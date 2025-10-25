Bishop McNamara wraps regular season at 9-0, BBCHS claims share of conference: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Bishop McNamara 56, St. Edward 0: At home, Bishop McNamara (9-0, 7-0) wrapped up its first undefeated regular season since 1998 a week after winning the Chicagoland Christian Conference, its first conference title since 2011.

Malachi Lee, Julius May, Jordan Callaway, Jack Latham, Gavin Antons and Zane Gulley each ran for touchdowns. Karter Krutsinger threw a 42-yard touchdown to Richie Darr. Micah Lee had an interception, one of three turnovers McNamara forced. The Fightin’ Irish scored three times in the game’s first minute and led 49-0 at halftime.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Andrew 41: On the road, Bradley-Bourbonnais (8-1, 5-1) secured a three-way share of the Southwest Valley Conference Red Division with its highest offensive output of the season. No individual stats were immediately available.

Herscher 35, Peotone 28: At home, Herscher (6-3, 5-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference) erased an early 14-0 deficit and emerged in a game that saw three ties to officially clinch its first playoff berth since 2018.

Alek Draper had a pair of go-ahead rushing touchdowns in the second half after an 85-yard pick 6 to tie the game at 14 just before the half, ending the game with a late interception in the end zone. Jaxon Sukley had 1-yard TD run and Tanner Jones hit Reed Laird for the eventual game-winning 51-yard touchdown pass in the closing minutes.

No individual stats were available for Peotone (3-6, 2-5).

Clifton Central 49, Salt Fork 30: The Comets (8-1, 8-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) secured their winningest regular season since 2019 with Friday’s road victory. No individual stats were immediately available.

Momence 29, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20: Momence (4-5, 4-5 VVC) picked up its second straight road loss to wrap the season. No individual stats were immediately available.

Westville 52, Iroquois West 13: No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (1-8, 1-8 VVC) from its road loss to the VVC champion Tigers.

Hoopeston 44, Watseka 19: Watseka (1-8, 1-8 VVC) had its season come to an end with Friday’s home loss. Dennis Goodman had nine carries for 114 yards and a touchdown while also have a 28-yard touchdown catch from Austin Morris on the Warriors’ lone completion of the day. Zach Wichtner had a fumble recovery for a touchdown to go with two solo tackles and six assists. Morris had five solo tackles and eight assists.

St. Anne 61, Blue Ridge 12: Grant Pomaranski had an extremely productive passing night for St. Anne (8-1), completing all six of his passing attempts for 170 yards and five touchdowns. Matthew Langellier (76 yards) and Quinton Thompsen (38 yards) each had two catches, both for touchdowns. Brandon Schoth had one catch, a 45-yard touchdown, and Trevor Van Pelt had an 11-yard catch.

Thompsen also ran for 87 yards and a touchdown while Anthony Lopez had four rushes for 16 yards and a score and Gavin Therm Jr. had one carry for 25 yards and a score. Defensively, Raleigh Hays had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Van Pelt had two fumble recoveries.