really excited about playing playoff football and we’ll work this week getting ready for the playoffs,” Woodstock coach Mike Brasile said.

Quarterback Caden Thompson was 13-of-23 passing for 102 yards, while Matthew Cress hauled in five passes for 52 yards.