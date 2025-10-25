Bennett Konkey, Ben Peterson duo send Geneva past St. Charles East

Bennett Konkey has been catching passes from Ben Peterson for as long as he can remember.

Knowing a postseason birth was unlikely, the Geneva junior duo wanted to make sure to send its senior class out on a high note in its final game Friday night.

They did just that, while also giving a glimpse into the future of Geneva football.

Peterson and Konkey connected for four touchdowns as the Vikings topped St. Charles East 45-20 in DuKane Conference play.

“Tonight was about pride,” Konkey said. “This season didn’t go the way we wanted, but we knew we had to end it with a win. We easily could’ve hung our heads, but instead, we made sure to end at the right way.”

After a quick three and out on its opening possession, Geneva (4-5, 3-4) held St. Charles East off the scoreboard as the Saints misfired on a field goal attempt.

From that point on, the Peterson-Konkey connection took over for the Vikings.

Konkey’s first three catches of the game all went for touchdowns, the third of which gave Geneva a 21-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

“He’s been grinding so hard the last couple of years,” Peterson said of Konkey. “He used to be just a really fast guy that would run by you, but he’s gotten so much more athletic, has great hands and gets open so easily. It really makes my job easy.”

Peterson joined the end zone flurry with a 10-yard keeper of his own to give the Vikings four consecutive touchdown drives before halftime. Peterson completed 21-of-31 passes for 282 yards.

Konkey capped his big night on the final play of his junior season, taking a slant 42 yards to the end zone with seven minutes to play in Friday night’s win. He finished the night with eight catches for 152 yards and his four scores.

“Bennett a kid that just keeps wanting to get better,” Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. “He has really improved just so much since coming up last year as a sophomore, and we’re unbelievably excited to see what this offseason brings and what next year has in store.”

“You have to give credit where credit is due,” St. Charles East coach Nolan Possley said. “Their quarterback was putting it in a good spot and [Konkey] went up and made some plays. That’s a good football team over there.”

The Saints (1-8, 1-6) were unable to take advantage of some strong starting field position early, which Possley said could have changed his team’s confidence level in an overall tough season.

Possley credited his team’s effort as it battled back to within two scores before halftime as Gavin Mateiko found the end zone twice for the Saints.

Sheko Gjokaj caught and threw a touchdown in the loss for St. Charles East, while Tyler Drake added a late touchdown run for Geneva.

The Vikings have now won four straight contests against St. Charles East in the rivalry series.